40 Quirky Kitchen Products That You’ll Actually Use A *Ton* In 2024

1. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet so you always know whether the dishes in there are clean and need to be put away, or whether they're dirty and here to SCARE YOU STRAIGHT.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
2. A "Gracula" garlic crusher, because you know what? If a 108-year-old vampire lurking moodily in the trees in the Pacific Northwest isn't going to fall in love with you and grant you immortality, one might as well make your life in the kitchen a little easier.
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $17.95.
3. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
4. A glass milk carton reviewers *love* for frothing — not only is it the perfect size, but the container is shaped in a way that stops milk and cream from spilling over the sides. Because yes, there's no use crying over spilled milk, but crying over spilled FROTHED milk?? Valid.
Promising review: "I came from TikTok ... not disappointed. It is great for frothing without having splashes go everywhere." —Kyle
"I love glassware, especially borosilicate glass, because it’s delicate and yet strong, it’s thinner and lighter than most glass. This is definitely a conversation piece, because of its small milk carton shape and it holds a significant amount of cream or milk. It’s perfect for use during brunch, and during coffee or tea dates with friends. To get it cleaned, I use warm water, dish soap, and a small foam brush, than I put it on the dish rack to air dry." —APR63
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in six styles).
5. A handy dandy condiment fork with a holder you can wrap right around a jar of olives or pickles so it'll always be at your disposal when you suddenly *need* a pickle but don't want to put your hands in the jar. This is also great for late-night snacking shenanigans, since you won't wake up half the house looking for a clean fork.
Check out a TikTok of the condiment fork in action.
Promising review: "Great kitchen item. Forks are great to get pickles out of the jar, but if you have kids/lazy people (lol) you know that dirty hands are going into that jar. 😉 This has really prevented that from happening. It comes with two different rings to fit whatever size jar, a stabber holder, and a stabbing stick." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
6. Plus a pickle keeper and juice strainer that tips over like an hourglass so you can drain the juices out of your pickles whenever you're feeling munchy and want to grab one. Reviewers love this for keeping sticky juices off their hands.
Check out a TikTok of the pickle juice strainer in action.
Promising review: "I love pickles and olives but hate the mess and pain of pickle/olive brine. I've been known to just drain it out of a jar immediately, even if that means having to throw away the pickles or olives sooner. I randomly discovered these containers from some online article, and knew right away I would be getting one. I now have two but plan on buying more. They're just great. The only thing is, you need to be 100% sure you've got the lids on completely or you will have a disaster on your hands. The tongs are useful just to have around for anything, too." —Nick
Get it from Amazon for $12.95 (also available with an included tong).
7. A bicycle-shaped pizza cutter with *two* blades so you can do a ~wheely~ thorough job dividing up your slices (sorry).
Soho Kitchen is a small NYC-based business established in 2015 that specializes in quirky pizza products.
Promising review: "My husband loooves pizza and I thought this would be a great gift for him. Both wheels can cut the pizza and it’s very easy to use. It’s also really cute! We keep it displayed in the kitchen when not in use." —Bia DeBoer
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
8. A spooky skull-shaped ice mold, because honestly, if we're all gonna become TikTok bartenders now, we might as well be metal as heck about it.
Pro-tip: these molds also work for making soaps, birthday candles, chocolate, and fondant, covering all your miscellaneous undead needs.
Promising review: "Got these to make ice cubes for a Halloween party. It's very easy to use and easy to clean. The cubes come out perfectly. I'm probably going to try to use it to make chocolate skulls next." —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.79.
9. A "Bacon Bin" so all the grease left over from your bacon has a home (read: does not clog your unsuspecting sink). Then you can easily store it in the fridge to cook with later, whether you're frying up bacon-greased veggies, burgers, or even (be still my baconified heart) grilled cheeeeeese.
Check out a TikTok of the bacon bin in action.
Talisman Designs is a small business that specializes in at-home cooking and entertaining products.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome. Big enough to hold plenty of grease without taking up a ton of space. I keep mine in the butter compartment of my fridge next to the butter. I poured the grease right from the pan, still very hot right into it, and popped the lid on and put it in the fridge. Next time I needed some grease, I scooped some out with a spoon, no muss no fuss. Much better than the glass jar I was using. Anyone who cooks with grease will love this." —John Dollard
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
10. A delightfully nonstick smiley face pancake pan reviewers use for mini pancakes and eggs to instantly ~pizzazz~ what is indisputably the most delicious meal of the day.
Promising review: "Easy eggs and pancakes. This is a family favorite!! We love cooking with this. It makes breakfast quick and cleanup easy." —AmazonCustomer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
11. A dainty bird-shaped lemon juicer you can use to squeeze lemons, limes, or oranges into your morning tea, salads, or hot water. Turns out the early bird gets the worm *and* the delightfully aesthetic juice.
Promising review: "This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." —Dian Marchese
Get it from Amazon for $4.98.
12. A pair of glowing light saber chopsticks to bring balance to The Force *and* to your sushi.
As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force.
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
13. Plus a 3D-printed wearable "chopstick" that has a cult-following among folks who spend a lot of time at their computers. This lets you pluck snacks out of a bowl without getting your greasy fingers on a mouse or trackpad, making it a boon on a stressful screen-heavy day.
Bonus: This is also a great life hack for anyone with drying nails or manicures they don't want to mess up!
Ridha 3D Printing is a family-run, Michigan-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in 3D-printed gadgets and toys.
Promising review: "Perfect for what I wanted it for. Now I can game on my PC and eat snacks without getting my mouse and keyboard dirty! Thank you, such an amazing invention. 😊" —Leilani Calderon
Get it from Ridha 3D Printing on Etsy for $4.90+ (available in 21 colors and two styles).
14. A produce "home" storage container so adorable that your veggies might just throw a lil' rave in there. This one comes with a cool twist: it's designed so you can leave the veggies out of the fridge in it for up to five days, so they're at room temperate for immediate snacking whenever it strikes your fancy.
Lite N' Fresh is a small business that specializes in product storage products.
Psst — reviewers also love that it has a solar-powered, remote-controlled nightlight built in!
Promising review: "Love my veggie house! Veggies stay fresh on the counter for about four days. Generally mine is empty by then. Having prepared veggies ready to eat has changed my eating habits for the better. Besides that, it's really cute on my counter." —SueV
Get it from Amazon for $31.99.
15. A set of "double dipper" snack serving bowls for the ultimate "life is a charcuterie board, and we're just living in it" vibe. Adults love this for dipping sauces, and parents love it for serving mess-free snacks (particularly for picky eaters who don't want their food to touch!).
These are also dishwasher- and microwave-safe!
Jarratt Industries is an Arkansas-based small business established in 2008 that specializes in unique home, kitchen, and outdoor products.
Promising review: "Bought these bowls for our RV, but loved them so much we have some for our house, too. Great for dipping. We love chicken wings; we'll put ranch in one side and buffalo in the other. Seafood, tarter in one side, cocktail in the other. Ketchup and mustard for corn dogs. The list goes on and on!" —Keith Earl
Get a set of six from Amazon for $18.50 (also available in a set of six).
16. A small duck-themed salad bowl so there's no such thing as a Sad Lunch Desk Salad ever again — now at least you have *one* coworker who will always quack you up mid-meal.
Promising review: "I love this bowl for putting snacks in. It is good in the dishwasher and holds an okay amount of stuff. I love the cute face on it." —Mana McPhee
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.