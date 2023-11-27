Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    32 Quirky Things On Sale For Cyber Monday You Won’t Be Able To Resist

    Psst — if you're bored out of your gourd by all those vacuums on sale, this list is precisely for you.

    Emma Lord
    by Emma Lord

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Select Squishmallows for up to 55% off because secretly all you've ever wanted to do is squish a stuffed pumpkin spice latte into oblivion.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "The Squishmallow was absolutely perfect and way bigger then I expected! This was a gift for someone who absolutely loves pumpkin spice, and they were so excited when they opened it! I would buy this gift again a million times over! Don’t hesitate if you’re debating on buying this! It is so cute, super soft, and 100% giftable!" —Carebear

    Get it from Amazon: $14.99 for the pumpkin spice latte (originally $19.99) and $19.16 for the mushroom (originally $29.99).

    Check out all the different Squishmallows on sale!

    2. A dimmable sad duck nightlight for 38% off because sometimes you just have to look at this emotionally deflated creature on your desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude."

    A light up duck laying on its side with a face of just complete bone deep existential despair
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (originally $23.99). 


    3. A book-shaped flower vase for 48% off with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.

    Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (originally $23.99; available in five colors).

    4. A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off (+ an extra 15% off!) — this thing is so beloved by reviewers that a ton of them are gifting it to loved ones. It serves not just a speaker, but as a tiny canvas to make your own pixel art, a retro game console, an alarm clock, and even a white noise machine. Oh — and any designs you make on the pixel art screen can dance along to the music you play!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker in action.

    Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" —Soul Breaker

    Get it from Amazon for $67.93 (clip the "15% coupon" to see that price reflected at checkout; originally $129.99; available in five colors).

    5. A compact and TikTok-famous watercolor palette for 50% off with a whopping 100 colors to choose from — including pastel, neon, and even *metallic* shades — so you can experiment with a new artistic skill. It even comes with a blank swatch card so you can see what each and every shade looks like IRL before you start painting!

    amazon.com

    Check out a swatch video of the palette on TikTok here, and if you're looking for watercolor tutorials using this very palette, you can check one to help you paint a sunset here.

    Promising review: "I'm starting to hate Tiktok because it's making me buy all these products, but I absolutely love this one!!! I travel for a living and love to paint and this set is wonderful. I love that it comes in a metal tin, so I don't have to worry about it breaking, like most plastic ones. The colors are vibrant and I love that there are so many within the container. The container itself is the size of two make up eye palettes, so you can definitely fit it in a purse or backpack. It comes with a swatch section too so you can paint the colors and compare later on when you paint. I'm a huge fan now of this brand." —pixxi88

    Get it from Amazon $24.79 (originally $49.99; comes with the 100 shades in a compact case, a sketch pencil, a sponge, a swatch sheet, and three water brush pens).

    6. A game of Throw Throw Burrito for 50% off, a combination card and dodgeball game that will help both kids and adults burn out some pent up energy — and maybe crave those microwaveable burritos in the freezer like whoa.

    a reviewer holding the game box
    amazon.com

    It works for two to six players, ages 7 and older!

    Promising review: "This is the fifth time I've gifted this game. People really love it...although sometimes it can get a bit wild with burritos being thrown around. Would definitely recommend if you're looking for a fun gift or a new game to play with your family and friends." —Mommy Marmar

    Get it from Amazon for $12.39 (originally $24.99; available in two styles). 

    7. A set of eye-popping fine point pens for 36% off designed not to bleed through pages for planners and journals, while still giving that ~pop~ of colorful pigment your paper deserves.

    Fine point pens in 18 different colors
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99 for a set of 18 pens (originally $10.99).

    8. And a nostalgic Apple Watch stand for 20% off plus an additional 5% off so you can relive the good old days of wandering in the grass to find a Pikachu until your parents literally *begged* you to go say hello to the sun.

    The Apple Watch stand designed to look like the old Game Boy.
    Amazon

    Don't forget to clip the additional 5% off coupon!

    Promising review: "Got this as a gift for my fiancé and he was so stoked when he opened it. It’s such good quality for the price and it fits the watch super well!! It really looks like the real thing!" —natuuhhhliee

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (originally $14.99; available in four colors). There's also an awesome AirPod and AirPod Pro case to match.

    9. A Dracula garlic mincer for 20% off plus another 20% off coupon (be sure to clip it!), because you know what? If a108-year-old vampire lurking moodily in the trees in the Pacific Northwest isn't going to fall in love with you and grant you immortality, one might as well make your life in the kitchen a little easier.

    The mincer that looks like Dracula (just twist the head to mince) with garlic bread
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer: Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

    Get it from Amazon for $19.16 (originally $29.95).

    10. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for 20% off, a DEEPLY beloved, fast-paced card game suitable for kids and adults that will have everyone in fits of high stake giggles in no time. Bonus: each game only lasts 10–15 minutes, so you can go one or a few rounds depending on how much time you've got together.

    the card game
    Amazon

    Dolphin Hat Games is a small business that specializes in family-friendly card games. 

    Okay, so the rules: you divvy up all the cards equally, and then all the players take turns putting down cards that have different illustrations on them, saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza" in order. If the card put on the table matches the word that's being said in that moment, whoever slaps a hand down on the card first gets all the cards under it. You keep playing until someone comes in possession of all the cards (or until you all start craving tacos and pizza so much you drive yourselves to the nearest combination Pizza Hut and Taco Bell). 

    Promising review: "This game is hysterical! I played with my 7-year-old daughter and my 70-year-old father and we all enjoyed it. I haven't laughed that hard in a long time!" —bobkopolow

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95 (originally $9.99). 

    11. A TikTok-beloved astronaut-shaped celestial projector for 44% off that will give their room ~out of this world~ vibes.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It comes with a remote so you can control it right from bed, and it has auto-shutoff options too if you use this as a nightlight! You can check it out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I bought this after seeing it on TikTok. I wasn’t sure how great it would be and the price was a little high to me but I bought it anyways. After getting it and seeing how badass it is I would definitely say it’s worth the money!! The lights are so cool and bright. My kids and husband love it!" —ShelbyFulford

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (originally $49.99; available in black and white).

    12. A headband with cat ears for 20% off that's so cute and handy you might as well buy one for everyone on your holiday shopping list right meow!!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so pleased with this as my hair is long and I needed something to keep it out of my face while doing my skincare routine in the morning and before bed. This fits perfectly and does not offer any discomfort or irritation for my big head. Etude is one of my favorites and I'm glad my product was authentic when it arrived in that lovely blue bag." —Lithe

    Get it from Amazon for $4.80 (originally $6).

    13. A big ole oversized strawberry sweater for 20% off for anyone who wants to be berry, berry comfortable all winter long. Reviewers are obsessed with how soft this human tent is, and that it comes with *pockets* for snack stashing.

    Reviewer taking mirror selfie in bright pink hooded oversized sweater with red strawberries printed on it
    amazon.com

    Aemicion is a small business specializing in oversized comfy sweaters. 

    Promising review: "Literally so perfect, very soft and comfortable, the colors are very vibrant and beautiful. If I start moving around my house doing chores it does get a little warm, but I run warm most of the time and keep my house super cold so it not an issue at all!! I can’t wait for the fall/winter to come because this will be a game changer!!" —Nicole Muse

    Get it from Amazon for $21.59 (originally $26.99; available in dozens of styles and kid sizes).

    14. A puffy laptop sleeve for 40% off so both you *and* your tech can live on ~cloud nine~.

    laptop in puffy pink sleeve with black zipper
    Urban Outfitters

    Psst! It's 40% off sitewide at Urban Outfitters — check out the rest of the sale here

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $15.60 (originally $26; available in four colors). 

    15. A nourishing yuzu-scented foaming hand soap for 20% off that dispenses in your hand in the shape of an actual yuzu flower 😭. The foam isn't even half the hype — it also smells like a floral daydream.

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about this soap: "I've been using this soap, and not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly handwashing now and forever!), the yuzu scent is just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foamin suds are from the soap. The best part is that the bottle is totally reusable; you buy the dispenser once, and then you can get refills of the foaming soap for $9.86 from then on out." Read more in the yuzu-scented hand soap review (it's #32).

    Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and did an impulse buy and I love it. You do have to give it a few pumps at the beginning of the first use to get the soap up. But it does make a cute little flower on your hand. Super cute and I love the fact that you can get refills so it's not a one use kind of deal." —Christina Hansen

    Get it from Amazon for $14.40+ (originally $18).

    16. A fidget toy for 25% off with two magnetic pucks that will make you feel like a magician as you flick, stack, and flip them — all the ~thrill~ of doing tricks at the skate park, and none of the "oh no, I certainly miscalculated that landing."

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is literally the best fidget ever made. The magnets are not only fun to play with, but the sound they make is satisfying. If you flip the puck over, if provides a nice little resistance against your hand when fidgeting with it. The silicone (I guess?) on the outside is also good for tactile type fidgeting. I wish they were a bit cheaper, but the price didn't deter me from buying two of them, plus a couple booster packs." —Tiger

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (originally $19.99; available in 14 colors/patterns).

    17. A LifeStraw personal water filter for 50% off to turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water.

    a person using the lifestraw to drink from a pond
    Amazon

    Note: If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.

    Promising review: "This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (originally $19.95, available in two colors).

    18. An adorable bookmark book tracker for 25% off reviewers especially love because it motivates them to keep up on their reading streaks by filling up the adorable lil' shelves.

    The book tracker, which looks like a blank book shelf and you can fill in the names of the books on the spine as you finish them
    britishbookart / Etsy

    Owner Abbie has a darling collection of these illustrated trackers. You can find monthly reading trackers, top-10 book highlights, and a super-cute coffee bookmark. This small biz is located in, you guessed it, England! BTW, their Instagram account is gorgeous and totally worth a follow. 

    Promising review: "This bookmark is just so well done on every level! The artwork is beautiful, and the quality is gorgeous. It's such a clever idea, and there are enough 'books' pictured to last a whole year. I will be looking for other items from this artist!" —Elaine

    Get it from Britishbookart on Etsy for for $2.46 (originally $3.26).

    19. A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic for up to 60% off you can sync with preeeeetty much anything, including speakers, players, or singing apps on your phone. Now they can live out their aspiring pop star fantasies right at home (and force the rest of the fam into being audience members).

    Reviewer holding blue karaoke mic with buttons
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This was a great product for the price. I’m not going to say it’s going to replace your karaoke night with a real mic and speaker box, but it is a fun and easy piece to whip out when the mood strikes you during your friend gathering! The sound quality is appropriate and the Bluetooth capability is reliable. I recommend as a fun stocking stuffer that might actually be used more than once!" —Julia Kelley

    "You don't understand, TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better. It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his Xbox microphone. This is a must have product." —Zane A. Undercoffer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (originally $49.99; available in 15 colors).

    20. A waterproof touchscreen shower phone holder for 20% off for anyone who wants a soundtrack of serotonin-inducing bops for their morning showers. This adjustable rotating mount is waterproof *and* gives you touchscreen abilities, so you can swap between apps or switch songs with ease.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me tell you, the whole family loves this, when originally they were like, 'Why did you get this?' I use it to online shop while I’m in the shower — and anyone else do hair treatments and just hang out in the shower or bath forever?! #momlife. But this came with three hooks to apply so we have one in our bath, our shower and the kids tub. They love that they can watch Netflix while taking a bath and the baby loves to watch Mickey Mouse. Honestly I’m buying a few for Christmas stocking presents this year. This is the gift no one knew they needed until they have it, and they’re like, 'Why didn’t I have one before?' Such a smart and savvy purchase." —Ruben

    Get it from Amazon for $13.59+ (originally $16.99+; available in five colors for this price. Coupons available on select colors for additional discounts).

    21. A set of floating candles for 34% off (plus an additional 30% off coupon) with a magic wand remote. Each candle comes with an almost five-foot clear fishing line you can hang from your ceiling so you can live in your ~cozy witch era~.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I purchased these after I saw them in a viral TikTok video, and they did not disappoint! Every single one of the candles works perfectly and the flame flickers just like a real candle. They were really easy to put up into the ceiling because they were already strong with the fishing line. I just used clear thumbtacks and wrapped the line around it and hung it to the ceiling. The wand is so cool and works perfectly well for turning on and off the lights. I definitely would purchase more to add a little bit more magic throughout the house! Absolutely worth it!" —Korg

    Get it from Amazon for $15.60+ (originally $33.99; available in six varieties — be sure to clip the coupon for the extra 30% off).

    22. A disco ball diffuser for 32% off because sometimes "come on Barbie let's go party" secretly means "come on Barbie let's diffuse some lavender and take a breather and do a face mask while the other Barbies party." This lil bub is the best of both worlds. Make sure to grab some essential oils for the full experience!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising reviews: "I love this product so much! I saw it on Tiktok and immediately added it to my cart. It’s perfect." —Clarissa M Diaz

    "I absolutely LOVE my disco ball diffuser! It brings me joy. The diffuser works great and has timed options. You can use the disco ball without diffusing too. Lots of pretty color-changing options or you can have it cycle through all of the colors which is what I choose to do. There are two spinning modes too…slow and fast or you can set it to not spin at all. Get one. You WON’T be disappointed!! 🪩🫶🏼😍" —Heather

    Get it from Amazon for $30.38 (originally $45).

    23. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops" for 21% off, which are a meticulously designed ear plug that effectively blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you. Not only do sleepers swear by them, but they are so subtle and comfy in your ears that people wear them to focus in the office or to block out overwhelming noise at events.

    Amazon

    Each set comes with a carrying case and several sizes of silicone tips to get your perfect fit!

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about it: "I recently used these at Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and could not swear by them more. I had what I fondly describe as the literal worst seats in the stadium (behind the stage in the 300s, help, lol) and not only did these block the WALLS of noise from my beloved fellow Swifties, it funneled Taylor's audio so I could hear the music more clearly. The few times I pulled them out I couldn't hear her as well, and the noise was quite overwhelming. It made the concert a calmer, more enjoyable experience."

    Promising review: "Got these to use at night while sleeping, and I would definitely recommend and rebuy. The noise cancellation is just enough where I can sleep comfortably. My concern before buying was that they would block out too much noise, and for safety reasons, I wanted to still be able to hear any alarms or alarming noises. That doesn’t seem to be the case. I can still hear the important stuff, but am able to sleep because the snoring that I usually hear is majorly cut back."PB Mom

    Check out the Loop Store on Amazon for more options based on your sound blocking needs!

    Get it from Amazon for $19.71 (originally $24.99; available in nine colors).

    24. Alleyoop's Pen Pal for 30% off, which features four quick, easy-to-use products in one tiny package. Each of the three pens comes with a curated color palette of four retractable colors to touch up brows, eyeliner, lips, and highlights, so you've got an entire quick makeup arsenal in the palm of your hand.

    Jasmin Sandal / BuzzFeed, Alleyoop

    Alleyoop is a woman-owned small biz that takes "beauty efficiency" to a new level. Most of their products are compact and have multiple functions! Check out their full Black Friday sale for up to 50% off sitewide.

    Get it from Alleyoop for $17.50 (originally $25; available in three shades).

    25. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher for 30% off to turn virtually *any* device with a press-able "on/off" switch into smart tech in an instant. Once you adjust the device over the button — be it a light switch, a switch to turn on your kettle, or a switch to turn on a fan — you can ask Alexa or Google Home to turn it off or on, or control it via an app on your phone.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed!

    Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." —Alecia McLochlin

    Get it from Amazon for $20.30 (originally $29; available in white and black).

    26. An Infinity Cube fidget toy for 46% off with so many fun combinations to play with that you'll be ~mesmerized~ by something that's not Netflix for once.

    amazon.com

    Note that there is an audible clicking sound when this is used, so it wouldn't be appropriate for a classroom or shared office space!

    Promising review: "Bought this as a stocking stuffer for my oldest son and it's become a favorite toy for the whole family. Seems someone is always playing with it. It provides mindless entertainment and helps to keep the hands busy. It is durable and seems like it isn't going to break anytime soon." —Krise

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (originally $12.95).

    27. A pair of fuzzy sock slippers for 30% off so the next time someone's like "pfft, there's no such thing as yetis," you can show them your marvelously monstrous feet and be all, "WANNA BET???"

    a pair of green furry slippers with an orange ribbed cuff
    Verloop

    Use promo code HOLIDAY at checkout.

    Promising review: "I wanted a slipper that allowed my feet to move naturally while also being comfortable and warm. These are it! They are cute, cozy and non slip! I highly recommend these to anyone! All the feel of a plush sock while also being the perfect slipper." —E.K.

    Get them from Verloop for $40.60 (originally $58; available in three sizes and three colors).

    28. A set of Parent Trap–inspired Croc charms for 40% off so you can remind all the other boring non-Crocs wearing people that the difference between you and them is you have ~claaaassss~ and they don't.

    parent trap inspired croc charms
    Lindsayland Pins / Etsy

    Lindsayland Pins is a small business based out of Texas that sells pins and more!

    Promising review: "Adorable as always from this shop. The very best!" —Kelly Ottinger

    Get them from Lindsayland Pins on Etsy for $3.30 each (originally $5.50; available in Meredith or Chessy styles).

    29. A spoon holder and steam releaser for 40% off to help you brew all your delicious potions and elixirs.

    reviewer photo of the purple witch-shaped spoon holder on a wooden spoon
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "She is just adorable! Works great to lift lid for steam release. Works best with a round handle spoon. Would make a great stocking stuffer for Christmas for that special person who loves to cook. Would recommend." —Redhead

    Get it from Amazon for $10.17 (originally $16.95 — don't forget to apply the 40% off coupon for this price).

    30. A dino race track for 31% off that's so fun it'll blow whatever Santa puts under the tree out of the WATER (not that it's a competition, but like — why is he getting all the cookies?).

    The green track with brides and dino cars
    Amazon

    Promising review: "If you think that you are buying a toy for your pet dinosaur, you will be mistaken. Don't let the description fool you! It's a TOY DINOSAUR train set. (I feel quite foolish now.) My grandson loves it. You can rearrange the track to lots of different configurations, and it is relatively sturdy. I don't expect this to last 50,000 years or so, but with care a good 5-10 should do it. Needs batteries. (Unlike REAL dinosaurs.) But it's also cool that, when you push it on the ground, the eyes light up even without batteries! (Teach your kids about generating electricity from dinosaurs, without having to go through the tedious oil to power station connection!)" —Fisack

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (originally $35.99). 

    31. A pair of magnetic hand-holding socks for 20% off so your left and right foot will never be lonely without each other again 😭.

    model wearing calf-high socks that have eyes on them and magnetic hands
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My sister and I have had so much fun with these socks!!! They are super cute and the magnetic hold really well. The magnets are a bit big so you do notice them but overall super fun and cute." —addison fullmer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (originally $9.98+; available in several colors and in multipacks).

    32. A set of funky serving utensils for 25% off so you can casually flex your excellent taste to guests whenever you're serving salads and pastas.

    wavy utensils
    Areaware

    Enter the code VERYMERRY25 at checkout!

    Get them from Areaware for $30 (originally $40; available in two sizes and four colors). Check out the full sale here

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity. 