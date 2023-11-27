32 Quirky Things On Sale For Cyber Monday You Won’t Be Able To Resist

1. Select Squishmallows for up to 55% off because secretly all you've ever wanted to do is squish a stuffed pumpkin spice latte into oblivion.
2. A dimmable sad duck nightlight for 38% off because sometimes you just have to look at this emotionally deflated creature on your desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude."
3. A book-shaped flower vase for 48% off with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library).
4. A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off (+ an extra 15% off!) — this thing is so beloved by reviewers that a ton of them are gifting it to loved ones. It serves not just a speaker, but as a tiny canvas to make your own pixel art, a retro game console, an alarm clock, and even a white noise machine. Oh — and any designs you make on the pixel art screen can dance along to the music you play!
5. A compact and TikTok-famous watercolor palette for 50% off with a whopping 100 colors to choose from — including pastel, neon, and even *metallic* shades — so you can experiment with a new artistic skill. It even comes with a blank swatch card so you can see what each and every shade looks like IRL before you start painting!
6. A game of Throw Throw Burrito for 50% off, a combination card and dodgeball game that will help both kids and adults burn out some pent up energy — and maybe crave those microwaveable burritos in the freezer like whoa.
7. A set of eye-popping fine point pens for 36% off designed not to bleed through pages for planners and journals, while still giving that ~pop~ of colorful pigment your paper deserves.
8. And a nostalgic Apple Watch stand for 20% off plus an additional 5% off so you can relive the good old days of wandering in the grass to find a Pikachu until your parents literally *begged* you to go say hello to the sun.
9. A Dracula garlic mincer for 20% off plus another 20% off coupon (be sure to clip it!), because you know what? If a108-year-old vampire lurking moodily in the trees in the Pacific Northwest isn't going to fall in love with you and grant you immortality, one might as well make your life in the kitchen a little easier.
10. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for 20% off, a DEEPLY beloved, fast-paced card game suitable for kids and adults that will have everyone in fits of high stake giggles in no time. Bonus: each game only lasts 10–15 minutes, so you can go one or a few rounds depending on how much time you've got together.
11. A TikTok-beloved astronaut-shaped celestial projector for 44% off that will give their room ~out of this world~ vibes.
12. A headband with cat ears for 20% off that's so cute and handy you might as well buy one for everyone on your holiday shopping list right meow!!
13. A big ole oversized strawberry sweater for 20% off for anyone who wants to be berry, berry comfortable all winter long. Reviewers are obsessed with how soft this human tent is, and that it comes with *pockets* for snack stashing.
15. A nourishing yuzu-scented foaming hand soap for 20% off that dispenses in your hand in the shape of an actual yuzu flower 😭. The foam isn't even half the hype — it also smells like a floral daydream.
16. A fidget toy for 25% off with two magnetic pucks that will make you feel like a magician as you flick, stack, and flip them — all the ~thrill~ of doing tricks at the skate park, and none of the "oh no, I certainly miscalculated that landing."
17. A LifeStraw personal water filter for 50% off to turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water.
18. An adorable bookmark book tracker for 25% off reviewers especially love because it motivates them to keep up on their reading streaks by filling up the adorable lil' shelves.
19. A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic for up to 60% off you can sync with preeeeetty much anything, including speakers, players, or singing apps on your phone. Now they can live out their aspiring pop star fantasies right at home (and force the rest of the fam into being audience members).
20. A waterproof touchscreen shower phone holder for 20% off for anyone who wants a soundtrack of serotonin-inducing bops for their morning showers. This adjustable rotating mount is waterproof *and* gives you touchscreen abilities, so you can swap between apps or switch songs with ease.
21. A set of floating candles for 34% off (plus an additional 30% off coupon) with a magic wand remote. Each candle comes with an almost five-foot clear fishing line you can hang from your ceiling so you can live in your ~cozy witch era~.
22. A disco ball diffuser for 32% off because sometimes "come on Barbie let's go party" secretly means "come on Barbie let's diffuse some lavender and take a breather and do a face mask while the other Barbies party." This lil bub is the best of both worlds. Make sure to grab some essential oils for the full experience!
23. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops" for 21% off, which are a meticulously designed ear plug that effectively blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you. Not only do sleepers swear by them, but they are so subtle and comfy in your ears that people wear them to focus in the office or to block out overwhelming noise at events.
24. Alleyoop's Pen Pal for 30% off, which features four quick, easy-to-use products in one tiny package. Each of the three pens comes with a curated color palette of four retractable colors to touch up brows, eyeliner, lips, and highlights, so you've got an entire quick makeup arsenal in the palm of your hand.
25. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher for 30% off to turn virtually *any* device with a press-able "on/off" switch into smart tech in an instant. Once you adjust the device over the button — be it a light switch, a switch to turn on your kettle, or a switch to turn on a fan — you can ask Alexa or Google Home to turn it off or on, or control it via an app on your phone.
26. An Infinity Cube fidget toy for 46% off with so many fun combinations to play with that you'll be ~mesmerized~ by something that's not Netflix for once.
27. A pair of fuzzy sock slippers for 30% off so the next time someone's like "pfft, there's no such thing as yetis," you can show them your marvelously monstrous feet and be all, "WANNA BET???"
28. A set of Parent Trap–inspired Croc charms for 40% off so you can remind all the other boring non-Crocs wearing people that the difference between you and them is you have ~claaaassss~ and they don't.
29. A spoon holder and steam releaser for 40% off to help you brew all your delicious potions and elixirs.
30. A dino race track for 31% off that's so fun it'll blow whatever Santa puts under the tree out of the WATER (not that it's a competition, but like — why is he getting all the cookies?).
31. A pair of magnetic hand-holding socks for 20% off so your left and right foot will never be lonely without each other again 😭.
32. A set of funky serving utensils for 25% off so you can casually flex your excellent taste to guests whenever you're serving salads and pastas.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
