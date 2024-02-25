36 Products That Are Just As Wonderful As They Are Bizarre

1. A mildly alarming if not adorable flexible flower vase that will fascinate guests when they can bend its limbs and hang it from any fixture they choose. That says if this thing *does* come to life in the middle of the night and starts singing and dancing all over your room, well. That's on you for buying whatever the heck this is.
Promising review: "An affable, squishy, bendy, happy little vase! The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." —Susy Lundy
Get it from Amazon for $20.90 (available in three colors).
2. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer so you can go full cottagecore with the aesthetic when you're baking muffins on a cozy Sunday afternoon.
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying.
Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them there dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." —Vik V
Get it from Amazon for $8.95 (available in four colors).
4. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
5. A set of Goldfish fridge magnets — aka "Holdfish" — to instantly assert the superiority of this cracker to anyone who enters your home and dares to think they can suggest a snack food that doesn't smile back.
Handy Cute Art is a Florida-based Etsy shop that specializes in quirky home products.
Promising review: "These are the cutest ever! My daughter ate these guys [a lot] growing up. Great reminder gift of her fave snack food!" —Teresa A Houtz
Get a set of six from Handy Cute Art on Etsy for $9.60 (originally $12).
6. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
7. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower to remove excess sebum to exfoliate pores and pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other miscellaneous gunk from the day that you'd rather evict.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
8. An attachable Stanley cup snack bowl for the ultimate in "girl dinner" hacks. Now you can have all your beloved snacks close to your face and be *thissss* close to living the dream of eating out of a trough like a fluffy farm animal.
Psst — lots of reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup *and* the cheaper alternative versions of it, like this $29 Simple Modern tumbler.
Check out a TikTok of the Stanley snack cup in action.
Promising review: "If using this snack holder on my Stanley is wrong, I don't want to be right. Now when I sit at baseball tournaments all day, I don't have to keep reaching into snack bags and coolers. We all get the snack we want and never have to carry more than a cup. I do get some odd looks but if they had one, they wouldn't be judging anymore. Sits very sturdily on my tumbler but comes off easily when I'm done with it." —Abby
Get it from Amazon for $12.79 (available in five colors).
9. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts.
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99.
10. A dimmable sad duck nightlight because sometimes you just have to look at this emotionally deflated creature on your desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude." Reviewers love this for late night studying or reading without a harsh overhead light!
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three styles).
11. A set of Globbles, which are about to be your new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy. These colorful balls are squishy, stretchy, and stick to pretty much any flat surface you throw them at *without* leaving any messy residue. TikTokers are having a blast tossing these at walls and ceilings to see the satisfying way they glom onto them.
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles in action.
Promising review: "Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.99.
12. A "Scrambled Bus" egg holder for when you want breakfast on the ~eggspress~ line and need access to 'em as quickly and adorably as possible.
Promising review: "My kids are having fun with it. They even try to draw faces on the eggs and pretend they are going to school. I like how easy it is to open and store inside my fridge." —Joseph Angelo Alcantara
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
13. A "Hell Done" digital thermometer so you can keep track of your meats to know if they're rare, medium, well-done, or positively ~sinful~. This features a clear and easy-to-read digital display, plus the ability to tell people you literally went to hell and back to cook this meal!!!
Promising review: "This thermometer not only works perfectly, but is a great conversation starter at gatherings! I've used it a few times now and am completely satisfied with the purchase. It is accurate, and the display is super easy to read. If you buy this, make sure to read the back of the box ;)." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.