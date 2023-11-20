35 Products For Anyone Whose Love Language Is Canceling Plans

1. A big ole oversized strawberry sweater for anyone who wants to be berry, berry comfortable all winter long. Reviewers are obsessed with how soft this human tent is, and that it comes with *pockets* for snack stashing.
Aemicion is a small business specializing in oversized comfy sweaters.
Promising review: "Literally so perfect, very soft and comfortable, the colors are very vibrant and beautiful. If I start moving around my house doing chores it does get a little warm, but I run warm most of the time and keep my house super cold so it not an issue at all!! I can’t wait for the fall/winter to come because this will be a game changer!!" —Nicole Muse
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in dozens of styles and kid sizes).
2. A wine coloring book designed specifically for people whose dream Friday night involves pinot and pencils. Each of these pages has a fun wine illustration or saying that will pair *perfectly* with the vino of your choosing.
Bonus: it comes with colored pencils included!
Promising review: "Very cute, sayings were accurate and funny. Pictures provided a lot of variety from simple to more complex, and provide plenty of stress relief while watching a movie and coloring and drinking wine of course." —Tegyn Dustin
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
3. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" to up your movie snack game to its highest potential — this has expandable cup holes to fit mugs, water bottles, and snacks, with an insulating foam that keeps drinks hot or cold for longer periods. It even comes with four snack holes so you can share with the person next to you (or just make yourself a glorious TV charcuterie pillow).
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
4. An oh-so-satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle you may have already seen on TikTok, where lovers of puzzles and magic lore are singing its praises. This whimsically-illustrated, colorful puzzle isn't just a puzzle, but a journey — there are over 50 easter eggs in it, tons of miniature scenes full of optical illusions and surprises, *plus* a magical twist at the end. You'll have to solve the puzzle to find out!
You can check out a TikTok of the Mystic Maze puzzle in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise!).
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
5. A pair of oh-so-cozy "teddy" slippers that might just be that ~holy grail~ pair you've been searching for — not only are these mega soft and warm, but reviewers note that they don't overheat, hold up over time, and machine wash beautifully. (Bonus: they're also very quiet if you're trying not to wake the fam!)
Promising review: "I’ve been searching for a pair of slippers for a long time. Literally have bought and returned many. I bought a pair for my husband and he loved them so I decided to try them. So glad I did. Love the color, fit, comfort and warmth. Also, machine washable. I’m going to buy another style. Highly recommend." —J
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and seven colors).
6. A microwave rapid brownie maker, because the only thing better than homemade brownies is homemade brownies in less than four minutes. All you need is half a box of any regular grocery store mix plus the ingredients, and this gizmo will have you on your way to Brownie City in no time.
Rapid Brands is a Shark Tank-featured small business that specializes in BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, microwaveable kitchenwares. Check out more rapid microwave cookers on their Amazon storefront!
Psst — people swear by this for dorms, studio apartments, and for safer, easier baking with kids!
Promising review: "Love this. Brownies come out very moist. Makes a half of a 13x9 inch brownie mix at a time. This is great for us because we don't have to search for measuring cups and mixing bowls; everything you need but the ingredients are included. The brownies come out moist and chewy and the 'pan' is very easy to clean. I like that I can make half a batch at a time, and what can be wrong with brownies in three and a half minutes?" —Jqbuckley
Get it from Amazon for $9.29.
7. A TikTok-beloved squiggly aesthetic mug and saucer set you can get in so many patterns that you are bound to imprint on one of them. Oops, looks like your blood is just 97% frothy lattes and marshmallow-filled cocoas from now until the end of time!
Promising review: "It just makes my morning a bit brighter to drink out of something so cute! Love that I can also throw it in the dishwasher to clean. the 'organic' shape also makes it pretty comfy to hold and the curve of the cup wall at the top make it cozy to drink from. Love it!" —katie
Get it from Amazon for $25.98+ (available in 17 styles).
8. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little cottagecore heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
9. A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition in a matte "Agave Green" color that has captured the hearts of ALL of BookTok. Swoonworthy aesthetic aside, it holds thousands of books, and will let you read the *chef's kiss* way you like best — you can customize it with all your favorite fonts and layouts and organize your virtual shelves to your precise standards. Bonus — its charge lasts weeks (plural!!), and it's waterproof, so you can take this BB in the bathtub 🍷.
Check out a TikTok of the green Kindle in action.
Promising review: "I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed. Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty." —eileeenie
Get it from Amazon for $189.99 (available in two other colors).
10. Plus a book tracker bookmark, because canceling plans doesn't mean you're not going on any adventures — best to keep track of them like any good explorer does.
British Book Art is a UK-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in tracker bookmarks and book art.
Promising review: "Absolutely love my bookmark! So, so cute! Already made a start coloring in the books and writing the names on the spines!" —Chloe
Get it from British Book Art on Etsy for $2.74.
11. Or a sturdy, minimalist reading journal with such a comprehensive, satisfying design that you'll tear through your TBR to fill it out — this features space for 52 thorough book reviews, along with challenges and lists for Books I’ve Read, Finished, Favorites, Did Not Finish, Lent, and Borrowed.
Kunitsa Co. is a small business that specializes in reading, exercise, and food journals.
Promising review: "This book journal had plenty of room for all the book reviews and so much more. It has pages for daily reading tracking, pages for reading goals, pages for DNF books, favorite books, loaned-out books, and tons of review pages all you have to do is feel it out. It’s perfect!!!!" —Cody McNeal
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in four colors).