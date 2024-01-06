38 Products Under $15 That Are Quirky, Fun, *And* Useful

1. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower to remove excess sebum to exfoliate pores and pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other miscellaneous gunk from the day that you'd rather evict.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
2. A buildable, mega hydrating Electric Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade. Bonus: reviewers *love* this as a subtle, rosy blush — a cheaper alternative to expensive pH adaptive versions!
Check out a TikTok of the Electric Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "Beautiful color lipstick that looks great with my skin tone. Not too bright but a rosy color that I love." —Faloli
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts.
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99.
4. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
5. A glass milk carton reviewers *love* for frothing — not only is it the perfect size, but the container is shaped in a way that stops milk and cream from spilling over the sides. Because yes, there's no use crying over spilled milk, but crying over spilled FROTHED milk?? Valid.
Promising review: "I came from TikTok ... not disappointed. It is great for frothing without having splashes go everywhere." —Kyle
"I love glassware, especially borosilicate glass, because it’s delicate and yet strong, it’s thinner and lighter than most glass. This is is definitely a conversation piece, because of its small milk carton shape and it holds a significant amount of cream or milk. It’s perfect for use during brunch, and during coffee or tea dates with friends. To get it cleaned, I use warm water, dish soap, and a small foam brush, than I put it on the dish rack to air dry." —APR63
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in six styles).
6. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A set of convenient suctioning "Food Cubby" dividers to portion out plates so your snacks don't co-mingle — perfect for picky eaters young *and* old who would rather pretend that we don't live in a world where broccoli and mac and cheese are occasionally allowed to touch.
Check out a TikTok of the food cubby in action.
Food Cubby is a small business specializing in family-friendly kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I love these! Even as an adult, I hate my food touching. Thought they might keep things apart but not juices or things, but they really stick to the plate, and the meat juice doesn't run into the salad. It saves me from having different plates for each food. I wish I had these a long time ago." —Superbeckee
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder for an absurdly cute storage option for keys that will prettttyyy much guarantee you never lose them again.
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
Get it from Amazon for $7.68.
9. A dainty bird-shaped lemon juicer you can use to squeeze lemons, limes, or oranges into your morning tea, salads, or hot water. Turns out the early bird gets the worm *and* the delightfully aesthetic juice.
Promising review: "This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." —Dian Marchese
Get it from Amazon for $4.98.
10. A Saucemoto dip clip that lets you enjoy the sweet, delicious freedom of dipping your fries into ketchup at a red light without cosplaying as that red light when the ketchup ends up all over your lap.
Saucemoto is a small business established in 2018 that specializes in unique car accessories.
Promising review: "How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.)" —Pleasure Pamela
Get set of two from Amazon for $11.99.
11. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet so you always know whether the dishes in there are clean and need to be put away, or whether they're dirty and here to SCARE YOU STRAIGHT.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
12. A Scrub Daddy sponge holder designed *specifically* to suction to the side of your sink and cradle your favorite smiley sponge, so it air dries faster, stays cleaner, and helps minimize clutter on your counters.
Storage Theory is a small business that specializes in unique storage solutions for every room in your home.
Promising review: "Finally a nice place to keep my Scrub Daddy. Holds great on the side of the sink. The suction power is strong for its size, and it rotates with ease. This is a good holder for the price." —Luis peralez
Psst — you can get a Scrub Daddy sponge here on Amazon! They are extremely beloved by TikTokers because they're mildew-resistant, dual-sided with different scrubbing textures, and designed with a smile that lets you more easily clean utensils.
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
13. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $7.99.