47 Products To Solve Annoying Problems You Just Accepted As A Part Of Life

1. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Now instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~self care~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and after a few minutes feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
2. A glasses lens cleaner so effective that it blows microfiber cloths out of the water. It uses carbon microfiber tech to polish up your glasses quickly and effectively *without* scratching the lenses, and comes with a convenient carrying case to prevent it from being exposed to bacteria.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and wanted to get it. I wear glasses every day and often don't realize how dirty they are until I see a reflection through them. I've used cloths before but they get weirdly oily and then leave smear marks. This does not. I love it so much and I don't lose it in my purse." —Clair F
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in ten styles).
3. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.41.
4. A clever silicone "Broombi," designed to flex harder than most of us have in a calendar year — it's an all-surface broom, squeegee, *and* pet hair remover, making it your one-stop shop for all your "fix this grimy floor IMMEDIATELY" needs.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilt messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors. Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable, stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!" —Sandra Moyer
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors).
5. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine to get rid of all the crusted-on grinds and residue that are *definitely* affecting the taste of your coffee, even if you haven't noticed over time.
Quick & Clean is a small business that specializes in coffee machine cleaning products.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.95.
6. A ring can opener, because holy SMOKES can those be annoying to open. Reviewers swear by this for getting a quick and easy grip without wrecking their nails or cutting themselves on the edges of the lid. It's also a super handy tool for people with arthritis and joint pain.
Promising review: "It does the job it's supposed to do. I was cutting my hand trying to open cans. This allows me to get a better grip on the little loopy thing, and gives me leverage to open the can." —P. Alscher
Get it from Amazon for $6.55.
7. A set of legging organizing hangers for anyone who owns approximately [number redacted] pairs that are currently tangled in a dresser drawer like a giant athleisure nest. This will not only free up space, but give you easy access so you're not rooting through them for the One Pair That Makes Your Butt Look Good.
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger in action.
Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." —Larry Seymour
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.99.
8. A microwave bacon cooker because as fun as it is to get your cardio in dodging bacon grease spitting at you from the pan, THERE IS ANOTHER WAY. This can cook seven to nine strips at a time, and comes with grooves and a spout designed to pour out the extra fat.
Promising review: "Best way to make bacon!!!!! I will never cook bacon any other way. Bought one for me and one for my daughter. Buying one for my MIL for Christmas." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors).
9. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier against dry spots and irritants. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $16.
10. *Plus* COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.
Promising review: "I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement! My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone) and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min the product fully absorbs and you’re all set! I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid." —May
Get it from Amazon for $16.
11. A memory foam cushion designed to relieve pressure on your back, butt, and tailbone so you don't have to suffer through long work days and commutes. Now you'll just have to convince yourself to actually get *off* of this cushion to get on with your day.
Comfilife is a small business that specializes in comfort-based personal care products.
Promising review: "Life changing on a long trip! My partner wanted us to drive from Colorado to California. I wanted to fly because I had a fall and half of my body was in pain. He talked me into it so I purchased this pillow for the car ride. What a game changer! It helped so much with the pain and I would recommend it for anyone in the car!" —Nadia
Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in three colors).
12. A roll-on migraine stick made with peppermint, spearmint, and lavender oils to help you soothe away headaches, which frankly have a lot of audacity interrupting your day.
Basic Vigor is a US-based small business specializing in all-natural migraine relief products.
Promising review: "I’ve had migraines all my life — I’m 31 now. I’ve been on all kinds of prescriptions that work, but make me so sleepy... I’ve been using this stick for one week now, and it’s amazing! I rubbed it on at the first hint of a headache/migraine and it takes care of it fast. I haven’t taken a prescription migraine since I started using it." —Amanda Braswell
Read BuzzFeed's review of the migraine stick for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.