33 Products For Anyone Who Needs Help Managing Their Time

1. A user-friendly hexagonal productivity timer with six present countdown times you can initiate just by flipping it on its side. Not only does it have an oh-so-satisfying display screen you can use to count up or down, but it has a "mute" option so you won't disturb your coworkers when you're trying to do an email answering power hour (help).
Promising review: "Love love love this product. Simple design, works great. I time myself during writing sessions so I'm not sitting in long stretches. This little timer is perfectly shaped and has several pre-programmed time options. Highly recommend." —Mimi Foster
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (clip the $4 off coupon on the product page for this price).
2. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk. Taking breaks = better focus in the long run!
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in eight styles).
3. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug that blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you, meaning you can wear them to focus at the office without seeming antisocial. (Especially since these are so subtle that nobody will notice them!)
Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day but holy cow are they a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried many pairs of ear plugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores down to manageable and sleep-able level without cutting off all sound." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in seven colors).
4. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. This is especially ideal for hybrid workers because you can tear off each sheet as you go instead of lugging the whole planner around with you!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
5. Or if you want to go ~all in~, a monthly subscription to Silk + Sonder, which will send you a brand new (and stunningly beautiful??) planner each month, equipped with guided prompts, wellness trackers, and dated calendar spreads. It's basically designed to encourage not just organization and growth, but help release creativity and manage stress.
Silk + Sonder is a small business founded by Meha Agrawal, a former software engineer who developed the planners as a way for people to stay emotionally and mentally connected with themselves through self-guided structure and creativity.
Promising review: "I started S+S to try and get my anxiety and depression better managed. I was struggling with a pretty bad depression period and wanted to be more proactive. It has kept me accountable and given me a mindfulness outlet which was much needed. I noticed a big change even just in the first week of having my first journal. Now, I am going to stick with it for a while longer! LOVE my Silk + Sonder Journals!" —Lindsey S.
Get it from Silk + Sonder at $24.95/month.
6. Or for the ~big picture~ thinkers, a tear-off weekly notepad to remind you of what the top priorities for each day are, so you don't feel as overwhelmed while powering through them.
Promising review: "I carry a weekly planner in my bag for scheduling appointments, meetings, classes, etc. Then on Sunday night or Monday morning, I transfer everything from the planner to a sheet from this pad. It stays sitting on the counter in my kitchen where I can easily jot down errands, groceries, etc either in the extra space or on the back. At first this seemed like an unnecessary duplication of effort, so I was looking for a better solution, but I've realized over the past couple of weeks that this really works for me." —Toledo
Get it from Amazon for $10.50 (available in 15 list styles).
7. An internet-beloved time-marked water bottle so you know *precisely* how much you've consumed in an orderly, encouraging fashion before dehydration sneaks up on you.
Promising review: "LOVE IT! I am very picky when it comes to water bottles, but this one is perfect! It is 32 ounces so it holds a lot of water to drink throughout the day! My favorite part is that you can add ice to it and it will not sweat due to the material it is made of, which I LOVE!" —Bianca Aguilera
Get it on Amazon for $16.09 (clip the 15% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in 17 colors).
8. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
9. A pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics designed to give you energy five times faster than regular coffee — without jitters or sluggishness afterward. All of the zing you need to keep your focus, with none of the crash. (Or 15 mid-afternoon trips to the bathroom!!)
Promising review: "I was hitting the afternoon slump and had a project to tackle that involved lots of details. I dug out my NeuroGum for a test run and WOW. The clarity and focus I had was awesome! I knocked out the project in record time and was able to move on to the next! The flavor is great and there's no energy crash or slump!" —Daniel
Get a six-pack with nine pieces of gum each from Amazon for $23.94.
You can read former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's full review of NeuroGum for more deets!
10. A low-impact under-the-desk elliptical for anyone who gets distracted by aches and pains from sitting in one position all day — this can help keep your body loose so you can keep your brain occupied on the tasks at hand.
It also comes with a digital display that tracks time, speed, and distance, as well as eight different modes of resistance, so you can tailor it exactly to your needs.
Promising review: "No assembly required! Took right out of the box and put it under my desk. Spend long hours on the computer and suffer from hip and leg pain. Use the exerciser on and off all day especially first thing in the morning to loosen up joints. Felt the different in just a couple of days. Just what I needed." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $110.48+ (available in three styles).
11. Plus a discreet under-desk electric treadmill all the ~restless~ office workers will truly appreciate — this gizmo will go anywhere from .5 to six miles per hour so you can stay loose and focused on the job. The LED display even comes equipped with a Bluetooth you can sync music with. (Praise be to your Work Jams playlist on Spotify!!) Bonus: this comes as-is, with no assembly required, and easily slides under a bed or couch for storage.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome. I'm a small, not technical person and managed to haul this thing up two flights of stairs (slowly), unbox, turn on and even connect my phone to the Bluetooth in it. No assembly. Simple instructions. Distance and time measurements seem to be accurate, but the 'calories' might be missing a decimal point. No squealing or groaning under my walking. Not too loud. Slides right under my bed. Didn't need to adjust the belt, though the tool to do so is included. Packaging says to oil every 30 hours. The remote is needed to make the treadmill function. It is extremely cheap — like dollar store cheap. I hope the company has a remote replacement for if/when the remote bites it. Even still, I would 100% buy this again. Great treadmill!" —Crowells
Get it from Amazon for $298.99+ (clip the $20 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in four colors).
12. An outlet timer with clearly marked time increments for the "Wait, did I remember to ... ?" crowd. This auto-shuts off appliances between 15 minutes and six hours, making it ideal for anything from hair straighteners to slow cookers.
Check out a TikTok of the outlet timer in action.
Promising review: "I was looking for a better countdown timer to turn off corded entertainment devices after I fall asleep. The one I've been using has small buttons and a LCD display. Although any countdown time can be set on it, the display is hard to see in low lighting. This BN-LINK has larger buttons and knowing their order allows me to select a preset time in the dark. Yes, not infinitely flexible, but 15 and 30 minutes, plus 1, 2, 4 and 6 hours is close enough for my needs." —Picky Consumer 01
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
13. An under-the-desk phone holder because resisting the siren call of TikTok at 3 p.m. is beyond the power of any mere mortal, especially if your phone is constantly in view. This will keep your eyes on the prize (which is, unfortunately, an Excel spreadsheet) and your productivity intact.
Beyond 3D Creations is an Massachusetts-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in 3D-printed desk accessories.
Promising review: "This is definitely a hit! Now I’m so used to reaching my phone from this holder without looking down at my desk, and my screentime has decreased a lot during day time. This really helps in terms of being more efficient so that I can finish my work early and get more me time back at the end of the day. Highly recommend it if you want to be less distracted while working!" —Shelby Cedrone
Get it from Beyond 3D Creations on Etsy for