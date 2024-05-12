33 Products That'll Help You Get The Best Sleep Of Your Life

Each set comes with a carrying case and several sizes of silicone tips to get your perfect fit!

I recently used these at Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and could not swear by them more. I had what I fondly describe as the literal worst seats in the stadium (behind the stage in the 300s, help, lol) and not only did these block the WALLS of noise from my beloved fellow Swifties, it funneled Taylor's audio so I could hear the music more clearly. The few times I pulled them out I couldn't hear her as well, and the noise was quite overwhelming. It made the concert a calmer, more enjoyable experience.

Promising review: "Got these to use at night while sleeping, and I would definitely recommend and rebuy. The noise cancellation is just enough where I can sleep comfortably. My concern before buying was that they would block out too much noise, and for safety reasons, I wanted to still be able to hear any alarms or alarming noises. That doesn’t seem to be the case. I can still hear the important stuff, but am able to sleep because the snoring that I usually hear is majorly cut back." —PB Mom



