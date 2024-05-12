33 Products That'll Help You Get The Best Sleep Of Your Life

1. A pair of chic wireless headband sleep headphones so you can keep your ears comfortable listening to music, white noise, or calming affirmations as you drift off.
Promising review: "I purchased this product to be able to listen to affirmations as I fall asleep. It has been great for that, and has also been very beneficial on long airplane flights when my ears hurt from the AirPods being in for so long. Also a great option when you are sleeping in a room with someone who snores! My kids keep stealing this from me so I purchased two more to get them for Christmas!" —Dawn Cooperider
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in nine colors).
2. No Worries: A Guided Journal, a popular self-guided journal designed to help with managing anxiety, stress, and the general "adkfjgaldkjfgalkj" in your brain so you can rest a bit easier at night. Each day has a similar set of prompts for 12 undated weeks to help you reflect on your thought patterns and sources of anxiety, and gradually find self-care practices and management strategies that suit you best.
Promising review: "I’ve never been a journal or diary person, but needed an outlet for my anxiety and stress. Each day has the same two-page spread that prompts you to think about your day, how you felt, and why you felt that way. There isn’t really any inspiration or advice, just open lines for your thoughts without it being an intimidating blank page. This journal has already helped me see patterns in my thoughts/emotions and I feel better overall. I would recommend this journal to anyone." —Kari Madsen
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
3. A guided visual "breathing partner" you can use for meditation and calm to get yourself in a better mindset for sleep. This is designed to guide you through either the popular 4/7/8 or 5/5 "calming breaths" to help reduce stress and anxiety, using colors that fade in and out softly as cues. Bonus: it's kid-friendly!
Mindset is a small business that specializes in calming personal care and decor products.
Promising review: "Who doesn’t need less stress and more sleep these days! Here's your breathing meditation partner. Very useful at your desk and bed stand. So easy to charge and use, not to mention that he’s really cute!" —Cece
Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in two styles).
4. A pack of drug-free Breathe Right nasal strips reviewers quite literally claim "saved their marriage" — these provide instant snoring *and* congestion relief by increasing nasal airflow. Bonus: there's an optional "scratch and sniff" lavender scent if you want an extra dose of calm.
Promising review: "This product is a true gem. I’m eight months pregnant, and due to the baby pressing on my diaphragm, I’ve begun to snore terribly. My poor husband is a light sleeper, so I needed to figure something out. I started applying this at night, and he says he doesn’t hear a peep out of me! If you have trouble sleeping or snoring, this is something you need." —Raevyn
Get a box of 26 strips from Amazon for $11.29.
5. A set of delightfully ~~tingly~~ self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Nothing like a lil' self-care on those aching feet to get into relaxation mode before bed!
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "These masks soften my feet right away after only one use. I recommend using them before bed but do not discard them yet. You can use the same pair again the next morning as some products remain in the masks." —Guy Kositrana
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
6. A set of review-beloved moisture-wicking double-brushed microfiber sheets with a softness so luxurious that you'll be like, "Cotton whomst??" Reviewers especially love that the "cooling" effect of these is no joke, particularly for people in hot climates or people experiencing night sweats and hot flashes.
Promising review: “LOVE THESE!! I was searching for a sheet set that would help me sleep more comfortably at night and found these. I have terrible hot flashes with night sweats and get up in the morning, just miserable. Of course, these do not eliminate my hot flashes as no sheets will, but they definitely make my nights much more comfortable by eliminating wet bedding, and I definitely appreciate that! Aside from their moisture-wicking abilities, they are very soft, easy to look at, and launder extremely well. I would highly recommend these for anyone shopping for sheet sets and especially for anyone experiencing night sweats!!” —Shannon Warfel
Get it from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in sizes Twin—California King, with deep pockets, and in 35 styles).
7. And a set of wildly popular ~hotel~ pillows that will make you feel like a lil' cherub falling asleep on a breezy cloud. Reviewers are obsessed with how these manage to be soft but firm at the same time, and how they're so breathable and cooling that they're basically a must-have for anyone who overheats at night.
Promising review: "These had great reviews, but I was still skeptical. I'm a bit of a pillow snob. These pillows — these amazing, heavenly pillows — are now my favorite part of going to bed. Soft but firm. How does that work? It gives support for me to sleep slightly propped up but I sink into this comfortable personal cloud. Soft but firm. My head isn't sinking through the pillow to rest on my mattress, but I feel comfortably enveloped. Heaven. I bought two but think that would be too much fluff, so now my husband and I each have one. Buy them. Add to cart. Buy now with one click. Stop the research. You've found the pillows you were looking for." —Marissa Urey
Get a set of two from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in two sizes).
8. Plus a satin pillowcase to invest in not only for its cooling effect, but the fact that it's soft on your skin and creates less friction for your hair so that it won't get as tangled while you sleep. Reviewers also swear by these for helping clear up their acne and love how easy these are to wash while still maintaining their quality.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes and in 11 styles).
9. A set of light-dimming stickers you can stick on all the LED lights blasting their glow like tiny UFOs in your room at night. They come in a pack of all different sizes, so you can find the perfect ones to match your gizmos and finally get the restful sleep you deserve every night.
Promising review: "Who knew such a simple little thing would actually help you sleep better? Works just as advertised. No more annoying lights to keep me up at night!" —Margo A. Castorena
Get a set from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 80% light blockage, 100% light blockage, and multipacks).
10. A set of wax earplugs that mold to the shape of your inner ear like putty, fully blocking out noises like snoring, car honking, or the night owl in your home queueing up The Office who forgot, yet again, to turn the sound down before the theme started playing on full blast 🫠.
You can check out my review of Macks Earplugs for more deets: "The moldable silicone of Mack's Earplugs contours easily to the shape of your ear to block out noise much more effectively than other foam or plastic varieties, and the noise reduction is so good that if I pair them with a white noise machine (or just like a white noise loop on Spotify) I genuinely don't hear noises from outside my room. Not only that, but once they're in place, they stay locked there until you decide to pull them out. I've also *loved* these for traveling — if you put these babies in on a plane not only does it help reduce some of the YIKES factor when the plane takes off (it's loud!!), but it cancels out the murmuring noises of passengers on the flight and makes it easier to get some shuteye."
Promising review: "I had to travel for work and stayed in hotels. Noise always was a problem. These were the best solution to lessen noise because they mold to your ear better than foam ear plugs." —Bizeec
Get 12 pairs from Amazon for $10.98.
11. And a set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug that effectively blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you (a boon for parents who want to keep an ear out!).
Each set comes with a carrying case and several sizes of silicone tips to get your perfect fit!
I recently used these at Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and could not swear by them more. I had what I fondly describe as the literal worst seats in the stadium (behind the stage in the 300s, help, lol) and not only did these block the WALLS of noise from my beloved fellow Swifties, it funneled Taylor's audio so I could hear the music more clearly. The few times I pulled them out I couldn't hear her as well, and the noise was quite overwhelming. It made the concert a calmer, more enjoyable experience.
Promising review: "Got these to use at night while sleeping, and I would definitely recommend and rebuy. The noise cancellation is just enough where I can sleep comfortably. My concern before buying was that they would block out too much noise, and for safety reasons, I wanted to still be able to hear any alarms or alarming noises. That doesn’t seem to be the case. I can still hear the important stuff, but am able to sleep because the snoring that I usually hear is majorly cut back." —PB Mom
Check out the Loop Store on Amazon for more options based on your sound blocking needs!
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in eight colors).
12. A contoured sleep mask designed to alleviate pressure from your eyes and plunge you into total delicious darkness all night long, while staying put on your head without any Velcro snagging in your hair in the middle of the night.
I personally swear by this eye mask! I live in a super bright area and closing the window curtains makes me irrationally sad, so I use these to get to sleep and it's like lights out on the universe. These are also REALLY great for days when your work schedule is wonky or you need to take a day nap, since it not only blocks out all the light, but the contouring means it won't smudge your mascara if you're wearing any. It's also super comfy and never snags in my hair, even when it's not in a ponytail.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in seven colors).
13. Or a Nodpod, a strap-free weighted sleep mask designed for back *and* side sleepers with a gentle pressure to encourage stress relief and deep sleep.
Nodpod is a small business specializing in sleep products.
Psst — you can also put it in the freezer, and the microbeads in the mask will stay cool for hours.
Promising review: "There's something about placing this weighted thing on my eyes when I'm tossing and turning that lulls me back to sleep. The shape of it is a bit weird — it's not a typical eye mask, it's much bulkier and doesn't fasten on in the same way — but once you get beyond that, this can really be a beautiful thing. I keep it on my bedside table and use it if I wake up in the middle of the night and can't go back to sleep (which happens often) or once the sun rises and I want to sleep in a little more. If you have sleep issues I'd recommend trying this novel product." —Veronicam
Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in six colors).
14. A migraine relief beanie for when your brain decides it's going to rattle against your skull at the least convenient time possible. (AKA, RIGHT BEFORE BED!!) This gets icy *and* hot depending on what kind of relief you're looking for, and doubles as a sleep mask so you can block out harsh light or try to get some shut-eye for further relief.
IceBeanie is a small business that specializes in cold therapy products.
Promising review: "I don’t usually write reviews but this thing is literally a game changer. Amazing quality, so comfortable to wear, and it really helps me to relax and also when I have a headache. This is top shelf. I am so happy with my purchase!" —Bonnie Boughton
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two colors).
15. A caffeine-free herbal Sweet Dreams tea designed to promote better sleep with a mixture of chamomile rose blossoms and mint herbs, which have calming as heck properties.
Promising review: "I have been having trouble sleeping A LOT lately, I'm very sensitive to sounds/light to where I wake up frustrated and ready to get out of bed to just get the day done. Now let me tell you that the first night, within seconds of sipping my tea, I yawn nonstop and am ready for bed. Knocked out and didn't wake up/toss or turn the entire night, woke up feeling so much better. Actually woke up smiling, too!" —Isa
Get a 28-count pack from Amazon for $8.23.
16. A magnesium oil spray reviewers swear by to potentially help a whole host of issues that may be affecting your sleep, from chronic aches and pains to charley horses to restless leg syndrome. Reviewers also swear by it for plain old insomnia!
This may not work for everyone, but some clinical studies (collected here by the National Sleep Foundation) find associations between magnesium use and relief from insomnia, restless leg syndrome, and muscle cramps. It can also be ingested, but some people may prefer the spray over taking capsules.
Promising review: "I used the spray and I slept so good!! I haven't been able to sleep and I was willing to try anything! This is so worth it. I used to wake up feeling so sore due to an autoimmune disease and this did the trick! Worth it!!" —Dana Force
Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in three sizes).