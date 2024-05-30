43 Products That Will Make You Feel Like The Cutest Little Bean

1. A set of pastel glitter highlighters I saw on Instagram the other day and NEARLY BLACKED OUT from the cuteness. If you like highlighting your planner pages, favorite passages from books, or lines from your journal, please do yourself a favor and purchase these subtle but oh-so-sparkly colors to jazz them up ✨.
2. A set of cowboy straw toppers to add some much-needed "yeehaw!" into your hydration regimen, and keep your straws safe from germs out here in the wild, bacterial west.
3. A pair of super lightweight ruffled elastic shorts you will be SO happy you invested in when you need an elevated piece to toss on without thinking, like when you're walking the dog early in the a.m. or heading to a last-minute outdoor lunch with pals.
Promising review: "Made well. Love the thin linen material. The scalloped hem dresses up the shorts. Very comfortable." —kim Marcoaldi
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 26 styles).
4. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
5. A delightfully practical Stojo collapsible travel cup (with a straw!) office workers swear by — unlike stainless steel travel cups, you can reheat this in the office microwave, making this an ideal option for spontaneous coffee consumption between meetings and tasks.
Stojo is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics.
Promising review: "I take my lunch to work and during midday I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup. Plus you have the advantage of being able to reheat your drink in the microwave which you can't do with a stainless cup. —ViciousCycle
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in four sizes and 24 colors).
6. A clever, oh-so-chic clear umbrella so not only will you be able to see through the rain, but everyone *else* will get to enjoy all the work you put into your outfit 💅.
Promising review: "First of all, I get so many compliments. I am able to cover my face from the rain and be able to clearly see where I am going, basically a 360-degree view of everything. When in crowded areas, it’s very convenient because it doesn't take up so much space like a traditional umbrella, but it’s wide enough to cover me and my backpack." —Lady E
Get it from Amazon for $19.50+ (available in 15 styles and a two-pack).
7. A forever classic Hanes sweatshirt TikTokers especially love for unexpected style combos (and recommend getting oversized to pair with leggings for *maximum* coziness).
Promising review: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." —abby
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $13.22+ (available in sizes S–5XL and 25 colors).
8. E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm that not only hydrates the heck out of chapped lips, but comes in flavors like Vanilla Frosting, Honeydew, and Peach. It is 2024, and we deserve an affordable way to perpetually taste like birthday cake!!
I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on — I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect ~subtle~ gloss whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier sometimes carries.
Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" —Jax
Get it from Amazon for $4 (available in five flavors).
9. An oh-so-sweet hummingbird lamp with three brightness levels and a touch sensor that reviewers love using as a reading light, a wind-down light, or a nursery light. Bonus: it also functions as an aroma diffuser if you add 3–4 drops of essential oil to the top of its head.
Promising review: "I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting so I was like 'lol okay.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think and the battery lasts forever. It has three shades of light and it’s extremely bright." —K
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
10. An adorable non-slip waterproof shelf liner for your fridge and pantry shelves to make cleanup a *snap* and instantly add some cheer to your kitchen space.
11. A spaghetti strap romper so "playground chic" that it'll become your uniform for all warm weather shenanigans. Who knew getting in touch with your inner child could be so fashionable??
12. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.