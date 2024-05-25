46 Products That Will Make All Your Friends Go “Oooh” When They Come Over

1. A shaker of Thin Mint seasoning you need to buy as a favor to all your taste buds immediately. Allow me to paint a picture for you: Thin Mint coffee, Thin Mint pudding, Thin Mint popcorn, Thin Mint anything your dessert gremlin heart desires.
I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on Greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus, when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint, and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair.
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (and try their s'mores seasoning blend, too!).
2. A buildable Lego cherry blossom reviewers love for a small but thoughtful way to add a touch of whimsy to their floral displays, or to gift to a fellow Lego enthusiast as a cheerful lil' pick-me-up.
Promising review: "Great afternoon activity. All of the flower Lego sets are great for a break and getting your mind off things. We have several different flower ones in a vase and they all seem to fit nicely together." —Jeremy Moeller
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
3. A set of deep set heart-shaped salad plates because sometimes the way to your heart is through a BIG OL' Caesar salad loaded with whatever flavor of crouton Trader Joe's came up with this week.
Promising review: "The quality is amazing. Bright white, ceramic! I loved them so much I ordered another set! Obsessed with them!" —christina lowie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $22.78 (available in three sizes).
4. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
5. An affordable cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "This is such a great candle that fills the room quickly with a really nice strong smell that is soothing and relaxing. I was looking for a less expensive Le Labo Santal 33 scent candle and this one is very very close! It's a bit stronger, but I love it! The shipment arrived fast, and I just love how fast it fills up the room without being lit for so long!" —Cristina Bertolotto
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
6. And a cleverly designed rechargeable electric candle lighter with a flexible neck so you can light all your coziest, deepest candles without worrying about the "YIKES" of being near an open flame. This is also windproof and super portable for anyone looking for options to light candles or fires outside, too!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. Now I’m able to light candles when the candle wax has melted down and it’s hard to reach inside the jar. I also love the fact that you charge this with a USB cable and the charge lasts for a long time. It has indicator lights to let you know how much of a charge is remaining. I’ve only had to charge it once since I purchased it. Very durable, and a great value for the price. I definitely recommend this." —Cassandra S.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in seven colors and as a two-pack).
7. Plus a dreamy dimmable candle-warmer lamp so you can waft your favorite candles throughout your space in the most aesthetically pleasing (and safe!) way possible.
Promising review: "This candle warmer emits a soft light that looks beautiful coming through the glass. I love how it warms my candles, making the room smell wonderful. I think this warmer may work better than just lighting my candles. I like that it has a timer option, which is convenient. I highly recommend this warmer for anyone who likes candles." —win diesel
Get it from Amazon for $29.98 (available in 10 styles).
8. A marble board wire cheese cutter to serve as half decor, half kitchen tool, and 100% the biggest hit at any wine and cheese night when you let guests slice their own cheese with it.
Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer in action.
Promising review: "My mother-in-law had purchased one last year, and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use. We have a lot of get-togethers with friends, and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So, I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since. It cuts easily and is mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack, but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $18.76 (available in two colors).
9. A set of book-shaped sponges, aka what happens when Cinderella and Belle collaborate on your birthday gift.
Promising review: "These sponges are adorable!! I've gotten so many compliments on them from friends and family. They're bright and look great along my sink. I haven't used them yet because I don't want to ruin them but they look like decent sponges. They're so pretty though you probably won't want to use them either! They would make a great housewarming gift!!" —EC
Get a set of three from Amazon for $10.
10. A mini ice cream maker from BuzzFeed's Tasty line that easily churns out ice cream with your favorite flavor-and-topping combos in 20 minutes flat. If I were the Nutella, peanut butter Ritz crackers, and/or the Girl Scout cookies in my fridge right now, I'd be verrrrrry nervous about this gizmo 😈.
Promising review: "Only had it a few weeks, but so far I’ve made Nutella ice cream, vanilla frozen yogurt, and my latest masterpiece: dulce de leche peanut butter swirl! Three words: taste bud paradise! This pint-sized wonder churns out three to four servings of pure bliss. It's like having your own little ice cream parlor tucked away in the kitchen!" —Stephanie R.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
11. A set of glow-in-the-dark "tree elves" so the next time you take an enchanted midnight stroll through your front walkway to get home at night, you'll have a whole host of magical critters to welcome you back.
Promising review: "I have actually bought a couple of packs of these. I think they’re so cute and fit so well in a little plant or around the house. Sometimes, I like to let my friends pick out some little guys as members of their families. Plus, did I mention how cute they are? And they glow in the dark very well." —Jen
Get a set of 20 from Amazon for $12.95 (available in green or green and blue as well as a set of 10).