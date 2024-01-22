34 Products Your Stressed Out Brain Will Enjoy Very Very Much

1. A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical ~light of your life~ — this adjustable light can help improve your sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if you're working in a situation where you don't get a lot of direct sunlight.
Promising review: "Miraculous results in just four days! Happy, healthy, and motivated! It's most effective if used daily for 30 minutes (but not more, as it can affect your circadian rhythms). I don’t normally leave reviews, but I am blown away by the results from this lamp in such a short amount of time!" —Brandi True
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (get this price by clipping the $8 off coupon on the product page).
2. The Reverse Coloring Book, a soothing cult-favorite activity book with a delightful twist. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
3. A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for days when you wake up and you just can't even. These are made with grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus essential oils to give you a quick jolt *much* more relaxing than that rude alarm clock of yours.
Body Restore is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials.
Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $14.44 (available in multiple packs and styles).
4. A heated eye massager with so many bells and whistles, it's worth the investment and *then* some — not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes *and* your ears. Reviewers swear by this to help combat eye strain, headaches, puffy under-eye circles, and dry eyes, and insomnia.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $64.29 (clip the 8% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in four colors).
5. A gorgeous pastel paint-by-number you can get in all kids of intricate, deeply satisfying patterns for anyone who is looking for an activity that pairs perfectly with a screen-free night in.
Each set comes with a detailed numbered outline, four brushes, and a set of numbered acrylic paints with extra to spare.
Promising review: "Colorful and fun! This is the third paint-by-number I’ve done, and by far the most challenging. Lots of fine point detail, and the paint brushes included were adequate, unlike other PBN sets I’ve bought." —Emily cox
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 12 styles).
6. A pair of chic wireless headband headphones so you can keep your ears comfortable and toasty warm listening to music, white noise, or calming affirmations.
Promising review: "I purchased this product to be able to listen to affirmations as I fall asleep. It has been great for that, and has also been very beneficial on long airplane flights when my ears hurt from the AirPods being in for so long. Also a great option when you are sleeping in a room with someone who snores! My kids keep stealing this from me so I purchased two more to get them for Christmas!" —Dawn Cooperider
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in nine colors).
7. Or a gorgeously designed Hatch Restore 2 — this sunrise alarm and sound machine works overtime as a touch-controlled smart light, bedtime reading light, and even a wind-down light that helps you get into a healthier sleep routine at night, which is especially important to maintain when it's dark out for so long. Other bedside lamps could truly never.
Hatch Restore lets you personalize a "bedtime routine" for each night to train your brain to recognize sleep cues and get a better night's rest. Options include changing the light settings to more amber tones to help produce melatonin for sleep, soothing noise options, and sleep meditations and sleep stories you can get in the Hatch app.
Promising review: "The Hatch Restore 2 is truly a game changer for those looking to improve their night’s sleep and wake-up routine. It’s been the best bedside companion and has improved my overall health and well-being. The combination of sounds, lights, buttons, and aesthetics really all come to play to make this feel like a truly premium device. There are touch adjustments to adjust the volume and brightness of the clock, which work really well. My favorite feature is the physical buttons which you can press to start or stop the routines; it feels very intentional when I get ready for bed and really gets me in the right mindset to begin my bedtime routine." —Natasha Advani
Get it from Amazon for $199.99 (available in three styles).
8. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by — through a series of questions and thought experiments, it encourages people to take time away from their screens to explore their feelings, both new and old, so they can embrace meaningful ones and try to let others go.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
9. A delightfully wacky spin and paint art set that yes, is designed for kids, but will *absolutely* thrill any adult looking to make 2024 their unrepentant colorful chaos era. I'm not NOT saying your kitchen deserves to be revamped in bright rainbow neon splatter colors after you frame these gems ....
Promising review: "I'm an adult artist. I got this on a lark to have some fun with it. I think a child would have a lot of fun with it. I've discovered you can use any tempera or acrylic paint (just put some in small squeeze bottles). I'm actually having fun experimenting it." —Lynn M.Farkas
Get it from Amazon for $15.98.
10. A roll-on migraine stick made with peppermint, spearmint, and lavender oils to help you soothe away all the uninvited migraines and headaches that inevitably come with Never Relaxing Ever, Ever, Ever.
Basic Vigor is a US-based small business specializing in all-natural migraine relief products.
Promising review: "Migraines GONE. When traveling I tend to get migraines. I've been told it has to do with the pressure, but IDK. Honestly, it's been such a pain, but this stick — against all odds — works wonders! It's kept the migraines away, so I can travel in peace!" —The Duke
Read BuzzFeed's review of the migraine stick for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
11. A tear-off daily self-care calendar for a gentler way to start your day and still keep it productive and fulfilling — this has space not just for a to-do list, but affirmations, things you're thankful for, reflections, meals, and plans for self-care.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "I got this for my mental health when I was in a really bad place mentally and I was trying to figure out why I was having so many panic attacks. This made me feel on top of stuff and gives me something to look forward to. Super cute, super cheap, and it makes me happy." —katelyn
Get a 50-sheet pad from Amazon for $11.99.
12. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug that effectively blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you. Not only do sleepers swear by them, but they are so subtle and comfy in your ears that people wear them to focus in the office or to block out overwhelming noise at events.
Each set comes with a carrying case and several sizes of silicone tips to get your perfect fit!
I recently used these at Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and could not swear by them more. I had what I fondly describe as the literal worst seats in the stadium (behind the stage in the 300s, help, lol) and not only did these block the WALLS of noise from my beloved fellow Swifties, it funneled Taylor's audio so I could hear the music more clearly. The few times I pulled them out I couldn't hear her as well, and the noise was quite overwhelming. It made the concert a calmer, more enjoyable experience.
Promising review: "Got these to use at night while sleeping, and I would definitely recommend and rebuy. The noise cancellation is just enough where I can sleep comfortably. My concern before buying was that they would block out too much noise, and for safety reasons, I wanted to still be able to hear any alarms or alarming noises. That doesn’t seem to be the case. I can still hear the important stuff, but am able to sleep because the snoring that I usually hear is majorly cut back." —PB Mom
Check out the Loop Store on Amazon for more options based on your sound blocking needs!
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in eight colors).
13. A bottle of Dr Teal's soothing foaming bath with Epsom salt to help relieve aching muscles, and give you something decadent to look forward to all day (aside from watching your frozen pizza go round in the microwave, that is).
Promising review: "I needed something to help me relax that was not a nap and this did it for me! I used this in an evening bath. Not only did it help me relax, it also helped me fall asleep so good that night. I tend to stay awake in bed (usually on my phone) most nights, but after this bath I fell asleep right away. It didn't bubble a whole lot for me, but it smelled amazing and made my skin the softest it's been in a long time! It's a good sized bottle with a sufficient amount of baths per bottle. Overall, I loved it. I don't take baths too often, but this has inspired me to do this more! 10/10 would buy again." —Priscilla Perez
Get it from Amazon for $6.29.