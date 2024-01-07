38 Products That Solve Problems So Specific, You’ll Be Like, “Wait, Is This Play About Us”

1. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in eight styles).
2. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.24.
3. A set of legging organizing hangers for anyone who owns approximately [number redacted] pairs that are currently tangled in a dresser drawer like a giant athleisure nest. This will not only free up space, but give you easy access so you're not rooting through them for the One Pair That Makes Your Butt Look Good.
Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." —Larry Seymour
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.99.
4. An earwax removal kit, so you don't have to wait until your yearly physical for your doctor to be like "um WHOA" and fix it for you. This is quicker, easier, and will be a huge relief for those of us waxy individuals who sometimes wake up in the morning with an ear so fully clogged-up that it feels like you're underwater.
Promising review: "My right ear has been plugged up for months. I squirted warm water in there, peroxide, tried various ear scraper tools, then just gave up. A month or so later, I saw this product at a local CVS, and gave it a try. Laid on couch with several drops in my ear for a half hour. I could hear weird fizzing noises. Then I flushed warm water in my ear with the included soft bulb syringe, and out came the culprit. Had to have been deep in there." —fixitforgood
Get it from Amazon for $8.12.
5. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine to get rid of all the crusted-on grinds and residue that are *definitely* affecting the taste of your coffee, even if you haven't noticed over time.
Quick & Clean is a small business that specializes in coffee machine cleaning products.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.95.
6. A "Shower Cat" for anyone who sheds enough in the shower that they could, in fact, costume an entire production of Cats. This gizmo attaches to the shower wall as a handy place to stash loose hair and toss it later so it won't wrap around the drain and cause you a headache later (also not unlike a production of Cats).
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs.
Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." —Cari Schwartzkopf
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
7. A drain snake you can funnel into your shower or sink drain that honestly works a little *too* well at unclogging hair, pulling it up in one (semi-horrifying) go instead of buying a ton of chemical gunk to clear out the pipes or hiring a professional.
Promising review: "I have a practically new faucet and sink that began draining slowly. Tried the vinegar and baking soda followed by hot water, and only improved a little. Ordered these and brought up gunky hair and it is draining beautifully now." —K N.
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.77+ (available in two lengths).
8. A Saucemoto dip clip that lets you enjoy the sweet, delicious freedom of dipping your fries into ketchup at a red light without cosplaying as that red light when the ketchup ends up all over your lap.
Saucemoto is a small business established in 2018 that specializes in unique car accessories.
Promising review: "How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.)" —Pleasure Pamela
Get set of two from Amazon for $11.99.
9. A "Did You Feed The Dog?" tracker perfect for anyone whose mornings and evenings go by in such a blur that sometimes (okay, every time) Fido 10000% tries to scam an extra meal out of you by pretending they haven't been fed yet (or appealing to another human in the house). Now you'll have peace of mind they've been taken care of, kibble-wise.
Promising review: "Awesome product! There are four of us who were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now I just to see if it's green and if not, I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!" —Toni Deegan
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
10. A "Bacon Bin" so all the grease left over from your bacon has a home (read: does not clog your unsuspecting sink). Then you can easily store it in the fridge to cook with later, whether you're frying up bacon-greased veggies, burgers, or even (be still my baconified heart) grilled cheeeeeese.
Talisman Designs is a small business that specializes in at-home cooking and entertaining products.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome. Big enough to hold plenty of grease without taking up a ton of space. I keep mine in the butter compartment of my fridge next to the butter. I poured the grease right from the pan, still very hot right into it, and popped the lid on and put it in the fridge. Next time I needed some grease, I scooped some out with a spoon, no muss no fuss. Much better than the glass jar I was using. My only warning is if you get it out when people are visiting keep an eye on it. It's so cute and so good at its job everyone will want one." —John Dollard
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
11. A cleverly-designed weatherproof hide-a-key rock you can leave by the door — a godsend for anyone who plays "hide and seek" so often with their keys that they're about to make varsity.
Promising review: "This fake rock was exactly what I had been hoping to find. It blends in extremely well with the rock from my landscaping, and the key fits inside perfectly. The slide on the bottom was very easy to close as well. I definitely recommend it!" —P Gilroy
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
12. A game-changing "bed wedge" pillow to help take care of that awkward gap between the mattress and the headboard where you keep losing everything from pillows to books to midnight snacks. The triangular shape and high density foam also stop your pillow from slip-sliding on you in the middle of the night, and help better support and cushion you.
Bonus: There's a lil' side pocket for your phone, glasses, or other nighttime accessories.
Promising review: "I did not realize that these were out there until I watched a TikTok about one. This has saved my pillows. I do have a headboard, but there was about a three-inch gap between it and my mattress. This has stopped my pillows from sliding down in between. I have had no issues at all with it. I did let it sit for almost 72 hours while it was getting its shape back from being in a shipping container, but after that it was perfect!!! I highly recommend." —Miss_Beck
Get it from Amazon for $26.38+ (available in two colors and Twin–California King).
13. A "Cup Claw," which is a GENIUS invention that will spare you so much laundry drama if you own a lot of bras or sports bras with pads in them. This snags onto them like scissors so you can easily squeeze them back into that itty bitty bra hole and then spread them back out evenly, no muss, no fuss.
Cup Claw is a US-based, family-owned small business specializing in fashion tools.
Promising review: "After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life. If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." —Wesley I.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
14. An oh-so-relieving seatbelt shoulder pad to prevent it from chafing or cutting into the skin on your shoulder or the side of your neck. This is the Goldilocks of seatbelt pads right here — reviewers love that they're durable and soft, but not so thick that they ever overheat or leave lint on clothes.
Promising review: "These are great! I purchased another brand two or three years ago, and it worked just fine, and it wasn’t rough, but it certainly wasn’t soft. These are almost quilted and super soft. It’s a noticeable difference, and they work really well! I get skin tags from my seatbelt rubbing against my neck and in general these solve the problems, but I’ve been using the softer one for well over a month now and it’s even better." —KE J
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 13 colors).