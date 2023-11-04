36 Products That Solve Problems So Specific You’ll Think You Manifested Them

1. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in eight styles).
2. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.53.
3. A drain snake you can funnel into your shower or sink drain that honestly works a little *too* well at unclogging hair, pulling it up in one (semi-horrifying) go instead of buying a ton of chemical gunk to clear out the pipes or hiring a professional.
Promising review: "I have a practically new faucet and sink that began draining slowly. Tried the vinegar and baking soda followed by hot water, and only improved a little. Ordered these and brought up gunky hair and it is draining beautifully now." —K N.
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in two lengths).
4. A "Little Elf" gift wrap cutter made famous on TikTok — this must-have holiday gizmo wraps around your roll of wrapping paper, then evenly slices it across at the precise length you need it. Reviewers love it because it's faster *and* safer than scissors, and helps cut down on gift wrap waste by making it easier to measure out cuts.
Little Elf is a US-based small business that specializes in gift wrapping accessories.
Promising review: "I purchased this after seeing it on TikTok and it did not disappoint! It’s an essential, I have already gifted to my best friend :)." —ADG
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
5. A Saucemoto dip clip that lets you enjoy the sweet, delicious freedom of dipping your fries into ketchup at a red light without cosplaying as that red light when the ketchup ends up all over your lap.
Saucemoto is a small business established in 2018 that specializes in unique car accessories.
Promising review: "How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.)" —Pleasure Pamela
Get set of two from Amazon for $9.59.
6. And a handy car steering wheel tray so you can take your lunch hour in your own ~private suite~ and have a steady place to prop a laptop or a book if you're waiting to go in somewhere or pick someone up and need to get some work done.
Promising review: "I often times like to enjoy my lunch at work in my car, I just like having my own personal space but I’m always dropping my food on the seats and floor of my car. This product is super nifty and I am guilty of discovering it via TikTok of course, but it’s great!" —Bella W
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 18 colors).
7. A ridiculously beloved, Shark Tank-featured Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier to help you lift bulky, heavy bags while you're traveling so easily you'll put Superman out of business. With this gizmo you can hook your bags to it and lift up to 80 pounds while comfortably resting the carrier on your shoulder instead of letting all the straps cut into your palms.
Click & Carry is a Shark Tank and QVC-featured small business that specializes in easy carry accessories.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." —Hung
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in seven colors).
8. A "Did You Feed The Dog?" tracker perfect for anyone whose mornings and evenings go by in such a blur that sometimes (okay, every time) Fido 10000% tries to scam an extra meal out of you by pretending they haven't been fed yet (or appealing to another human in the house). Now you'll have peace of mind they've been taken care of, kibble-wise.
Promising review: "Awesome product! There are four of us who were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now I just to see if it's green and if not, I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!" —Toni Deegan
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
9. A "Bacon Bin" so all the grease left over from your bacon has a home (read: does not clog your unsuspecting sink). Then you can easily store it in the fridge to cook with later, whether you're frying up bacon-greased veggies, burgers, or even (be still my baconified heart) grilled cheeeeeese.
Check out a TikTok of the bacon bin in action.
Talisman Designs is a small business that specializes in at-home cooking and entertaining products.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome. Big enough to hold plenty of grease without taking up a ton of space. I keep mine in the butter compartment of my fridge next to the butter. I poured the grease right from the pan, still very hot right into it, and popped the lid on and put it in the fridge. Next time I needed some grease, I scooped some out with a spoon, no muss no fuss. Much better than the glass jar I was using. My only warning is if you get it out when people are visiting keep an eye on it. It's so cute and so good at its job everyone will want one." —John Dollard
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
10. A cleverly-designed weatherproof hide-a-key rock you can leave by the door — a godsend for anyone who plays "hide and seek" so often with their keys that they're about to make varsity.
Check out a TikTok of the key rock in action.
Promising review: "This fake rock was exactly what I had been hoping to find. It blends in extremely well with the rock from my landscaping, and the key fits inside perfectly. The slide on the bottom was very easy to close as well. I definitely recommend it!" —P Gilroy
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors).
11. A game-changing "bed wedge" pillow to help take care of that awkward gap between the mattress and the headboard where you keep losing everything from pillows to books to midnight snacks. The triangular shape and high density foam also stop your pillow from slip-sliding on you in the middle of the night, and help better support and cushion you.
Bonus: There's a lil' side pocket for your phone, glasses, or other nighttime accessories.
Promising review: "I did not realize that these were out there until I watched a TikTok about one. This has saved my pillows. I do have a headboard, but there was about a three-inch gap between it and my mattress. This has stopped my pillows from sliding down in between. I have had no issues at all with it. I did let it sit for almost 72 hours while it was getting its shape back from being in a shipping container, but after that it was perfect!!! I highly recommend." —Miss_Beck
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in two colors and Twin–California King).
12. A "Cup Claw," which is a GENIUS invention that will spare you so much laundry drama if you own a lot of bras or sports bras with pads in them. This snags onto them like scissors so you can easily squeeze them back into that itty bitty bra hole and then spread them back out evenly, no muss, no fuss.
Cup Claw is a US-based, family-owned small business specializing in fashion tools.
Promising review: "After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life. If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." —Wesley I.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
13. An oh-so-relieving seatbelt shoulder pad to prevent it from chafing or cutting into the skin on your shoulder or the side of your neck. This is the Goldilocks of seatbelt pads right here — reviewers love that they're durable and soft, but not so thick that they ever overheat or leave lint on clothes.
Promising review: "These are great! I purchased another brand two or three years ago, and it worked just fine, and it wasn’t rough, but it certainly wasn’t soft. These are almost quilted and super soft. It’s a noticeable difference, and they work really well! I get skin tags from my seatbelt rubbing against my neck and in general these solve the problems, but I’ve been using the softer one for well over a month now and it’s even better." —KE J
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $6.78 (available in 13 colors).