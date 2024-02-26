Skip To Content
    43 Products That Are — No Offense — Just Smarter Than The Ones You’re Using Now

    Pour one out for your old broom, because this flat silicone "Broombi" is about to put it in its place.

    Emma Lord
    by Emma Lord

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth! 

    A toothbrush with two layers of bristles, one long and thin and one shorter and thicker
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. 

    I use these and I love them! I used to use an electric one, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these. Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. 

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91

    2. A clever silicone "Broombi," designed to flex harder than most of us have in a calendar year — it's an all-surface broom, squeegee, *and* pet hair remover, making it your one-stop shop for all your "fix this grimy floor IMMEDIATELY" needs. 

    A flexible white broom pulling hair out of a carpet
    Reviewer holding broom next to a pile of cat hair and the cat from whence it came
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilt messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors. Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable, stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!" —Sandra Moyer

    Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors). 

    3. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. A lot of travelers swear by it because it saves soooo much space in their luggage. 

    The white charger pad laid out to charge a phone, watch, and AirPods
    Reviewer pulling out the black version from its compact size all the way out to the three part mat
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action. 

    Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in nine colors). 

    4. A rotating 2-in-1 colander and washing basket with a handle to make it *that* much easier to drain water without it being an entire two-act Broadway production of finagling things in the sink. 

    Model using the colander to strain water out of pasta
    Reviewer using the colander to strain out veggies
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is so easy and convenient to use. The material is sturdy and detachable. You can use it to easily wash and strain, and also use the bucket itself to prepare food. Love it." —swska

    Get it from Amazon for $18.49.

    5. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.

    A dirty shower with a yellow floor
    The shower floor all clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D. 

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98

    6. A slim organizer tray for your cutlery to save you so much drawer space that you'll feel like you just opened an extra pocket in the time-space-fork continuum. No more jamming the messy drawer shut and praying it stays that way, y'all!

    a reviewer's neat blue slim organizer with cutlery inside
    www.amazon.com

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it: "I'm a little embarrassed about how often I think about it. For the first week we owned it, my boyfriend and I both commented daily on what a smart design it is, how much room it freed up in our drawer, and how we wished we knew about it sooner. If you — like me — are at that stage in your late 20s where practical, problem-solving products put a ridiculously wide smile on your face, I'm sure you'll love it." 

    Promising review: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! It’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" —Haley Lutz

    Get it from Amazon for $11.98

    7. A "Bread Buddy" dispenser that keeps sandwich bread fresh by ensuring it stays *way* more airtight than it does in just the bag alone, and also lets you use the bread bag in a clever way to dispense slices one by one. Tons of reviewers are noting how much longer their bread stays fresh (and how much easier it is to store without worrying about it getting smushed!). 

    A reviewer using the rectangular bread dispenser to pull out a fresh loaf
    An image of the rectangular bread holder with a loaf inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser in action. 

    Buddeez is a family-owned, Missouri-based small business that specializes in unique household products. 

    Promising review: "The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in five styles). 

    8. A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids to easily organize your pills at the beginning of the week, meaning you don't have to spend a bunch of time rooting through pill boxes and trying to remember the timing of them each morning.

    Reviewer holding one of the magnetized pill capsules with a clear view of pills inside
    model pushing pills into the silicone holes of the pill organizer
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.

    Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in four styles). 

    9. A flat head mop and wringer set that is basically what happens with the viral EasyWring mop system and a Swiffer have a delightfully efficient baby. The flat style and 360-degree rotation of the mop allows for a deep clean on every corner of the floor, and the bucket has self-cleaning edges to trap dirt, hair, and grime. Bonus: the mop heads are fully machine washable! 

    A gray flat mop vertically pushed into a rectangular shaped mop bucket
    Pic showing the depth of the mop bucket
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "LOVE this MOP!!!!!! I have been through so many mops in the past five years and this one beats them all! Very compact, easy to use, easy to carry, and my favorite part cost effective! It comes with washable/replaceable heads that trap and clean to a T! I was not expecting this to be a 5-star but it is. I would recommend this to any one that has steps, kids, pets, its a game changer." —erica707

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99

    10. A fast-drying sink stone caddy you can prop your sponges or toothbrushes on and watch the magic happen — the water will "poof!" evaporate in less than two minutes, preventing your sink area from becoming a soggy, sudsy mess. 

    A small rectangular gray caddy with a soap brush and sponge propped on it
    www.amazon.com

    Momo Lifestyle is a small business that specializes in family-friendly homewares. 

    Promising review: "We got this for the bathroom that the kids use. Anybody with little kids will know that they make a constant mess. We had water all over the counter, mainly around the soap dispenser, and it was causing problems. This has helped a great deal. There is less water on the counter and I even like to put water on it sometimes just to watch it evaporate within about 60-90 seconds. It was totally worth the money." —David P. 

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99

    11. A self-cleaning broom and dust pan set designed with pet owners in mind — the bristle cleaner installed in the dust pan makes it *super* easy to dislodge pet hair into the dust pan so you're not sweeping the floor with it all jammed up in there. 

    An orange broom with a gray dustpan with slotted edges to clean the bristles of the broom
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Excellent, sturdy broom which sweeps nicely. The unit stays standing up without a lot of effort; it just has to be balanced properly. I like the little thingies on the dustpan that clean off the broom. Also, when sweeping into it, you don't have to hold the dustpan, plus it is easy to empty because dustpan doesn't flop around. I feel somewhat silly saying it, but it is a pleasure to sweep. I'm going to buy a few as gifts to some friends because I like it so much." —DonnaMarie13

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors). 

    12. A hybrid digital food scale and measuring cup so convenient and clever that you'll be like, "Am I Bill Nye the literal science guy??" every time you're measuring out ingredients for food prep and baking. 

    A clear plastic measuring cup resting on a handled digital white and green scale
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this measuring cup!!! What a great invention. I love that I can put flour in, reset it and add sugar, reset it and add milk, etc. One cup for measuring several things at the same time. Love, love, love it!!!!" —wolfpause

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98 (available in three colors). 

    13. An investment-worthy MicrowavaBowl designed with habitual leftover reheaters in mind — this ceramic bowl has an elevated center that distributes the heat evenly and quickly, guaranteeing there won't be any cold spots when you dig in to your grub. It's also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup! 

    White ceramic bowl with chicken and vegetables in it
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These bowls are high quality and very convenient. They heat up food very quickly and evenly, saving you valuable time and energy. Its ability to heat the food and not the bowl itself is very valuable to me. Prior to this purchase, I would have to use a hot bowl holder to avoid burning my fingers. The size of the bowls are perfect for the dishwasher, making them easy to clean and use. I would highly recommend them to friends and family!" —Alana

    Get it from Amazon for $24.98