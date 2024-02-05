56 Products Skeptics Were Wary Of Buying At First, But Now Swear By

1. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours, and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "Let me assure you that this is well worth the money. If you have a bad back or anything hindering you, this is the product for you. I must say, at first, I was skeptical, but when I sprayed my shower down and let it sit within the first hour, I could see a difference. Not to mention, following the instructions for rinsing, my tub was sparkling. I don’t remember it shining that much when I purchased my home. I’m never scrubbing a tub again in life. This is my new go-to product." —Jazzi
2. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I bought this and love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "I was very skeptical but I'm super lazy about flossing and figured this would be better than nothing if it worked. I must say that I am pleasantly surprised and very pleased! My teeth feel like they've been cleaned by the dentist every time I use this. Would recommend!" —Tyler Wiliams
3. A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink. Yes, maybe it's only a weekend trip, but some of us need OPTIONS!!
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
Promising review: "Honestly, I was very skeptical at first because I used space bags before and ended up tearing them after a few uses. But these are wonderful. They're durable, they take up so little space when not in use, and they're so easy to use. I have a smaller suitcase, and these make packing a breeze. Highly recommend." —Dacey C
4. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine to get rid of all the crusted-on grinds and residue that are *definitely* affecting the taste of your coffee, even if you haven't noticed over time.
Quick & Clean is a small business that specializes in coffee machine cleaning products.
Promising review: "I got very tired of cleaning my Keurig with vinegar and water. It literally used to take 50 runs of just water to get the smell of vinegar out of the machine's system. I was skeptical about this — but it's as easy as making a fresh cup of coffee! No smell and no problems, and the Keurig dispenses coffee more efficiently than before." —Jim
5. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof for workouts.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first because of the price, but all these sites kept recommending it. It is amazing! Long lashes and no clumping at all! I even bought it for my nieces, and they love it as well!" —Robin Hebisen
6. A clever silicone "Broombi," designed to flex work than most of us have in a calendar year — it's an all-surface broom, squeegee, *and* pet hair remover, making it your one-stop shop for all your "fix this grimy floor IMMEDIATELY" needs.
Broombi is a small business that specializes in household cleaning and pet hair-removing products.
Promising review: "So, we were skeptical at first about this product, but boy were we wrong! We absolutely love it!!! This broom picks up so much more dirt and hair than your average broom. We love it and highly recommend it!" —Nikki Gilliland
7. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles are still there, but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend it to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
8. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen reviewers swear by as an alternative to pricey professional treatments and strips. This gets results from the very first use, lightening up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just, you know, existing as a human with teeth.
Promising review: "I purchased based on the great reviews but was still skeptical. After using it for a couple of weeks, I can say it 100% works! I’ve used it once a day and saw a change after a few days. I’ve tried other well-known products, and they didn’t work at all and were annoying to have to leave on and then peel off. This couldn’t be easier to brush on, and also, the price is right. Definitely buy it if you are debating!" —Laura
9. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier against dry spots and irritants. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it for a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "I stumbled upon this product on Instagram, and like most people who see products heavily marketed, I was skeptical. But my skin texture had been rough, my tone had been uneven, and I was willing to try something new. I wish I had taken some before and after photos. Within DAYS, my skin started to feel so much smoother/even, and I wasn’t even putting my normal face lotion/night cream on it in addition to the mucin. It is lightweight, and you only have to use a small amount. I’ve already told all of my friends that they need to order it! 10/10 would recommend!" —Kelsey
10. *Plus* COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this but I love it. I have sensitive skin, and when I use it, I don't feel like my face gets irritated or red. It goes on so smoothly and very well under makeup. My face looks so plump and feels soft. Definitely recommend." —MO
11. A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other in the dryer and come out fresh, dry, and unwrinkled instead of looking like they got into a wet cotton brawl.
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads.
Promising review: "I was skeptical but have had such issues with wadded sheets that I decided to try them. THEY WORK! I am so thrilled. Goodbye to wadded sheets and balled up wet bundles of laundry" —clocktowergirl
12. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp because, honestly? Cleaning the toilet every week is a scam. Let this do the job for you. (And prevent grime buildup and toilet rings while it's at it!)
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action!
Promising review: "I was skeptical, but this really works. It smells good, but it is a little bit strong on the first day. It lasts about two weeks before I have to reapply. It is really easy (and kind of fun, weirdly) to use. It keeps the toilet bowl very clean and fresh." —Floridajoy
13. A flat head mop and wringer set that is basically what happens with the viral EasyWring mop system and a Swiffer have a delightfully efficient baby. The flat style and 360-degree rotation of the mop allow for a deep clean on every corner of the floor, and the bucket has self-cleaning edges to trap dirt, hair, and grime. Bonus: the mop heads are fully machine washable!
Promising review: "When I purchased this, I was very skeptical. When I received the box, I was like, this is too small. You’ve got to be kidding me. I took it out of the box, put it together, and then used it. Best purchase ever! I even use this to clean my showers and tubs. I have back problems, and this works wonders for me. It’s easy to use and a great price. I’m purchasing more for my family members." —Ladyj
