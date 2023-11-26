33 Products That Are Just The Right Amount Of Silly And Useful

1. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $8.49.
2. A dimmable sad duck nightlight because sometimes you just have to look at this emotionally deflated creature on your desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude."
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
3. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
4. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower to remove excess sebum to exfoliate pores and pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other miscellaneous gunk from the day that you'd rather evict.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
*Another* promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
5. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder for an absurdly cute storage option for keys that will prettttyyy much guarantee you never lose them again.
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
Get it from Amazon for $7.68.
6. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet so you always know whether the dishes in there are clean and need to be put away, or whether they're dirty and here to SCARE YOU STRAIGHT.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
7. A big ole oversized strawberry sweater for anyone who wants to be berry, berry comfortable all winter long. Reviewers are obsessed with how soft this human tent is, and that it comes with *pockets* for snack stashing.
Aemicion is a small business specializing in oversized comfy sweaters.
Promising review: "Literally so perfect, very soft and comfortable, the colors are very vibrant and beautiful. If I start moving around my house doing chores it does get a little warm, but I run warm most of the time and keep my house super cold so it not an issue at all!! I can’t wait for the fall/winter to come because this will be a game changer!!" —Nicole Muse
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in dozens of styles and kid sizes).
8. A gentle bubbly clay mask designed to help remove blackheads and minimize the appearance of pores, but most importantly to let you cosplay as a happy lil' cloud.
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." —L. Shea
Get it from Amazon for $9.88+ (available in packs of one, two, and three).
9. A pair of bubble slides that are basically what happens when Crocs does a collab with Glinda the Good Witch to make the comfiest statement shoe possible? These "spa slippers" can be worn inside or out, and are designed to disperse the pressure across the bottom of your feet to relieve aches and pains.
Promising review: "Did you see them on TIkTok? Oh, they are the ones! The 'white' is an off-white, just so you aren't surprised. But this off-white is darker/different than other companies I've purchased from ... we were beginning to flirt with the idea of beige. Still comfy though!" —Rae S
"Every time I wear these people ask where I got them and are intrigued 😂. I wear these every day! The material was harder/not as cushy at first but after breaking in they’re soft and cushier. Also can be cleaned/disinfected easily if I wear them out and get them dirty. Sizing is accurate." —Genie Isaacs
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in women's sizes 7–11.5 and eight styles).
10. A squishy universal cleaning putty to get into all your car's nooks and crannies, like drink holders and the AC vents. Take THAT, Cheez-It dust.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
11. A "Gracula" garlic crusher, because you know what? If a 108-year-old vampire lurking moodily in the trees in the Pacific Northwest isn't going to fall in love with you and grant you immortality, one might as well make your life in the kitchen a little easier.
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $22.95.
12. A "Shower Cat" for anyone who sheds enough in the shower that they could, in fact, costume an entire production of Cats. This gizmo attaches to the shower wall as a handy place to stash loose hair and toss it later so it won't wrap around the drain and cause you a headache later (also not unlike a production of Cats).
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs.
Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." —Cari Schwartzkopf
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
13. A bottle of Haeyo Mayo, or "mayonnaise for your hair" — this hair mask's special blend of shea butter, macadamia seed oil, and egg yolk extract will restore your hair's natural moisture and shine (and quite possibly give you a craving for a BLT, but hey, your hair's gonna look REAL nice while you make it).
Promising review: "I have dead hair from bleaching it so much and I was a bit skeptical if this would work, but oh my god it makes my hair softer than a corgi's bottom. And it smells really good too. Will definitely restock when I run out!" —hanyouinlove
Get it from Amazon for $16.
14. A vintage-style orange juice carton vase to keep in your kitchen so you can get your daily dose of vitamin C. (The "C" stands for cuteness, right??)
Ban.do is a US-based small business that specializes in quirky accessories, home products, and stationery.
Promising review: "I couldn't resist this silly vase! It's just as cute as expected in person. I have no complaints at all. Very happy with my purchase." —Kaylah
Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
15. A small duck-themed salad bowl so there's no such thing as a Sad Lunch Desk Salad ever again — now at least you have *one* coworker who will always quack you up mid-meal.
Promising review: "I love this bowl for putting snacks in. It is good in the dishwasher and holds an okay amount of stuff. I love the cute face on it." —Mana McPhee
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.