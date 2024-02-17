If You’re Pretty Sure You Share DNA With Hobbits, Here Are 44 Cozy Products You Should Buy

1. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
2. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose step count is "too many." Now instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~self care~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and after a few minutes feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
3. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" to up your movie snack game to its highest potential — this has expandable cup holes to fit mugs, water bottles, and snacks, with an insulating foam that keeps drinks hot or cold for longer periods. It even comes with four snack holes so you can share with the person next to you (or just make yourself a glorious TV charcuterie pillow).
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
4. A Potato Express, because I think if we're all being honest with ourselves, the older we get, the more we crave a weeknight at home with Netflix in our eyes and a warm potato in our laps. This cooks up to *four* potatoes flawlessly in mere minutes so you don't have to wait to go to clown town with cheese and other fixings.
5. A pair of chic wireless headband headphones so you can keep your ears comfortable and toasty warm listening to music, white noise, or calming affirmations.
Promising review: "I purchased this product to be able to listen to affirmations as I fall asleep. It has been great for that, and has also been very beneficial on long airplane flights when my ears hurt from the AirPods being in for so long. Also a great option when you are sleeping in a room with someone who snores! My kids keep stealing this from me so I purchased two more to get them for Christmas!" —Dawn Cooperider
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in nine colors).
6. A microwave bacon cooker because as fun as it is to get your cardio in dodging bacon grease spitting at you from the pan, THERE IS ANOTHER WAY. This can cook seven to nine strips at a time, and comes with grooves and a spout designed to pour out the extra fat.
Promising review: "Best way to make bacon!!!!! I will never cook bacon any other way. Bought one for me and one for my daughter. Buying one for my MIL for Christmas." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors).
7. A user-friendly Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit, which is basically a ~smart garden~ you can grow right in your kitchen window, thanks to the handy LED grow lights that keep your plants thriving no matter how gloomy outside gets. Plus, this is truly choose-your-own-adventure — you can select grow pods for cilantro, basil, lavender, wild strawberries, thyme, chili peppers, and more.
Each Click & Grow kit comes with three basil pods to start you off, and you can check out the full selection of grow pods for more options!
Promising review: "The Click & Grow Smart Garden is very easy to set up and has fairly minimal upkeep. Place pods in, fill up with water and turn on light. The lettuce has grown exceptionally well. My grandkids love to check it out when they come to visit. I am considering gifting Click and Grow Smart Gardens to them. It is straightforward and sets you up to be a successful gardener no matter your experience level. I wanted to grow some herbs and vegetables in the winter. I love the Click & Grow!" —Kbaumg
Get it from Amazon for $80.55+ (available in three colors).
8. Plus a mushroom growing kit that grows right there in the packaging, so you can add some sweet, sweet umami flavors to new dishes by sautéing, roasting, or air frying them up.
Back To The Roots is a California-based small business founded by two college friends that specializes in indoor gardening kits with a mission to reconnect families to food.
Psst — if you have not put mushrooms in your air fryer, my friend, you have not yet lived the full human experience. Also this growing kit comes with some recipes to get you started!
Promising review: "This product has been so much fun to watch! I followed the directions, exactly as written, and the mushrooms began growing within 3–4 days. I will say that I did soak them for close to 10 hours before putting them back in the box to grow and I believe this helped a ton. I also kept the box inside by a window with the blinds closed in order for them to get indirect sunlight. The mushrooms grew tremendously for almost a week before they started to shrink so I clipped them to cook with and they were DELICIOUS! This was such a fun product and process to watch." —Steph A
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
9. An attachable Stanley cup snack bowl for the ultimate in "girl dinner" hacks. Now you can have all your beloved snacks close to your face and be *thissss* close to living the dream of eating out of a trough like a fluffy farm animal.
Psst — lots of reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup *and* the cheaper alternative versions of it, like this $29 Simple Modern tumbler.
Check out a TikTok of the Stanley snack cup in action.
Promising review: "If using this snack holder on my Stanley is wrong, I don't want to be right. Now when I sit at baseball tournaments all day, I don't have to keep reaching into snack bags and coolers. We all get the snack we want and never have to carry more than a cup. I do get some odd looks but if they had one, they wouldn't be judging anymore. Sits very sturdily on my tumbler but comes off easily when I'm done with it." —Abby
Get it from Amazon for $9.98 (available in three colors).
10. A pair of oh-so-cozy "teddy" slippers that might just be that ~holy grail~ pair you've been searching for — not only are these mega soft and warm, but reviewers note that they don't overheat, hold up over time, and machine wash beautifully. (Bonus: they're also very quiet if you're trying not to wake the fam!)
Promising review: "I’ve been searching for a pair of slippers for a long time. Literally have bought and returned many. I bought a pair for my husband and he loved them so I decided to try them. So glad I did. Love the color, fit, comfort and warmth. Also, machine washable. I’m going to buy another style. Highly recommend." —J
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and seven colors).
11. Plus a pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots reviewers *swear* are just as warm and durable as the Ugg version, plus come in way more colors.
As an added bonus, there are no visible labels from the company on the shoe. (And reviewers say they're even easier to pull on than Uggs!)
Promising review: "I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis which I love. They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." —Kamryn
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try these out before you buy them!
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–12, including Wide sizes, and in 11 colors).
12. A shaker of Thin Mint seasoning you need to buy as a favor to all your taste buds immediately. Allow me to paint a picture for you: Thin Mint coffee, Thin Mint pudding, Thin Mint popcorn, Thin Mint anything your dessert gremlin heart desires.
I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair.
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (and try their s'mores seasoning blend, too!).
13. A deliciously soft waffle weave blanket made with bamboo, which makes it so light and breathable that every time you drape it on yourself you'll be like, "Am I the insufferably comfortable main character in a laundry detergent commercial?"
Promising review: "We absolutely love these blankets. We entertain family and friends quite a bit and I know of four people that have bought blankets from this seller after staying with us. They are light and airy but also warm and cozy. They hold up well in the wash and keep their appearance as looking new. We will definitely purchase more." —KMcK
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 18 colors and four sizes).
14. Plus a heated throw blanket with three different heat settings, which can be described as "Warm," "Toasty," and "Good Luck Ever Getting Me to Leave This Cozy Spot Ever Again." Bonus: It's entirely machine washable!
Promising review: "I am always cold in the winter. This is a great item because it has snaps on it, which means you can wear it around your shoulders like a shawl and it is long enough to wrap your legs in, or sit on to keep your bottom warm! I love it!" —Diane W
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in four sizes and five colors/patterns).
15. An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer so you can go full cottagecore with the aesthetic when you're baking muffins on a cozy Sunday afternoon.
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying.
Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them their dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." —Vik V
Get it from Amazon for $8.95 (available in four colors).
16. A teensy mini waffle maker that will churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes. Psst — if you're waffling on the waffles, you can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even (gasp) PIZZA. If you can dream it, you can mini waffle it.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and its great!" —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 23 colors).
17. A dreamy dimmable candle warmer lamp so you can waft your favorite candles throughout your space in the most aesthetically pleasing (and safe!) way possible.
Promising review: "This candle warmer emits a soft light that looks beautiful coming through the glass. I love how it warms my candles making the room smell wonderful. I think this warmer may work better than just lighting my candles. I like that it has a timer option which is convenient. I highly recommend this warmer for anyone that likes candles." —win diesel
Get it from Amazon for $29.98 (available in two styles).
18. A bath pillow and full body mat that laughs in the face of your ordinary teensy bath pillows. Neck support is cute, but full body ridiculous plush comfort?? Is precisely where it's at. Hop in, friend. The wine is poured and that romance novel isn't going to read itself.
Bath Haven is a small business specializing in bathroom and personal care products.
Promising review: "We just installed a new tub in our master bathroom. The tub has a steeper slope than our previous. So we were looking for a pillow that provided head rest and back support. The Bath Haven pillow indeed provides both and is very comfortable. The linen material is soft and feels great. Definitely worth the price vs cheaper plastic pillows." —Alan Z.
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in four styles).
19. Plus a wine caddy for the bathtub, for those times you don't just need to relax, but need to relaaaaaaaaax 🍷.
SipCaddy is a US-based small business that specializes in shower beer and wine bath holders. Bonus: it also holds cans, so they can pop in a LaCroix or enjoy a shower PBR, too.
Promising review: "Loved how easy this was to put in my shower and use for anything from holding beverages to face wash. Gifted it to two friends and my boyfriend who at first mocked it but now LOVES it. I’d consider traveling with it at this point." —MB Schatz
Get it from Amazon for $14.85 (available in five colors).