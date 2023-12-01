37 Products With Some Real Snuggle Up Vibes

1. A delightfully ginormous super soft oversize scarf designed to feel *just* like cashmere, so you can basically be a sentient cloud wherever you roam.
2. A TikTok-beloved squiggly aesthetic mug and saucer set you can get in so many patterns that you are bound to imprint on one of them. Oops, looks like your blood is just 97% frothy lattes and marshmallow-filled cocoas from now until the end of time!
Promising review: "It just makes my morning a bit brighter to drink out of something so cute! Love that I can also throw it in the dishwasher to clean. the 'organic' shape also makes it pretty comfy to hold and the curve of the cup wall at the top make it cozy to drink from. Love it!" —katie
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in 17 styles).
3. A mini donut maker to keep anyone with a sweet tooth occupied — truly, can you think of anything in this universe more delicious than a warm homemade donut?? I'll wait.
The donuts cook within minutes, have an auto shutoff to stop them from overheating, and come with a recipe book that even includes gluten-free and Paleo-friendly options. Bonus? You don't even need to figure out how to make donuts — this machine will take store bought brownie, muffin, and cake mix just fine.
Promising review: "I cannot say enough about the Dash Mini Donut Maker. It is so much fun to use and make donuts at home. Rather than going to the local chain donut restaurant, you can make your own specialty donuts at home. It is very easy to use and cleans up quickly. My children love to decorate the donuts after they are cooked. It's a fun family activity and the donuts taste great! Also, it comes with a neat design and stands out among my other boring looking kitchen cooking appliances. If you like donuts, this product is for you." —JoshH
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
4. A ridiculously plush blanket reviewers swear compares to the $$$$ Barefoot Dreams version, matching the quality, ridiculous softness, and durability without the big ole yikes of a price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 12 styles and two sizes).
5. A wine coloring book designed specifically for people whose dream Friday night involves pinot and pencils. Each of these pages has a fun wine illustration or saying that will pair *perfectly* with the vino of your choosing.
Bonus: it comes with colored pencils included!
Promising review: "Very cute, sayings were accurate and funny. Pictures provided a lot of variety from simple to more complex, and provide plenty of stress relief while watching a movie and coloring and drinking wine of course." —Tegyn Dustin
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
6. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw so satisfying and scent profile so ~mesmerizing~ that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
7. A big ole oversized strawberry sweater for anyone who wants to be berry, berry comfortable all winter long. Reviewers are obsessed with how soft this human tent is, and that it comes with *pockets* for snack stashing.
Aemicion is a small business specializing in oversized comfy sweaters.
Promising review: "Literally so perfect, very soft and comfortable, the colors are very vibrant and beautiful. If I start moving around my house doing chores it does get a little warm, but I run warm most of the time and keep my house super cold so it not an issue at all!! I can’t wait for the fall/winter to come because this will be a game changer!!" —Nicole Muse
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in dozens of styles and kid sizes).
8. An oh-so-cozy Christmas tree nightlight to add some festive ambiance to rooms where you feel the holiday magic of a real tree in your heart, but not in your square footage.
Collections, Etc is a small business that specializes in home decor, kitchen products, and holiday decor.
Promising review: "I ordered for a night light in my hallway. It's so cute. I love that it looks like a ceramic Christmas tree from when I was a child. I plan on ordering another one." —likestoshop
Get it from Amazon for $19.51+ (available in two colors).
9. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt anyone in the movie theater industry will tell you is a perfect dupe for that oh-so-savory buttery goodness you love to inhale before the previews begin. Not to be dramatic about popcorn on main, but this stuff is game changing.
Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.60.
10. A pair of oh-so-cozy "teddy" slippers that might just be that ~holy grail~ pair you've been searching for — not only are these mega soft and warm, but reviewers note that they don't overheat, hold up over time, and machine wash beautifully. (Bonus: they're also very quiet if you're trying not to wake the fam!)
Promising review: "I’ve been searching for a pair of slippers for a long time. Literally have bought and returned many. I bought a pair for my husband and he loved them so I decided to try them. So glad I did. Love the color, fit, comfort and warmth. Also, machine washable. I’m going to buy another style. Highly recommend." —J
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and seven colors).
11. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" to up your movie snack game to its highest potential — this has expandable cup holes to fit mugs, water bottles, and snacks, with an insulating foam that keeps drinks hot or cold for longer periods. It even comes with four snack holes so you can share with the person next to you (or just make yourself a glorious TV charcuterie pillow).
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
12. A loungewear set so soft and decadent that you'll just declare it your new uniform, with the couch as your throne. (Psst — LOTS of reviewers mention these are a great Skims dupe!)
Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $48.50+ (clip the 10% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in women's sizes S–XL and in 29 colors).
13. A microwave rapid brownie maker, because the only thing better than homemade brownies is homemade brownies in less than four minutes. All you need is half a box of any regular grocery store mix plus the ingredients, and this gizmo will have you on your way to Brownie City in no time.
Rapid Brands is a Shark Tank-featured small business that specializes in BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, microwaveable kitchenwares. Check out more rapid microwave cookers on their Amazon storefront!
Psst — people swear by this for dorms, studio apartments, and for safer, easier baking with kids!
Promising review: "Love this. Brownies come out very moist. Makes a half of a 13x9 inch brownie mix at a time. This is great for us because we don't have to search for measuring cups and mixing bowls; everything you need but the ingredients are included. The brownies come out moist and chewy and the 'pan' is very easy to clean. I like that I can make half a batch at a time, and what can be wrong with brownies in three and a half minutes?" —Jqbuckley
Get it from Amazon for $9.29.
14. Plus a handy brownie dividing pan so you can flex during the next cozy movie night by presenting your friends with perfectly crisp-on-the-outside, gooey-on-the-inside brownies all in uniform sizes and shapes. Those chumps with ordinary pans could NEVER.
Um, I'm obsessed with this pan. I make those gooey three-layer brownies that are cookie dough on the bottom, Oreos in the middle, and either brownie or Nutella on top, and I famously underbake them because salmonella doesn't apply to me. Which is to say, usually when I make these it's a big gooey mess and my friends have to dig in with a spoon and it's less inviting for guests to take one. With this tray it was SO easy to put the batter in, stick the divider on top, and bake individual small bars. it was completely nonstick, and it was easy to pull the divider out once everything was cooked. The uniform brownies were a huge hit at a party!
Get it from Amazon for $16.43.