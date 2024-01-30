37 Products That Will Perk You Up When You're Feeling Lethargic

1. A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for days when you wake up and you just can't even. These are made with grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus essential oils to give you a quick jolt *much* more relaxing than that rude alarm clock of yours.
Body Restore is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials.
Read more about sunlamps and seasonal affective disorder (SAD) at Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I was so amazed by this wonderful little product that I included a sample to all of my girlfriends for Christmas! The scents are just wonderful, and I felt like I was at a spa in my own shower! What a great little sphere of happiness! I love these." —Monica Kiernan
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $16.99 (available in multiple packs and styles).
2. A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical ~light of your life~ — this adjustable light can help improve your sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if you're working in a situation where you don't get a lot of direct sunlight.
Promising review: "I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with with the benefit of mimicking sun exposure. It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (clip the $8 off coupon on the product page for this price).
3. A pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics designed to give you energy five times faster than regular coffee — without jitters or sluggishness afterward. All of the zing you need to keep your focus, with none of the crash. (Or 15 mid-afternoon trips to the bathroom!!)
Promising review: "I was hitting the afternoon slump and had a project to tackle that involved lots of details. I dug out my NeuroGum for a test run and WOW. The clarity and focus I had was awesome! I knocked out the project in record time and was able to move on to the next! The flavor is great and there's no energy crash or slump!" —Daniel
Get a six-pack with nine pieces of gum each from Amazon for $23.94.
You can read former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's full review of NeuroGum for more deets!
4. A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to cheer you on (or remind you to take a lil' dance break whenever you overwork yourself).
Promising review: "OMG! I love this guy! These things large and small will ALWAYS make me laugh. My husband bought the desk version for me and I can always count on it to make me laugh. My co-workers love it too. People just stop by to turn him on for a quick pick-me-up. I would recommend getting the AC plug since batteries can run down fast. I think we should create a community of fellow air-dancer-havers and post clips of our little guys dancing to our favorite songs. Anyone in?" —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
5. A cold brew coffee maker so gloriously easy to use that all you have to do is stick your favorite ground coffee in the filter, seal the airtight lid on top, and pop it in the fridge overnight. Boom, 4 cups of cold brew you don't have to lift a finger to make when you're one CC'd email away from conking out at your desk.
Takeya is a small business that specializes in water bottles and pitchers.
Promising review: "This coffee maker is my BEST FRIEND! I use this every day, it's so easy to use! My coffee comes out perfect every time. I'm a cold coffee drinker and I put about 8–10 scoops of freshly ground coffee into the filter. I let it sit overnight and the next morning, I remove the filter and dump the grounds. It makes four days' worth of coffee and I love that it's ready to go for me, especially since I wake up at 4:50 a.m. and I need to make my coffee quickly! It's very easy to clean as well." —Panda
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (clip the $3 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in three colors and two sizes).
6. A set of Globbles, which are about to be your new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy. These colorful balls are squishy, stretchy, and stick to pretty much any flat surface you throw them at *without* leaving any messy residue. TikTokers are having a blast tossing these at walls and ceilings to see the satisfying way they glom onto them.
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles in action.
Promising review: "Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69.
7. And a PopSocket fidget toy with two magnetic pucks that will make you feel like a magician as you flick, stack, and flip them — all the ~thrill~ of doing tricks at the skate park, and none of the "oh no, I certainly miscalculated that landing."
Promising review: "This is literally the best fidget ever made. The magnets are not only fun to play with, but the sound they make is satisfying. If you flip the puck over, if provides a nice little resistance against your hand when fidgeting with it. The silicone (I guess?) on the outside is also good for tactile-type fidgeting. I wish they were a bit cheaper, but the price didn't deter me from buying two of them, plus a couple of booster packs." —Tiger
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 14 colors/patterns).
8. An internet-beloved time-marked water bottle so you know *precisely* how much you've consumed in an orderly, encouraging fashion before that sleepy, dehydrated feeling sneaks up on you.
Promising review: "LOVE IT! I am very picky when it comes to water bottles, but this one is perfect! It is 32 ounces so it holds a lot of water to drink throughout the day! My favorite part is that you can add ice to it and it will not sweat due to the material it is made of, which I LOVE!" —Bianca Aguilera
Get it on Amazon for $20.99 (available in 17 colors).
9. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code all your to-do lists and fun plans with friends to perk yourself up.
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99.
10. A pair of retro-inspired smiley face slippers because, in the words of all those plucky orphans in Annie, you're never fully dressed without a smile!! Reviewers love these super plush, durable slippers for putting a literal ~pep in their step~ at the beginning of the day.
Promising review: "So comfy, so worth it. I have been eyeing these slippers for some time and finally ordered them. When they arrived, they were in a vacuum sealed bag and I was concerned and confused because they felt so hard. As soon as I removed them from the packaging, they fluffed up and felt sooo comfortable. They’re soft and feel great especially with the rubber sole!" —Natasha
Get it from Amazon for $16.79 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and five colors).
11. A "You're Made Of Magic" sun catcher sticker you can apply to the window to refract beeeeauuuutiful rainbows all over your space and make you feel like you're living in a fairy tale.
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow window sticker in action.
Peachy Keen Design Co. is a Colorado-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in art prints, stickers, and other designs.
Promising review: "Absolutely gorgeous! Vibrant colors! Exactly what I wanted and then some!" —Kristen Killebrew
Get it from Peachy Keen Design Co. on Etsy for $11.
12. A rotating disco ball diffuser because sometimes "come on Barbie let's go party" secretly means "come on Barbie let's diffuse some citrus essential oils and try to shake off that afternoon nap." This lil' bub will give you the best of both worlds.
Check out a TikTok of the disco ball in action, make sure to grab them some essential oils for the full experience!
Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE my disco ball diffuser! It brings me joy. The diffuser works great and has timed options. You can use the disco ball without diffusing too. Lots of pretty color-changing options or you can have it cycle through all of the colors which is what I choose to do. There are two spinning modes too…slow and fast or you can set it to not spin at all. Get one. You WON’T be disappointed!! 🪩🫶🏼😍" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $39.97+ (available in two sizes).
13. Wreck This Journal, which is a full color journal with prompts for you to write, paint, shred, and, in the words of Taylor Swift, "have a marvelous time ruining everything."
Some of the prompts include one to close the journal and scribble on the edges; another to cut out colors from a magazine and tape them all over the page; another is a "Stain Log," which you can use to classify stains in your life, from red wine to nail polishes to food dyes. Basically, if you turn the page in this journal, odds are it's going to look *nothing* like it originally did by the time you're through.
14. A flower-shaped pill organizer so cute that taking your medication will suddenly feel like the most ~~aesthetic~~ main character part of your routine. These feature a surprisingly large capacity, and the days are detachable so you can take pills on go!
Promising review: "Travel with ease!! Before this product, I would take all my supplement bottles with me in my purse which took up an unnecessary amount of room. Now with this product I can travel easily with all my daily supplements. Takes up minimal space in my purse and actually encourages me to take my daily supplements. Not to mention I love the color and style. Can fit up to 9 of my largest size capsules." —Kaci Allen
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four styles).