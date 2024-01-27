37 Products People Swear By To Make Their Days Happier

1. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed not to bleed through pages for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code your to-do lists, journals, and calendar in the cutest way possible.
2. A set of pop-up cat and mouse hooks you can easily install with the stick-on adhesive for a downright lawlessly adorable option for stashing lightweight items like keys, tote bags, and scarves at the door.
Check them out on a TikTok of the cat and mouse hooks in action.
Promising reviews: "These are so cute!! I get so happy seeing them hanging by the door waiting to pop back down for when I leave for work. Take the car keys and it's gone. Come back from work, hang them on its tail and they stare at you with this unamused glare. I couldn't be more pleased with this purchase! They're so easy to install, just take the adhesive backing, stick it to the back of one, and stick to the wall. Then enjoy your new friend!" —Amazon Customer
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $15.99 (also available in a six-pack that includes a monkey and baby chick).
3. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: The pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "I love everything about this book. Thank you for making it. I'm so happy now. :) I have major perfection and anxiety issues, and this is like medicine. Before my mother passed, she was on loads of medication that made her hands shake all the time, and I think she would have loved this. I dedicated this page to her, with super shaky lines. Pure creativity, you cannot mess up!" —Emma125
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
4. A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to cheer you on (or remind you to take a lil' dance break whenever you overwork yourself).
Promising review: "Tubey is so adorable and makes me very happy! 😄 Two years ago, I thought to myself, I really wish a mini wacky flailing tube man existed. Now my dreams have come true!! Sometimes, he gets a little stuck, and I have to nudge him, and the fan is a bit noisy, but other than that, he works great! I also love the tiny book that he comes with; it is entertaining and educational. Overall, awesome product and would recommend to my friends." —GA Peach
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
5. No Worries: A Guided Journal, a popular self-guided journal designed to help with managing anxiety, stress, and the general "adkfjgaldkjfgalkj" in your brain. Each day has a similar set of prompts for 12 undated weeks to help you reflect on your thought patterns and sources of anxiety, and gradually find self-care practices and management strategies that suit you best.
Promising review: "Learning to change my life in a positive way, and this is my first guided journal. I am so so happy with it. I will probably keep buying it for the rest of my life because it truly does help." —Whitney French
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
6. A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for days when you wake up and you just can't even. These are made with grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus essential oils to give you a quick jolt *much* more relaxing than that rude alarm clock of yours.
Body Restore is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials.
Promising review: "I was so amazed by this wonderful little product that I included a sample to all of my girlfriends for Christmas! The scents are just wonderful, and I felt like I was at a spa in my own shower! What a great little sphere of happiness! I love these." —Monica Kiernan
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $16.97 (available in multiple packs and styles).
7. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "Very happy. I think these coasters are the cutest. They get the job done. It almost seems like a real mini vinyl." —Angela DiSalvo
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
8. An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer so you can go full cottagecore with the aesthetic when you're baking muffins on a cozy Sunday afternoon.
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom timer in action.
Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them their dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." —Vik V
"I'm obsessed. This is seriously adorable! Works perfectly and looks so cute in my kitchen. It’s the simple things that make me happy." —Nurse Lanae
Get it from Amazon for $8.95 (available in three colors).
9. A mildly alarming if not adorable flexible flower vase that will fascinate guests when they can bend its limbs and hang it from any fixture they choose. That says if this thing *does* come to life in the middle of the night and starts singing and dancing all over your room, well. That's on you for buying whatever the heck this is.
10. A flower-shaped pill organizer so cute that taking your medication will suddenly feel like the most ~~aesthetic~~ main character part of your routine. These feature a surprisingly large capacity, and the days are detachable so you can take pills on go!
Promising review: "I bought this mostly to help me remind myself that I need to take my meds. Because it does not matter the time when I take them, this works perfectly for me. I love that it is pink, and the form just makes me happy. It is the little things that count. It has worked really well so far." —Antonella
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four styles).
11. A daisy-shaped dish brush with a lil' vase holder so cute that, fair warning, you can't use it without accidentally bursting into an iconic Disney princess song. (Dibs on "When Will My Life Begin?" just saying!!)
Check out a TikTok of the flower scrubber in action.
Promising review: "Love having this on my kitchen sink. It’s happy and cute, and makes me happy. One leaf did twist off after a few weeks of use, but it’s still cute, and I could’ve been more careful holding it. Not a super stiff brush but works well for most hand washing and quick rinses. Brush rinses well, and food doesn’t get caught in it. I was happy to find it has a hidden scraper edge on top of the brush. Will def buy again when this one gets gross since it brings so much tiny joy into my kitchen." —Hannah Jo Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in two colors).
12. A color-coded Cuisinart knife set so not only will you have the perfect blade for each task like a true profesh, but you'll be able to avoid cross-contamination without having to pause and wipe everything down every time you transition to a new food. 🌈
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. Psst — the knives don't come with this holder, but you can snag an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives on Amazon if you want to display them like this reviewer did!
Promising review: "This knife set is the best thing I have purchased in a very long time. The blades make kitchen prep so much easier, and the results look great. The colors both make me happy and make it easy to find exactly the blade I need for the type of work I am doing! I have arthritis in my hands, and these knives make slicing a breeze without the pain I was facing in using other knives. My family members all rave about how great they are as well!" —Jane
Get a set of six knives with covers from Amazon for $16.98.