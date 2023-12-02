39 Things That’ll Take A Little Bit Of The Pain Out Of Your Work Day

1. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make *excellent* alternatives to AirPods, if not better. Reviewers love these because they're ridiculously comfy on the ears, making them perfect for in-office days when you're trying to get in the zone and for at-home days when you're in constant Zoom calls.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I work remotely and use these for all-day Zoom calls. I love the quality, comfortable fit, sound, and noise cancelling features. I will say the noise cancelling isn't 100% proof, but I'm not looking for that. I want to be able to hear around me in case someone in my house needs me." —Ali R.
Get it from Amazon $19.99+ (get this price by clipping the $5 off coupon on the product page; available in five colors).
2. Plus a pair of Bluetooth-enabled noise-cancelling over-the-ear headphones so not only will you block out the hullabaloo of your office, but send a clear signal of "I am very busy, please do not bother me with pictures of your cat right now" so your work flow isn't interrupted.
Promising review: "I recently found the need for over the ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones three days a week, four hours at a time. I needed them to be comfortable, possess strong noise cancelling capabilities, sound good and be of good quality without an exaggerated price. They sound great, are very comfortable for extended periods, pair easily with Apple products and the noise-cancelling capabilities are very good. The economical price makes these a tremendous value. I highly recommend l these even compared to the many models costing twice as much." —M. de La Torre
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in three colors).
3. A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical ~light of your life~ — this adjustable light can help improve your sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if you're working in a situation where you don't get a lot of direct sunlight.
Promising review: "I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with with the benefit of mimicking sun exposure. It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (clip the $8 off coupon on the product page for this price).
4. A cold brew coffee maker so gloriously easy to use that all you have to do is stick your favorite ground coffee in the filter, seal the airtight lid on top, and pop it in the fridge overnight. Boom, 4 cups of delightfully cheap cold brew for you to enjoy at your leisure (so long as one of your sleep-deprived coworkers doesn't help themselves to it first 👀).
Promising review: "I purchased this to make cold brew coffee at the office. My coworkers and I were going to the local siren at least 3–4 times a week for our afternoon pick me up. It was starting to become a serious drain financially. We all chipped in to get this pitcher and take turns buying beans. Get them ground for a French press, or super coarse, and you'll have a pretty good replica. The instructions for making cold brew are pretty easy. We've seriously cut down our caffeine expenditures by 50%–75%. Now if we could figure out a way to order out less :)." —DT
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in two sizes).
5. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. This is especially ideal for hybrid workers because you can tear off each sheet as you go instead of lugging the whole planner around with you!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in eight styles).
6. Or a minimalist tear-off weekly desk planner to bring some order to the frankly alarming pile of Post-It notes and checklists that are mounting on your desk. This gives you a bird's eye view of the legit important things that need to get done each week, so you can bring calm vibes to your work space again.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "Designed for the minimalist. If you like fancy designs, this is not for you. It is a great functional design. Small enough to not get in the way on my desk but large enough to write your lists and activities for the week. I love the simplicity of the layout. Recommended for anyone who likes to jot things down during the course of the day and keep track of tasks and upcoming appointments of events." —ElleH
Get a pad of 50 undated sheets from Amazon for $13.49.
Psst — if you want to jazz this up a bit, reviewers love these fine point rainbow colored pens for planners and journals on Amazon!
7. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug that blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you, meaning you can wear them to focus at the office without seeming antisocial. (Especially since these are so subtle that nobody will notice them!)
Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day but holy cow are they a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried many pairs of ear plugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores down to manageable and sleep-able level without cutting off all sound." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in seven colors).
8. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk. Taking breaks = better focus in the long run!
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in eight styles).
9. A set of dissolvable stickers you can put on containers in the office fridge so Mitch from accounting doesn't somehow confuse your prized leftover lasagna for *his* lunch again. Reviewers also use these at home to keep track of dates they cooked their meal prepped food!
Promising review: "I used stickers like these when I worked in food service, to date the food and keep proper rotation. Now I have them for my kitchen, too! I slap one of these on a jar of pasta sauce, leftovers, meat when I thaw it, all so I know how long it’s been in the fridge and when I should toss the food out. The stickers dissolve readily in warm water and haven’t left any sticky residue or anything behind, and they’re easy to write on with a pen. Love these!" —Alex B.
Get a set of 500 from Amazon for $9.99.
10. A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to help cheer you up or cheer you on — sometimes the best thing you can do to focus is take yourself on a lil' dance break!
Promising review: "When I turn it on it always make everyone at the office laugh. We will take it and sit it on someone’s desk when they are having a bad day and it always cheers them up." —dawn poythree
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
11. A pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics designed to give you energy five times faster than regular coffee — without jitters or sluggishness afterward. All of the zing you need to keep your focus, with none of the crash. (Or 15 mid-afternoon trips to the bathroom!!)
Promising review: "I was hitting the afternoon slump and had a project to tackle that involved lots of details. I dug out my NeuroGum for a test run and WOW. The clarity and focus I had was awesome! I knocked out the project in record time and was able to move on to the next! The flavor is great and there's no energy crash or slump!" —Daniel
Get a six-pack with nine pieces of gum each from Amazon for $23.94.
You can read former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's full review of NeuroGum for more deets!
12. A mini tabletop fan so you can stay cool literally *and* figuratively while plugging away at your desk. This cutie has two speeds and tilts so you can get the air flow at the precise angle you need, and gives off just enough of a steady hum for a soothing vibe during crunch hours.
Promising review: "Got this for my office, as our HVAC is temperamental. It has two speeds to choose from, and I find both not overly loud. It gives a decent breeze and helps fight off the heat and stuffiness on the days that the AC is not up to par. It's a good compact size, and I love the retro styling. It fits perfectly on my desk. I kept going back and forth as to whether or not to buy it. I'm so glad I did! It's been a lifesaver many times over." —bvegan
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in four styles).