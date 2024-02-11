If You’re Obsessed With Efficiency, These 40 Products Will Help You Save Some Precious Time

1. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. Travelers and busy humans swear by it alike, because it saves soooo much space in their bags.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines, and all of the previous stand version chargers don't fit well in my bags, or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well, and it is the best compact one you can find on the market. Love it and have been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in nine colors).
2. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I bought this and love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
3. A Mason jar-inspired cold brew coffee maker to save you (*crunches numbers*) one bajillion dollars at coffee shops, and a whole lot of time to boot. All you have to do is put your favorite coffee grounds in this pitcher and let them steep overnight. Be the cool, aloof barista with the amazing cold brew on tap you want to see in the world!
Promising review: "This is the best way to have coffee without the acid and still have the caffeine. Easy to use and so much cheaper than buying cold brew coffee. I have bought several over the years for friends. I’ve owned mine now for four years and still love it." —Terry
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in two sizes).
4. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts.
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99.
5. A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other in the dryer and come out fresh, dry, and unwrinkled instead of looking like they got into a wet cotton brawl.
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads.
Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.
6. A reusable microfiber Swiffer mop pad that reviewers love not only because it's ready for action again right after a wash cycle, but because it picks up a *ton* more dirt, gunk, and debris than the disposable mops do. Your kitchen floor is finally gonna shine. ✨
Turbo Mops is a small business that specializes in eco-friendly cleaning products.
Promising review: "If you have a Swiffer Wet Jet and are tired of having to buy those mop pads I would 10000x recommend these. All you do is stick it to the bottom of your mop like you would a mop pad and mop like normal. It stays on great and even picks up crumbs better than the store bought mop pads. Once you’re done you just throw it in the wash and it’s good as new. I’m not sure if you’re supposed to dry them, but I do and they come out just fine! I love these!!" —Kate
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.27 (available in multipacks).
Psst — if you don't already have one, you can get a standard Swiffer on Amazon for $18.44!
7. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours, and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually, I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, including soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise, it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
8. Plus, an all-natural tea tree bathroom cleaner that may be made with plant-based ingredients but gobbles up stains like nobody's business. Reviewers swear by this for saving time and energy since it easily cuts through grime, mold, and mildew accumulating in bathroom spaces.
Promising review: "I was surprised at how well this worked to clean my shower. In the past, I’ve used a homemade baking soda paste mixture to scrub my bath and shower, but I was excited to see that just spraying this tub and tile cleaner helped loosen the dirt so that it just wiped right off!! Yay! Saves me time and scrubbing energy :)." —Grover
Get it from Amazon for $12.70.
9. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. It's like you've got your own babysitter in a notepad, basically.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A clever silicone "Broombi" designed to flex harder than most of us have in a calendar year — it's an all-surface broom, squeegee, *and* pet hair remover, making it your one-stop shop for all your "fix this grimy floor IMMEDIATELY" needs.
Broombi is a small business that specializes in household cleaning and pet hair-removing products.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilled messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors. Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable and stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom of most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!" —Sandra Moyer
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors).
11. A portable car vacuum that lets you explore the great outdoors or enjoy a particularly messy snack without sitting in the evidence until the next time you do a deep car clean. With this easy peasy gadget, you can scoop it all up and leave your interiors looking brand spanking new.
Promising review: "This was the perfect solution for a busy mom as myself. I have three little ones and every day there is a mess of some sort in the backseat. It saves time and money to not have to go to a carwash place and keep feeding the machine. It’s simple to use and a great size. Wish the suction was a little better but for the price and quality I can’t complain. It’s a must!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in four styles).
12. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget lets you julienne, chop, spiralize, and slice vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price).