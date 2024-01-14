41 Products For Anyone Whose Life Motto Is “Go Go Go”

1. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in ten styles).
2. An internet-beloved time-marked water bottle so you know *precisely* how much you've consumed in an orderly, encouraging fashion before dehydration sneaks up on you.
Promising review: "LOVE IT! I am very picky when it comes to water bottles, but this one is perfect! It is 32 ounces so it holds a lot of water to drink throughout the day! My favorite part is that you can add ice to it and it will not sweat due to the material it is made of, which I LOVE!" —Bianca Aguilera
Get it on Amazon for $20.99 (available in 17 colors).
3. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
4. Plus a Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp because honestly? Having to remind yourself to clean the toilet every few days is a scam. Give your brain a vacation and let this do the job for you. (And prevent grime build up and toilet rings while it's at it!)
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet
Get it from Amazon for $3.76.
5. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. A lot of travelers swear by it because it saves soooo much space in their luggage.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in nine colors).
6. A 52-week tear-off meal planning pad with space to plan all your meals in advance, plus a weekly shopping list you can grab and take to the store with you.
Sweetzer and Orange is a small business specializing in planners, stationery, and educational products.
Promising review: "The magnet is great, sticks to fridge very well, does not slide or move. Perfect for planning meals and adding needed grocery items to the right side. Then you just tear off the right side and head to the store. This has made our family meal planning so much easier!" —SandyBeach
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in two styles).
7. A slim profile phone power bank for an easy, highly portable way to get a quick charge on your phone when (oops) you forgot to charge it (again 😬). This bb may be small, but can fully charge an iPhone up to *three* times.
Promising review: "I like the solid and sleek construction. Fits easily in my pocket. Most importantly it works! Fast charging, enough capacity to charge my phone many times over several days, and withstands plenty of me dropping it and yanking the cord out awkwardly and accidentally." —Joe Hull
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in two colors).
8. A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids to easily organize your pills at the beginning of the week, meaning you don't have to spend a bunch of time rooting through pill boxes and trying to remember the timing of them each morning.
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.
Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
9. A Bentgo stackable lunch container perfect for commuters who want to get back in the groove of bringing lunch from home again — this right here is a perfect leakproof, sturdy option for your mobile salad/charcuterie/"girl dinner" situations. It's also nice and deep for mixing salads, has an upper compartment to keep your other ingredients separate, *and* a container for dressing.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these salad containers. My fiancé and I have big appetites, but try to eat healthy. These containers fit a ton of salad greens and all sizes of toppings — nuts, beans, cheese, fruits, meats, pasta, etc. They make packing lunch easy. Just throw in some greens, a protein, a dressing, and toppings that make salad fun for you! We use ours several times per week and they make it to both our jobs without spilling or leaking. I walk and ride public transit, so mine gets tossed around a bit. Several of my friends and coworkers have bought them after seeing mine!" —izzo
Get it from Amazon for $13.59 (available in eight colors).
10. A pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics designed to give you energy five times faster than regular coffee — without jitters or sluggishness afterward. All of the zing you need to keep your focus, with none of the crash. (Or 15 mid-afternoon trips to the bathroom!!)
Promising review: "I was hitting the afternoon slump and had a project to tackle that involved lots of details. I dug out my NeuroGum for a test run and WOW. The clarity and focus I had was awesome! I knocked out the project in record time and was able to move on to the next! The flavor is great and there's no energy crash or slump!" —Daniel
Get a six-pack with nine pieces of gum each from Amazon for $23.94.
You can read former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's full review of NeuroGum for more deets!
11. A rapid egg cooker that I am warning you right now is going to become your most meaningful relationship. It can make soft-, medium-, *and* hard-boiled eggs in addition to poaching, scrambling, and making omelets out of them. This gizmo is, like, a thousand potential brunches and meal preps in one.
I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled 🍳). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five colors).
12. An outlet timer with clearly marked time increments for the "Wait, did I remember to ... ?" crowd. This auto-shuts off appliances between 15 minutes and six hours, making it ideal for anything from hair straighteners to slow cookers.
Promising review: "I was looking for a better countdown timer to turn off corded entertainment devices after I fall asleep. The one I've been using has small buttons and a LCD display. Although any countdown time can be set on it, the display is hard to see in low lighting. This BN-LINK has larger buttons and knowing their order allows me to select a preset time in the dark. Yes, not infinitely flexible, but 15 and 30 minutes, plus 1, 2, 4 and 6 hours is close enough for my needs." —Picky Consumer 01
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
13. Plus a SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher to turn virtually *any* device with a press-able "on/off" switch into smart tech in an instant. Once you adjust the device over the button — be it a light switch, a switch to turn on your kettle, or a switch to turn on a fan — you can ask Alexa or Google Home to turn it off or on, or control it via an app on your phone.
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed!
Promising review: "Super great! Comes with clear instructions, the mobile app is clear and well designed, and it's super easy to set the whole thing up. Honestly I'm really happy with the product. Now I don't have to get up all the time when I inevitably forget to turn the lights off. I can just hit the button on my phone and VOOP the little arm comes out and presses the switch!" —