If You Dread Going To The Office, Here Are 34 Products To Make It More Pleasant

1. A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical ~light of your life~ — this adjustable light can help improve your sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if you're working in a situation where you don't get a lot of direct sunlight.
Promising review: "I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with with the benefit of mimicking sun exposure. It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (clip the $8 off coupon on the product page for this price).
2. A set of floppy disk coasters to keep the condensation from your emotional support beverages off your desk, and also to remind you of the good old days, where there were only one or two ways you could accidentally miss a correspondence from a coworker instead of 15,000.
3. A pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics designed to give you energy five times faster than regular coffee — without jitters or sluggishness afterward. All of the zing you need to keep your focus, with none of the crash. (Or 15 mid-afternoon trips to the bathroom!!)
Promising review: "I was hitting the afternoon slump and had a project to tackle that involved lots of details. I dug out my NeuroGum for a test run and WOW. The clarity and focus I had was awesome! I knocked out the project in record time and was able to move on to the next! The flavor is great and there's no energy crash or slump!" —Daniel
Get a six-pack with nine pieces of gum each from Amazon for $23.94.
You can read former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's full review of NeuroGum for more deets!
4. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make *excellent* alternatives to AirPods, if not better. Reviewers love these because they're ridiculously comfy on the ears, making them perfect for in-office days when you're trying to get in the zone and for at-home days when you're in constant Zoom calls.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I work remotely and use these for all-day Zoom calls. I love the quality, comfortable fit, sound, and noise cancelling features. I will say the noise cancelling isn't 100% proof, but I'm not looking for that. I want to be able to hear around me in case someone in my house needs me." —Ali R.
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in five colors).
5. Plus a pair of Bluetooth-enabled noise-cancelling over-the-ear headphones so not only will you block out the hullabaloo of your office, but send a clear signal of "I am very busy, please do not bother me with pictures of your cat right now" so your work flow isn't interrupted.
Promising review: "I recently found the need for over the ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones three days a week, four hours at a time. I needed them to be comfortable, possess strong noise cancelling capabilities, sound good and be of good quality without an exaggerated price. They sound great, are very comfortable for extended periods, pair easily with Apple products and the noise-cancelling capabilities are very good. The economical price makes these a tremendous value. I highly recommend l these even compared to the many models costing twice as much." —M. de La Torre
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in three colors).
6. Aaaaaand a mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to help cheer you up or cheer you on — sometimes the best thing you can do to focus is take yourself on a lil' dance break!
Promising review: "When I turn it on it always make everyone at the office laugh. We will take it and sit it on someone’s desk when they are having a bad day and it always cheers them up." —dawn poythree
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
7. An expanding file folder with tabs to keep you so beautifully organized with all your paperwork that you'll be able to tackle all the "to dos" in your life feeling like the boss of just about everything.
Promising review: "I bought this folder to keep our family documents organized and in one place. There are just the right amount of tabs for our birth certificates, passports, Social Security cards, car titles, will, etc. This folder is small enough that you can lock it in a home safe or safety deposit box. I let a couple of family members know where I keep this so that they can access it in case of an emergency. It is such a relief knowing that all these things are together and organized. I’m glad I bought this." —Katie Bee
Get it from Amazon for $5.98 (available in 11 colors).
8. A mini illuminated relaxation waterfall for your work desk that's perfect for calming some of the post-meeting "AGJAKLFGJAG" in your brain.
Promising review: "Awesome addition to my workspace environment. I've tried several fountains so far. This one is awesome, the pump is quiet, as is the water, it simply provides a really nice environmental impact on my workspace. I run it up to eight hours in a day, use distilled water only and clean it periodically, and it's running just like new after several weeks. Not all of the fountains that I've tried work quite so well, I'm impressed and happy with this purchase." —Rod
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
9. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug that blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you, meaning you can wear them to focus at the office without seeming antisocial. (Especially since these are so subtle that nobody will notice them!)
Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day but holy cow are they a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried many pairs of ear plugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores down to manageable and sleep-able level without cutting off all sound." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in eight colors).
10. A Bentgo stackable lunch container perfect for commuters who need a leakproof, sturdy option for their lunch salad/lunch charcuterie situations. This bowl is nice and deep for mixing salads and has an upper compartment to keep your other ingredients separate, *plus* a container for dressing and a reusable fork.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these salad containers. My fiancé and I have big appetites, but try to eat healthy. These containers fit a ton of salad greens and all sizes of toppings — nuts, beans, cheese, fruits, meats, pasta, etc. They make packing lunch easy. Just throw in some greens, a protein, a dressing, and toppings that make salad fun for you! We use ours several times per week and they make it to both our jobs without spilling or leaking. I walk and ride public transit, so mine gets tossed around a bit. Several of my friends and coworkers have bought them after seeing mine!" —izzo
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in eight colors).
11. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. This is especially ideal for hybrid workers because you can tear off each sheet as you go instead of lugging the whole planner around with you!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in nine styles).
12. Plus a delightfully colorful poster-sized hanging calendar perfect for anyone who needs to visualize longterm deadlines *and* establish a Rainbow Brite mentality about tackling them.
Poketo is a small business established in 2003 that specializes in design-conscious goods.
Promising review: "My white office walls needed some color and this totally rocks! Problem solved. Colorful, fun and so many comments and compliments on the fun, fab office vibe!" —Heather S.
Get it from Poketo for $48 or Amazon for $48 (available in four styles).
13. A mildly alarming if not adorable flexible flower vase that will fascinate both you and your coworkers when you can all bend its limbs and hang it from any fixture you choose. That says if this thing *does* come to life in the middle of the night and starts singing and dancing all over your office, well. That's on you for buying whatever the heck this is.
Promising review: "An affable, squishy, bendy, happy little vase! The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." —Susy Lundy
Get it from Amazon for $20.90 (available in three colors).
14. An affordable sunrise alarm clock so you can trick your human brain into thinking you're already dappled in the light of a bright, sunshiny day when you wake up for work, even if the the sun hasn't quite caught up to your ridiculously early commute.
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.
Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price).
15. A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger chargers that also comes equipped with two USB fast-charging ports *and* a night-light — meaning now you can finally end your annoying daily ritual of unplugging and re-plugging things in the tangle of wires under your desk.
Promising review: "Need something simple so I could plug in all the electronics at my desk. This is much nicer than just a standard power strip since it doesn't add any more cords to the chaos. Plugs are angled enough that they don't get in the way of you have several things plugged in. For reference I usually have my laptop charger, monitor, Google home mini, lamp, and phone charger plugged in at any given point in time. Night-light is a nice addition." —