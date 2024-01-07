32 Kitchen Products For Anyone Who Loves Food But Doesn’t Want To Learn To Cook

1. A microwave pasta maker so you can enjoy the glory of your favorite carbohydrate by literally just pressing a button on the microwave and walking away, so you don't have to hover over a boiling pot listening to a podcast just to get your noodles on.
Promising review: "This is a fantastic product. I’ve been cooking for more than 50 years. Pasta has always been a simple go-to dinner for me. Tending to the boiling pot of pasta was just part of the process. I’ve been getting tired of cooking as I’ve aged. This simple little microwave pasta cooker has simplified cooking so much more than I could have imagined. Seems silly, but it’s kinda like a little miracle. No more toting a heavy pot to the stove. It’s simple, lightweight, and foolproof." —Winky
2. Plus a rapid veggie steamer that will easily let you be like, "BOOM. SIDE DISH!" without actually putting in any work beyond pressing a few buttons and waiting five minutes.
Rapid Brands is a Shark Tank–featured small business that specializes in BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, microwaveable kitchenwares. Check out more rapid microwave cookers on their Amazon storefront!
Promising review: "Great purchase!!! I’ve been able to steam a whole squash, whole zucchini, handful of cauliflower, broccoli, and it comes out perfectly in three to four minutes! It makes cooking and eating healthier so quick and easy." —Ashley
3. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget lets you julienne, chop, spiralize, and slice vegetables in an instant, so you can either dump them onto a sheet pan to cook or drop them right into a salad in no time flat.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
4. A silicone baking mat for your sheet pan, so you can mindlessly dump all your meats and veggies right on top and have a delicious homecooked meal without having to scrub all the evidence off for an hour.
Promising review: "I use these mats many times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
5. A set of nonstick, reusable toaster oven bags to let you make grilled cheese, paninis, and toasted sammies right in the toaster.
(Psst — you can also use these to reheat french fries, pizza, and even mini tacos, and get all that glorious heat without them getting all soggy from the microwave. Leftovers just got lit.)
Promising review: "I had no idea how well these would work. You can put toast or rolls or anything that will fit in the slot — even if it has jelly or spread or anything on it — in the bag in the toaster and it doesn't hurt the toaster, and the food comes out warm." —mare36
6. A rapid egg cooker that I am warning you right now is going to become your most meaningful relationship. With a little bit of water and the press of a button, it can make soft-, medium-, *and* hard-boiled eggs on a self-timer. This gizmo is, like, a thousand potential brunches and meal preps in one.
Bonus: It can can also poach, scramble, and make omelets!
I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of three years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it. (I like mine medium-boiled. 🍳) If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina
7. An investment-worthy MicrowavaBowl designed with habitual leftover reheaters in mind — this ceramic bowl has an elevated center that distributes the heat evenly and quickly, guaranteeing there won't be any cold spots when you dig in to your grub. It's also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup!
Promising review: "These bowls are high quality and very convenient. They heat up food very quickly and evenly, saving you valuable time and energy. Its ability to heat the food and not the bowl itself is very valuable to me. Prior to this purchase, I would have to use a hot bowl holder to avoid burning my fingers. The size of the bowls are perfect for the dishwasher, making them easy to clean and use. I would highly recommend them to friends and family!" —Alana
8. A Dash air fryer you will come to rely on for *all* your quick fix meals — reviewers love that there's no waiting for it to preheat, so you can heat up pretty much any food your heart desires without any effort required, whether it's meats, veggies, or even leftovers you want to keep ~crispy~.
Promising review: "I purchased this product as a gift to myself before the holidays. I wanted to give myself some time before reviewing it so I can really see if this thing is as great as it seems. After using it a couple of times I am happy to report that it IS as great as it seems. I've fried tater tots, mini pizzas, sweet potato fries, and even some carrots! I am so glad I purchased this and next up I'm going to try apple slices and see if I can't make cinnamon apple slices for a snack at work!" —MacKenzie Masten
9. Plus a magnetic air fryer cheat sheet to help minimize effort and maximize deliciousness, no Googling, overthinking, or confusing cooking methods required.
Promising review: "Bought an air fryer several months ago which I haven't used a whole lot because it came with only a few recipes but not enough info on other items to cook. The Lotteli cheat sheet gives you cooking times and temperatures for a lot of your common everyday foods in a magnetized easy-to-read, two-sheet combo that fills in where air fryer pamphlet that came with the unit leaves out. I also bought an air fryer cook book but this only comes with specific recipes, whereas the cheat sheet fills in the void for quick basic needs. Very happy with this purchase! 😁" —B. Frank Smith
10. Plus a beginner-friendly air fryer cookbook, aka the closest thing you can get to taking the cooking part out of ... well, cooking. This handy guide covers breakfast, lunch, dinner, *and* dessert options you can toss right into that gizmo and make everything from hasselback potatoes to mustard-honey chicken thighs to orange sponge cake in record time.
Promising review: "This is the air fryer cookbook that I didn't know I needed. It makes cooking with my air fryer so much easier. So many wonderful recipes here are clear, easy to follow, and delicious. It's easy to put something together, stick it in the fryer, and carry on with my morning. There is something in here that will satisfy everyone. This book is wonderful for people just starting out using their air fryer and others seeking to improve their air frying skills." —M. Wahoske
11. A weekly meal planner you can use to map out all your grocery needs in advance, and plan ahead for meals that require the least amount of effort to cook. (Read: lots and lots of baked potatoes. 😋)
The list magnetizes to the fridge, and has the meal plan on one side, and a perforated "shopping list" you can tear off and take with you on the other side.
Promising review: "I’ve been starting to get into meal prepping and this planner really helps! I like being able to look up recipes on my phone, then write down whatever ingredients I still need on the grocery list section of this planner. Being magnetic is cool because you can hang it on the fridge. I love how the grocery list section can be ripped off so you can take it to the store, but the daily meal plans remain on the fridge so you can stay organized. This is a very simple idea, but it’s cute and helps keep me organized and motivated to plan out my meals." —Samantha M.
12. A six-pack of ready-to-eat refried beans with a 12-month shelf life, so anytime you've got a hankering for good food but no desire to cook, you'll have an instantly microwaveable, filling option you don't have to worry about expiring anytime soon.
A Dozen Cousins is a San Francisco-based, Black-owned small business that specializes in beans, rice, and seasoning sauces, and provides an annual grant and volunteer support to nonprofits working to eliminate socioeconomic health disparities in the US.
Promising review: "The Dozen Cousins beans are awesome! They are ready to eat and are very flavorful. I love them and they are very healthy. I have a very busy life working and fitness, and these are very easy to prepare. I purchased some for my daughter too. I highly recommend." —Janet Gosse
13. A microwave bacon cooker because as fun as it is to get your cardio in dodging bacon grease spitting at you from the pan, THERE IS ANOTHER WAY. This can cook seven to nine strips at a time, and comes with grooves and a spout designed to pour out the extra fat.
Promising review: "Best way to make bacon!!!!! I will never cook bacon any other way. Bought one for me and one for my daughter. Buying one for my MIL for Christmas." —Amazon Customer
14. A rapid ramen cooker that gets the job done in the microwave in just three minutes so you don't have to waste any time babysitting the stove or measuring out the water just right — just fill to the line, pop it in, and let the magic happen.
Rapid Brands is a Shark Tank-featured small business that specializes in BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, microwaveable kitchenwares. Check out more rapid microwave cookers on their Amazon storefront!
Promising review: "This thing may seem like just an ordinary Tupperware, but I assure you it will blow that thin plastic garbage out of the water. It retains heat amazingly and does not bend nor falter under extreme temperatures. I'm a college student, and I have never felt such joy from making ramen in my small dorm microwave; for a 900 watt, I recommend five minutes. Buy this product if you live and breathe air, because it is beautiful." —Theron
15. A Potato Express, because I think if we're all being honest with ourselves, the older we get, the more we crave a weeknight at home with Netflix in our eyes and a warm potato in our laps. This cooks up to *four* potatoes flawlessly in mere minutes so you don't have to wait to go to clown town with cheese and other fixings.
16. Plus a rapid corn and potato cooker for a delicious double feature — this uses steam to thoroughly cook them all the way through in three to five minutes to cut down on wait time (and unfully cooked potato disappointment).
Promising review: "I used the rapid corn and potato cooker for both corn on the cob and for baked potatoes. This rapid cooker is wonderful to use, less time and no mess to clean up. Both corn and potato takes only three minutes in the microwave with the rapid cooker, taste of food is great. Can also use this for steamed veggies." —Abe
17. A six-pack of fully cooked quinoa quick cups with no refrigeration required and a spoon included — a perfect on-the-go snack for anyone who wants a quick cooking-free fix, but is emotionally over protein bars.
Kitchen & Love is a small business that specializes in portable, ready-to-heat snacks and meals.
Promising review: "This product was amazing! I got the variety pack and was pleasantly satisfied with the delicious flavor of each meal. They were extremely easy to prepare, and great for a quick snack or to serve with dinner. Tastes like something you would order at a restaurant, and is healthy. A win win with this product! I highly recommend to everyone!" —Matthew G
18. And Fillo's Walking Tamales for an easy vegan-friendly, gluten-free on-the-go option for anyone whose favorite genre of food is "delicious, with no work involved." This not only packs some protein and fiber to keep you full and satisfied longer, but doesn't need to be refrigerated or microwaved. (BE that person with an emergency tamale in their tote bag at all times!! It is your destiny.)
Fillo's is a family-owned small business established in 2017 that specializes in ready-to-eat Latin staples.
Promising review: "This is a great snack or mini-meal to keep on hand when you have no time or energy to cook. For diabetics or those doing meal planning, it is two carbs plus a protein exchange. It is very filling, and keeps me satisfied for hours. I wasn't sure I would like it, as I am not vegan and usually like my Mexican food smothered in cheese, but it is surprisingly tasty as is!" —Andrea Frankel
