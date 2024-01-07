32 Kitchen Products For Anyone Who Loves Food But Doesn’t Want To Learn To Cook

Bonus: It can can also poach, scramble, and make omelets!

I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of three years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it. (I like mine medium-boiled. 🍳) If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!

Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina

