    43 Products That Can Only Make Your Life Easier Than It Was Yesterday

    This front seat organizer is about to make you a commuting wizard.

    Emma Lord
    by Emma Lord

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A 52-week tear-off meal planning pad with space to plan all your meals in advance, plus a weekly shopping list you can grab and take to the store with you.

    A white pad with orange floral detail that has space for meal prep for each day of the week on one side, and a blank grocery list on the other
    www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the weekly meal planning pad in action. 

    Sweetzer and Orange is a small business specializing in planners, stationery, and educational products. 

    Promising review: "The magnet is great, sticks to fridge very well, does not slide or move. Perfect for planning meals and adding needed grocery items to the right side. Then you just tear off the right side and head to the store. This has made our family meal planning so much easier!" —SandyBeach

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in two styles). 

    2. A pair of delightfully warm touchscreen-friendly gloves — not only do these gloves come in a bunch of cute colors, but they have grippers on the fingers so you can hold your devices and text without taking them off.

    black touchscreen gloves with indententations on them on a reviewers hands
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these gloves. These fit well, they are soft, and warm. The pads on the palm and fingers give them a sure grip and the nodules on the thumb and two fingers allow me to use my iPhone without taking them off. These are the best gloves I've ever had." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in sizes M–XL and five colors).

    3. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts. 

    Model using a purple cloud shaped knife to open a package
    Set of cloud knives in various pastel colors
    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action. 

    Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99.  

    4. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth! 

    A toothbrush with two layers of bristles, one long and thin and one shorter and thicker
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. 

    I bought this and love it! I usually an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. 

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91

    5. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.

    A dirty shower with a yellow floor
    The shower floor all clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D. 

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98

    6. Plus a jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which simplifies cleaning like nobody's business — if you're overwhelmed wondering what to use to clean random stains in your home, this is it. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!

    Reviewer using it to clear up hard water stains in tub
    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of using The Pink Stuff on their stovetop
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.

    Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT

    Get it from Amazon for $3.11.

    7. A pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics designed to give you energy five times faster than regular coffee —   without jitters or sluggishness afterward. All of the zing you need to keep your focus, with none of the crash. (Or 15 mid-afternoon trips to the bathroom!!)

    Reviewer holding small blue box with a pack of white round gum in it
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was hitting the afternoon slump and had a project to tackle that involved lots of details. I dug out my NeuroGum for a test run and WOW. The clarity and focus I had was awesome! I knocked out the project in record time and was able to move on to the next! The flavor is great and there's no energy crash or slump!" —Daniel 

    Get a six-pack with nine pieces of gum each from Amazon for $23.94

    You can read former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's full review of NeuroGum for more deets!

    8. A clever silicone "Broombi," designed to flex harder than most of us have in a calendar year — it's an all-surface broom, squeegee, *and* pet hair remover, making it your one-stop shop for all your "fix this grimy floor IMMEDIATELY" needs. 

    A flexible white broom pulling hair out of a carpet
    Reviewer holding broom next to a pile of cat hair and the cat from whence it came
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilt messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors. Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable, stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!" —Sandra Moyer

    Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors). 

    9. A rotating 2-in-1 colander and washing basket with a handle to make it *that* much easier to drain water without it being an entire two-act Broadway production of finagling things in the sink. 

    Model using the colander to strain water out of pasta
    Reviewer using the colander to strain out veggies
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is so easy and convenient to use. The material is sturdy and detachable. You can use it to easily wash and strain, and also use the bucket itself to prepare food. Love it." —swska

    Get it from Amazon for $18.49 (available in two colors). 

    10. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk. 

    A mouse on a white oval device that spins it slightly to keep the mouse active
    Reviewer holding up the power button on the device
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in eight styles). 

    11. A front seat organizer complete with two extra drink holders and a lil' spot for odds and ends like keys or your phone or hand sanitizers. Reviewers without drink holders swear by this chic option that fits seamlessly into their car's layout. Honestly even if you already have cupholders, some of us are Beverage People and need as many as we can get!! 

    Reviewer's picture of the console organizer holding two McDonald's cups
    Another reviewer's picture of the console organizer holding a cup of Starbucks and a water
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Most awesome thing I bought I think all year! I have a small sports car, no cup-holders. This thing looks awesome, is well-made, and is sturdy! It's everything I needed and it looks fantastic in my car, even though I have dark blue leather interior. Fabulous find!" —2019

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in six colors).

    12. Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp because honestly? Having to remind yourself to clean the toilet every few days is a scam. Give your brain a vacation and let this do the job for you. (And prevent grime build up and toilet rings while it's at it!)

    Gif of a hand stamping the gel in a toilet, the toilet flushing, and arrows showing how the gel is able to clean the bowl
    The stamp in its packaging
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action! 

    Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet

    Get it from Amazon for $3.76

    13. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~. 

    The small polar bear shaped eye stick in a reviewer's hands
    Before and after pic of reviewer with dark under eyes that are gone in the second pic
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the polar bear eye stick in action. 

    Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99

    14. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug that blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you, meaning you can wear them to focus at the office without seeming antisocial. (Especially since these are so subtle that nobody will notice them!)

    image of pink earplugs in reviewer's hand
    side by side images of reviewer's pierced ear with and without the white earplug placed inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day but holy cow are they a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried many pairs of ear plugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores down to manageable and sleep-able level without cutting off all sound." —Christina

    Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in seven colors).