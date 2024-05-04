34 Products For Anyone Whose Home Needs An Emergency Splash Of Color

1. An absurdly cheerful measuring cup and spoon set to put even MORE of a pep in your step when you're baking yourself some sweet treats.
2. A set of colorful refrigerator magnets that'll take all the chaos of the invitations and reminders tacked to your fridge and give it a whole ~aesthetic~.
3. A set of super absorbent colorful checkered hand towels for your kitchen or bathroom as the ultimate in decor hacks for jazzing up a boring, neutral space.
Promising review: "Best kitchen/hand towels I have found on Amazon yet. I get so many compliments on these!! Just bought some for my sister and mom, they love them so much. Soft and absorbent, just the right thickness, has some wear and tear after just a couple of months, but we use them daily and have washed and dried them a lot. Definitely worth the price." —CA
4. A set of colorful deep ceramic plates that are not only gorgeous, but ridiculously functional — they're technically "hybrid" plate bowls like the fancy kind they use at restaurants, so they work for large salads and grain bowls, too. Oh, and they are microwave- and dishwasher safe to boot!
Promising review: "These bowls are absolutely gorgeous! I’m planning to buy another set. I can’t wait to make a meal and use these. They would be perfect for salad, or a perfect helping of pasta, stew, or anything your heart desires. The colors are brilliant. They fit perfectly on my hutch so they can be out on display. They are too beautiful to be hidden away. Do yourself a favor and buy a set! I’m so happy with this purchase." —Deb H.
5. A little popcorn bucket vase for a fun punch of color that basically DEMANDS you go to Trader Joe's and get the most colorful mini $4 bouquet to put in it, STAT.
Ban.do is a US-based small business that specializes in quirky accessories, home products, and stationery.
This vase is so quirky and ADORABLE — every time I see it in my living room, it makes my heart happy. I am on a mission to make my living room space as un-boring as possible, and this may be a small piece, but it's got a BIG personality. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a fun piece of decor!
6. A decorative rainbow window film that says, "Yes, I want my privacy, but I also want to be extremely glamorous about it." Not only does this refract beautiful rainbows in your space, but reviewers mention that it's handy for pet owners whose dogs love to bark at things outside, and that they also use them to outfit the sunroofs of their cars to prevent glare.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof, and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Ashley Ann
7. And a rainbow prism suncatcher you can easily hang indoors or out to refract sunlight and make a bunch of teensy little rainbows all over the place, adding a subtle touch of magic to your space. 🌈
8. A set of colorful, nonslip, waterproof fridge shelf liners to make cleanup a *snap* and instantly add some cheer to your kitchen space.
Promising review: "I'm so happy that I bought these! They fit the shelves perfectly but the couple of shelves that were smaller they are easy to cut to fit. I don't have to overwork myself to clean out my fridge — being a mom to four kiddos, things get spilled a lot, and this makes it so much easier to just pull out one and wash it off. They don't slide or move when you're taking out the containers or drinks. These are so amazing. I wish I had bought them sooner!! Bonus that they make my fridge look super colorful!!" —Halley
9. A color-coded Cuisinart knife set so not only will you have the perfect blade for each task like a true profesh, but you'll be able to avoid cross-contamination without having to pause and wipe everything down every time you transition to a new food. 🌈
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. Psst — the knives don't come with this holder, but you can snag an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives on Amazon if you want to display them as this reviewer did!
Promising review: "This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for. I haven't had to sharpen them yet, and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." —GWP
10. A delightfully colorful poster-sized hanging calendar perfect for anyone who needs to visualize long-term deadlines *and* establish a magical Rainbow Brite mentality about tackling them.
Poketo is a small business established in 2003 that specializes in design-conscious goods.
Promising review: "My white office walls needed some color, and this totally rocks! Problem solved. Colorful, fun, and so many comments and compliments on the fun, fab office vibe!" —Heather S.
11. A neon "SNACKS" sign because when you wake up in the middle of the night hangry enough to open a sleeve of Ritz crackers with your teeth, you're going to need this cheerful guiding light to get you there.
12. A "huggable" squishy gummy bear nightlight for anyone who doesn't just want a piece of decor but a (delicious??) new roommate. This lil' sweetie even comes with a one-hour timed shutoff if you want to use it to drift off to sleep.
Promising review: "Brilliant. I use this daily as a nightlight and bought one for my cousin to use when she gets up to breastfeed. They come in different colors. The timer keeps it on for one hour if you want it to shut off on its own, and it is easy to charge. I want other colors but have no business filling my house with light-up gummy bears." —Christina Lucia Williams
