34 Products That’ll Really And Truly Help You During The Work Day

Promising review: "I was hitting the afternoon slump and had a project to tackle that involved lots of details. I dug out my NeuroGum for a test run and WOW. The clarity and focus I had was awesome! I knocked out the project in record time and was able to move on to the next! The flavor is great and there's no energy crash or slump!" —Daniel

Get a six-pack with nine pieces of gum each from Amazon for $22.74.



You can read former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's full review of NeuroGum for more deets!