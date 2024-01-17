34 Products That’ll Really And Truly Help You During The Work Day

1. A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical ~light of your life~ — this adjustable light can help improve your sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if you're working in a situation where you don't get a lot of direct sunlight.
Promising review: "I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with with the benefit of mimicking sun exposure. It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
2. A pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics designed to give you energy five times faster than regular coffee — without jitters or sluggishness afterward. All of the zing you need to keep your focus, with none of the crash. (Or 15 mid-afternoon trips to the bathroom!!)
Promising review: "I was hitting the afternoon slump and had a project to tackle that involved lots of details. I dug out my NeuroGum for a test run and WOW. The clarity and focus I had was awesome! I knocked out the project in record time and was able to move on to the next! The flavor is great and there's no energy crash or slump!" —Daniel
Get a six-pack with nine pieces of gum each from Amazon for $22.74.
You can read former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's full review of NeuroGum for more deets!
3. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make *excellent* alternatives to AirPods, if not better. Reviewers love these because they're ridiculously comfy on the ears, making them perfect for in-office days when you're trying to get in the zone and for at-home days when you're in constant Zoom calls.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I work remotely and use these for all-day Zoom calls. I love the quality, comfortable fit, sound, and noise cancelling features. I will say the noise cancelling isn't 100% proof, but I'm not looking for that. I want to be able to hear around me in case someone in my house needs me." —Ali R.
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors and two styles).
4. Plus a pair of Bluetooth-enabled noise-cancelling over-the-ear headphones so not only will you block out the hullabaloo of your office, but send a clear signal of "I am very busy, please do not bother me with pictures of your cat right now" so your work flow isn't interrupted.
Promising review: "I recently found the need for over the ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones three days a week, four hours at a time. I needed them to be comfortable, possess strong noise cancelling capabilities, sound good and be of good quality without an exaggerated price. They sound great, are very comfortable for extended periods, pair easily with Apple products and the noise-cancelling capabilities are very good. The economical price makes these a tremendous value. I highly recommend l these even compared to the many models costing twice as much." —M. de La Torre
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in two colors).
5. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time, so you don't have to compromise every outlet in your tiny desk space to juice up all your things.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in nine colors).
6. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug that blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you, meaning you can wear them to focus at the office without seeming antisocial. (Especially since these are so subtle that nobody will notice them!)
Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day but holy cow are they a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried many pairs of ear plugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores down to manageable and sleep-able level without cutting off all sound." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in nine colors).
7. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. This is especially ideal for hybrid workers because you can tear off each sheet as you go instead of lugging the whole planner around with you!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in five styles).
8. Or a minimalist tear-off weekly desk planner to bring some order to the frankly alarming pile of Post-It notes and checklists that are mounting on your desk. This gives you a bird's eye view of the legit important things that need to get done each week, so you can bring calm vibes to your work space again.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "Designed for the minimalist. If you like fancy designs, this is not for you. It is a great functional design. Small enough to not get in the way on my desk but large enough to write your lists and activities for the week. I love the simplicity of the layout. Recommended for anyone who likes to jot things down during the course of the day and keep track of tasks and upcoming appointments of events." —ElleH
Get a pad of 50 undated sheets from Amazon for $13.49.
Psst — if you want to jazz this up a bit, reviewers love these fine point rainbow colored pens for planners and journals on Amazon!
9. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk. Taking breaks = better focus in the long run!
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in seven styles).
10. A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger chargers that also comes equipped with two USB fast-charging ports *and* a night-light — meaning now you can finally end your annoying daily ritual of unplugging and re-plugging things in the tangle of wires under your desk.
Promising review: "Need something simple so I could plug in all the electronics at my desk. This is much nicer than just a standard power strip since it doesn't add any more cords to the chaos. Plugs are angled enough that they don't get in the way of you have several things plugged in. For reference I usually have my laptop charger, monitor, Google home mini, lamp, and phone charger plugged in at any given point in time. Night-light is a nice addition." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
11. A user-friendly hexagonal productivity timer with six present countdown times you can initiate just by flipping it on its side. Not only does it have an oh-so-satisfying display screen you can use to count up or down, but it has a "mute" option so you won't disturb your coworkers when you're trying to do an email answering power hour (help).
Promising review: "Love love love this product. Simple design, works great. I time myself during writing sessions so I'm not sitting in long stretches. This little timer is perfectly shaped and has several pre-programmed time options. Highly recommend." —Mimi Foster
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in four styles).
12. A memory foam seat cushion for your tushy so effective at relieving pressure from your tailbone that you'll finally stop losing sleep over your love-hate relationship with the various chairs you're working from each day of the week.
Promising review: "A few weeks into working from home five days a week I started having a lot of hip/leg/back pain. In the early afternoons my lower back would start cramping. I did some research and bought this pillow and it immediately helped! What really drove me to write this review was that yesterday, unknowingly, I worked all day sitting on my chair without my cushion. I had removed it to use as a spare chair at my dinner table and forgot to put it back. At the end of the day hip was aching and I realized why! Today it's back on my chair and I'm already feeling better." —Lorene
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors).
13. A pair of compression gloves designed to help alleviate pain from carpal tunnel and arthritis, so you can type at your keyboard in the various positions from your remote and in-office work without an internal monologue of "ow OW ow owwwww" for the majority of your workday.
ComfyBrace is a small business that specializes in pain-relieving compression products.
Promising review: "This glove (I wore only right side) worked very well for the post-surgery nerve pain. After the surgery, I had the nerve pain on my right index finger and could not focus during work. The combination of this glove and small hand warmers helped me feel less pain for six weeks. It dries quickly after washing, too. I strongly recommend this product." —TJ
Get a pair from Amazon for $9.97 (available in three sizes).
14. A Wi-Fi extender for your home so you can work from *all* your comfiest spaces (read: the couch, the other couch, the bed, the couch again) depending on whichever one is going to inspire you to Get Stuff Done the most efficiently.
Promising review: "This is a great product. We live in an old farmhouse and even though we have the fastest and highest internet service, we just couldn't get the signal throughout the entire house, or even our upstairs. But once we plugged in this range extender, we now have our 5G throughout the entire house and even the garage! It was super easy to install. No hassles. Easy to follow instructions." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.