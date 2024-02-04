30 Products For Anyone Who Loves Being Outside But Hates Being Cold

Check out a TikTok of the hand warmer/phone charger in action.



It has four warmth settings, so you can pick one that's perfect for the conditions, too!

I have been using these for two winters now, and once it hits November, I simply never leave the house without them. They heat up instantly, and unlike bulkier hand warmers, slide easily and subtly into any of my jacket pockets. They fit neatly in the palm of my hand, and the warmth radiates and genuinely makes a difference in regulating my entire body (I am a big, BIG baby about the cold). The heat settings are super easy to change, they recharge efficiently within an hour, and I always feel like a handy little wizard when I can pull them out in a pinch if a friend's phone is dying and they need some extra charge to keep it alive. I cannot recommend this enough!

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in seven colors).