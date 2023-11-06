32 Products That Will Help You Focus At Work, But Aren’t Super Annoying

1. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make *excellent* alternatives to AirPods, if not better. Reviewers love these because they're ridiculously comfy on the ears, making them perfect for in-office days when you're trying to get in the zone and for at-home days when you're in constant Zoom calls.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I work remotely and use these for all-day Zoom calls. I love the quality, comfortable fit, sound, and noise cancelling features. I will say the noise cancelling isn't 100% proof, but I'm not looking for that. I want to be able to hear around me in case someone in my house needs me." —Ali R.
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (get this price by clipping the $5 off coupon on the product page; available in five colors).
2. Plus a pair of Bluetooth-enabled noise-cancelling over-the-ear headphones so not only will you block out the hullabaloo of your office, but send a clear signal of "I am very busy, please do not bother me with pictures of your cat right now" so your work flow isn't interrupted.
Promising review: "I recently found the need for over the ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones three days a week, four hours at a time. I needed them to be comfortable, possess strong noise cancelling capabilities, sound good and be of good quality without an exaggerated price. They sound great, are very comfortable for extended periods, pair easily with Apple products and the noise-cancelling capabilities are very good. The economical price makes these a tremendous value. I highly recommend l these even compared to the many models costing twice as much." —M. de La Torre
Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in three colors).
3. A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical ~light of your life~ — this adjustable light can help improve your sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if you're working in a situation where you don't get a lot of direct sunlight.
Promising review: "I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with with the benefit of mimicking sun exposure. It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
4. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug that blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you, meaning you can wear them to focus at the office without seeming antisocial. (Especially since these are so subtle that nobody will notice them!)
Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day but holy cow are they a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried many pairs of ear plugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores down to manageable and sleep-able level without cutting off all sound." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in seven colors).
5. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk. Taking breaks = better focus in the long run!
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in eight styles).
6. A pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics designed to give you energy five times faster than regular coffee — without jitters or sluggishness afterward. All of the zing you need to keep your focus, with none of the crash. (Or 15 mid-afternoon trips to the bathroom!!)
Promising review: "I was hitting the afternoon slump and had a project to tackle that involved lots of details. I dug out my NeuroGum for a test run and WOW. The clarity and focus I had was awesome! I knocked out the project in record time and was able to move on to the next! The flavor is great and there's no energy crash or slump!" —Daniel
Get a six-pack with nine pieces of gum each from Amazon for $23.94.
You can read former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's full review of NeuroGum for more deets!
7. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. This is especially ideal for hybrid workers because you can tear off each sheet as you go instead of lugging the whole planner around with you!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
8. Or for the ~big picture~ thinkers, a tear-off weekly notepad to remind you of what the top priorities for each day are, so you don't feel as overwhelmed while powering through them.
Promising review: "I carry a weekly planner in my bag for scheduling appointments, meetings, classes, etc. Then on Sunday night or Monday morning, I transfer everything from the planner to a sheet from this pad. It stays sitting on the counter in my kitchen where I can easily jot down errands, groceries, etc either in the extra space or on the back. At first this seemed like an unnecessary duplication of effort, so I was looking for a better solution, but I've realized over the past couple of weeks that this really works for me." —Toledo
Get it from Amazon for $10.39 (available in 15 list styles).
9. A minimalist, portable desk organizer you can take with you when you're on the go without disrupting your day. This is especially handy if you're working from home and like to bounce from spot to spot, or if you're in an open office setting where you want to take your chargers and supplies with you in a way that says "Organized Professional, but make it fashion."
Get it from our Goodful shop for $35.
10. A memory foam seat cushion for your tushy so effective at relieving pressure from your tailbone that you'll finally stop losing sleep over your love-hate relationship with the various chairs you're working from each day of the week.
Promising review: "A few weeks into working from home five days a week I started having a lot of hip/leg/back pain. In the early afternoons my lower back would start cramping. I did some research and bought this pillow and it immediately helped! What really drove me to write this review was that yesterday, unknowingly, I worked all day sitting on my chair without my cushion. I had removed it to use as a spare chair at my dinner table and forgot to put it back. At the end of the day hip was aching and I realized why! Today it's back on my chair and I'm already feeling better." —Lorene
Get it from Amazon for $35.19 (clip the "20% off" coupon on the product page for this price; available in two colors).
11. A user-friendly hexagonal productivity timer with six present countdown times you can initiate just by flipping it on its side. Not only does it have an oh-so-satisfying display screen you can use to count up or down, but it has a "mute" option so you won't disturb your coworkers when you're trying to do an email answering power hour (help).
Promising review: "Love love love this product. Simple design, works great. I time myself during writing sessions so I'm not sitting in long stretches. This little timer is perfectly shaped and has several pre-programmed time options. Highly recommend." —Mimi Foster
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (clip the $4 off coupon on the product page for this price).
12. A Wi-Fi extender for your home so you can work from *all* your comfiest spaces (read: the couch, the other couch, the bed, the couch again) depending on whichever one is going to inspire you to Get Stuff Done the most efficiently.
Promising review: "This is a great product. We live in an old farmhouse and even though we have the fastest and highest internet service, we just couldn't get the signal throughout the entire house, or even our upstairs. But once we plugged in this range extender, we now have our 5G throughout the entire house and even the garage! It was super easy to install. No hassles. Easy to follow instructions." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
13. A convertible standing desk riser because you may not be able to control the figurative ups and downs of your work day, but you sure can control the literal ones. This lets you easily swap between sitting and standing positions depending on the flow of your day (read: how many meetings that could have been emails) so you can always be working as efficiently and comfortably as possible.
Tech Orbits is a small business that specializes in desk converters and office accessories.
Promising review: "I've been looking at these for months and finally decided to buy one. Super happy with my purchase. I didn’t want to replace my entire work desk so I opted for this. The entire unit slides up and down easily. Plenty of room around the monitor for speakers, pens, notes, even a fan. easily assembly. Not too heavy. I’ve really enjoyed being able to stand at my desk. I’ve been struggling with lower back pain and standing more seems to be helping. I find myself wanting to stand more often than I thought." —halaly
Get it from Amazon for $169.99+ (available in three colors and six styles).
14. And an investment-worthy standing desk anti-fatigue mat designed to keep you comfortable on your feet all day — unlike the ordinary comfort mats designed for kitchen use, this comes equipped with unique indentations and a cushioned terrain to automatically adjust to (and encourage!) small movements and shifts throughout the day.
ErgoDriven is a US-based small business specializing in workplace ergonomics.
Promising review: "Really nice mat, helps with leg and back fatigue. I stand up 50 percent of the time at my desk and I can feel the difference in the two weeks I've had this product. It seems to have the right balance of comfort and support. It is a little pricey compared to other brands, but it is very solidly made and it appears it will last a long time. Worth the extra money, in my opinion." —Jeff
Get it from Amazon for $89+ (available in three colors).
Psst — you can check out a mini version for more compact spaces for $69 on Amazon!