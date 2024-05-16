36 Products With Expensive Vibes, But Regular Human Prices

1. A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses for anyone who needs to stock up on a few "these look like Ray Bans, but I won't cry into my Baja Blast if I accidentally leave them in the Taco Bell parking lot" pairs this year. These are especially handy because you can match the subtle prints to whatever 'fit you're wearing!
Promising review: "I really like these. I thought they might look or feel cheap because of the price, but they look and feel like Ray-Ban quality. Definitely worth purchasing. Won’t fall off your face/head." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $17.99 (clip the $2 off coupon on the porudct page for this price; available in seven sets, as well as two-packs and individual pairs).
2. A pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compare to Lululemon's Align ... but WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these.
Promising review: "Super comfy. I usually don’t write reviews, I tried this first before buying Lulu and these are the most comfortable leggings for everyday and even for workout. Highly recommended!" —Criselle Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 styles).
3. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is affordable, gives you the instant length and volume of far more expensive brands, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Hello, that is my face above because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews, and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5, you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
Psst — for even MORE lash drama, try layering it with Essence's Volume Booster Primer for $4.99!
4. A pair of delightfully relaxing noise-canceling on-ear headphones for anyone whose dreams of owning AirPods Max do not align with the reality of their bank account — this ultra-lightweight, chic alternative has the same noise-canceling features as the Apple version, lasts for up to five hours on a single charge, and can get a three-hour charge in ten minutes. In other words: if you are a busy, cheap little chaos gremlin but you still want the best in tech, these headphones have your name on 'em.
Note that the the noise-canceling is 95% — ideal for keeping ears out for traffic and kid noises, if need be, but not 100% like the Apple version.
Check out a TikTok of the headphones in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer has to say about these headphones: "I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising review: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the AirPods Max I also really like how you can pause/skip & adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $69.99 (available in silver and black).
5. An affordable cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "This is such a great candle that fills the room quickly with a really nice strong smell that is soothing and relaxing. I was looking for a less expensive Le Labo Santal 33 scent candle and this one is very very close! It's a bit stronger, but I love it! The shipment arrived fast, and I just love how fast it fills up the room without being lit for so long!" —Cristina Bertolotto
Get it from Amazon for $16.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
6. A cult-fave supportive seamless compressive bodysuit reviewers swear is a cheap alternative to Skims and makes for such a perfect summer staple that people are already stocking UP on Amazon. Not only does this come in a bunch of neutral and fun colors, but it tucks easily into pants and skirts alike, so you can move and groove without worrying about your top moving somewhere it shouldn't.
Shaperx is a small business that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles.
Promising review: "Honey! This shaper will have you looking smooth and tight! Wore this beneath my outfit for a wedding and it was great. Comfy to wear all evening and the snaps stayed closed even while sitting. Would purchase again! I liked the fact that this shaper didn’t compress the 'girls,' but did its job everywhere it was supposed to!" —Chris Young-Greer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and 13 styles, including shorts and thong style).
7. A six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks at a *fraction* of the price of its competitors that stays the heck put without drying or cracking your lips by the end of the day. (Seriously, reviewers are DRAGGING major brands in their comments, these are so cheap and effective.)
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick, and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason, this lipstick is better than even $20 name-brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging, and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.88 (available in three sets).
8. A set of luxe extra soft cooling bed sheets so many reviewers compare to hotel sheets, and with good reason — these are a go-to for people with insomnia, night sweats, and overheating issues. Reviewers also are obsessed with how well these sheets wash and maintain quality over time. Bonus? These come in so many colors it's basically *impossible* not to find one to match your room's aesthetic.
Promising review: "Feel like expensive high-end hotel sheets. I normally use flannel sheets year-round because it’s the only material I like, but these are my new favorite. Very soft and cooling. Fit our bed perfectly. I purchased both for our bed and our spare room and have only gotten compliments from guests. Great sheets without the huge sticker price." —Anna Greenlun
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in seven sizes and 44 colors).
9. A pair of super lightweight ruffled elastic shorts you will be SO happy you invested in when you need an elevated piece to toss on without thinking, like when you're walking the dog early in the a.m. or heading to a last-minute outdoor lunch with pals.
Promising review: "Made well. Love the thin linen material. The scalloped hem dresses up the shorts. Very comfortable." —kim Marcoaldi
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 26 styles).
10. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an Olaplex-like repairing mask infused with collagen ingredients and protein extracts that will help restore hair health and reduce shedding. All you gotta do is apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus, you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $8.42.
11. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Unlike comparable brands, this clip actually built to last, and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Not only is this so cute, but it is much higher quality than I expected. Of note; it has some weight to it. But that is what also makes it so good. The clamp really holds everything together and it can be used for dressing up or down. Love it! I have a lot of fine hair and this is not too big for it." —Tracers
Get it from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in silver and gold).