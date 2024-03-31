33 Products For Anyone Who’s Excited To Get Exercise Outside This Spring

1. A set of chic, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (as in, you can sweat, workout in the rain, and FULLY take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Great sound, price, water protection, and fit! The range of plastic 'bulbs' are perfect! I needed a different size and configuration for each ear for a good fit that won't allow the earpiece to fall out during aerobic exercises. Quality of sound is very good — especially at the price point of these T10 earbuds that are half the price of a competitor. I live in the wet northwest and sweat a lot during exercise, so having good protection from wet-related issues was important." —PNF
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in five colors).
2. An affordable, Lululemon-esque longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for outdoor workouts, gym use, *and* errand running. This is designed be supportive without being too compressive, with lightweight fabric that keeps you breezy in the sunshine.
Promising review: "LOVE. It is super comfortable to wear and is great for supporting my chest when I go on a run. Doesn't collect sweat, very nice and cool material for hotter environments. I have it is so many colors because I love them so much. HIGHLY recommend!" —Cheyenne
Get it from Amazon for $18.39+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors).
3. Plus a super lightweight built-in bra workout top that also has a lot of "Lululemon Align" vibes, but without the famous crop length — this longer version will play nice with *all* your high- and mid-waist shorts and leggings by easily tucking right into them, and is an excellent option for layering in wonky weather.
Promising review: "This built-in bra is perfect, as it supports and stays in place. I wear this tank top tucked into my jeans and the length is just right for a short person. It smooths everything out and the fabric is soft and very comfortable." —Mary Lee
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and five colors).
4. And Girlfriend Collective's best-selling Paloma racerback bra, which did not come here to play!! It is SUPER compressive but somehow still comfortable, especially for high-impact or sweaty workouts in the heat. Not to mention, the cut and colors are all too cute to resist, *and* it's made with 79% recycled plastic bottles.
Girlfriend Collective is a family-owned small business based in Washington that specializes in eco-friendly apparel.
I owned this in red before losing it on a move (RIP!!), and oh my STARS, does it mean business. The compression is a little startling when you're first putting it on, but then it settles comfortably. I swore by it for high-impact workouts because it was ultra-supportive without being too restrictive, and never got bogged down or stretched by my (truly excessive) sweat. It washed beautifully, too — I had mine for two years, and every day I wore it looked like the first time!
Promising review: "The Paloma bras are my favorite of the GFC bras. The moss color is beautiful and goes with any attire, and the length is just right with high-waisted leggings. My order came rather quickly. I use these bras for kickboxing, and the compression is thumbs up." —Tiffany O.
Get it from Girlfriend Collective for $46 (available in women's sizes XXS–6XL and six colors).
5. A mega-popular flip-top time-marked water bottle, because rehydrating is never more imperative than when the sun is cooking you mid-workout. This one's especially great because it has a lil' button by the mouthpiece to pop the cap off for easy access and a spout that is protected by a lid to protect it from the elements. It's also made with a material designed not to "sweat" and get clammy when you add ice!
Promising review: "Excellent mouthpiece design, easy to clean, matte finish so it grips nicely in hand, fits in the machine cupholders at the gym, color is vibrant, and it's exactly what I was hoping for. Terrific!!" —H. A.
Get it on Amazon for $16.79 (clip the 15% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in 17 colors).
6. Or a hydration backpack for outdoor workouts where the amount of water you need is no match for your emotional support water bottle. This has a rubber "bladder" installed in it and a tube you can guzzle from it without ever breaking your stride.
The straps are also fully adjustable and made with a machine-washable nylon fabric that won't overheat you. *Plus*, it comes with storage for things like keys, credit cards, and ever-important snacky snacks.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this hydration pack for about two years now, and it does exactly what it’s supposed to do, without fail, every time. I run an average of three times a week and do not go out without this pack. It’s lightweight and holds just the right amount of water for me on each run. Plus it’s got a pocket where I keep my phone or keys when needed. Definitely recommend if you’re in the market!" —Nick
Get it from Amazon for $18.15 (available in six styles).
7. A pair of wildly beloved compressive bike shorts (like, literally 60,200+ 5-star reviews!!) that stay the heck put during workouts, even when you're dodging compliments right and left from other gymgoers who love the fun colors they come in. Bonus — these have two hidden pockets!
Promising review: "Love these for working out when it’s hot outside. These are sized perfectly and soft. Comfortable to wear, and the elastic doesn’t dig in to my tummy. There are pockets on both sides and the colors shown here are true. Overall, very pleased." —LeahB
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3X, three lengths, and in 34 styles).
8. Or a pair of super soft, stretchy high-waisted bike shorts with an eight-inch inseam for anyone who wants extra insurance on their shorts staying the HECK in place when they're going to clown town on outdoor workouts. These come with a silicone grip to prevent any rolling, plus some delightfully deep, secure pockets for your phone.
Promising review: "These are great shorts to work out in. They are extremely comfortable, wick moisture away from your sweaty bits, and do not ride up anywhere!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.98 (available in women's sizes XS–4X and five colors).
9. *PLUS* a pair of high-waisted quick-dry running shorts so lightweight that you might have to look down to make sure they're still on (PHEWPH). Not only do a lot of reviewers compare these to Lululemon, but they also feature a handy underwear liner and a sizable side pocket.
ASK ME HOW OBSESSED WITH THESE SHORTS I AM, I DARE YOU!!! Real talk: I first bought these shorts because I'm in love with the similar ones you can get at Lululemon or Old Navy, but they're either expensive or sell out so fast. Turns out I love these even more! I love the huge range of colors you can buy these in, love that the high-waistedness of them meets about where my running crop top ends so I don't have to get bonkers with sunscreen, and love love loooooove the side pocket for my keys or phone. I have them in blue, pink, and yellow, and several pairs in black because I just keep collecting them every summer.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 19 colors).
10. A set of wildly popular wickaway sweatbands for a quick fix to stop the sweat from stinging your eyes in the cutest way possible ✨.
Promising review: "Where have you been most of my high humidity Texas Gulf Coast life? These are amazingly helpful. My husband and I wear them under our hats when working outside in this heat-dome. Even our grown son is a convert. It is a good thing they come in a multipack because there is always some in the wash." —Loki_7753
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $15.99.
11. A progress-tracking jump rope to turn your workouts into a recess session, but with measurable stats. This tracks your time and number of laps, among other stats, so you can build up to new workout goals and show up your second grade self while you're at it.
Promising review: "It should come as no surprise that I bought this thanks to a TikTok influencer, and honestly, I'm glad I did. I wanted a way to exercise that was both fun and did not include going into a gym, and a jump rope seemed the perfect solution. I will say jumping rope is not as easy as I remember as a child, but I'm excited to continue using this product and get better and better at it. Definitely worth the purchase." —Nicole Osti
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four colors).
12. A truly multitalented set of colorful cooling towels you can use if you're prone to overheating during outdoor workouts — all you have to do is wet these, and they get chilly to drape on your head or neck. Once the chill runs out, you can wet them again to get it back!
Promising review: "I don't know who invented this genius product, but kudos to them! I use mine for the exercise room and any outdoor activities that may involve sweating. They stay cool and can easily be re-cooled with water. They each come with with a plastic carrying case and clip, so easy access. I will often soak the towel in water and carry it in its case so I can use it quickly. They also wash and dry nicely. I recommend these without reservations." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of four for $16.99+ (available in 12 color combos).
13. A pack of unscented SweatBlock wipes that work for up to *seven days* after application — perfect for those of us whose underarms are a little, uh, enthusiastic in the summer heat, whether during workouts or just generally existing as a human.
SweatBlock is a small business that specializes in antiperspirant products.
Psst — you should definitely "patch test" this on a small area of skin before putting it on to ensure you don't have any reaction!
Promising review: "This stuff is seriously amazing! I LITERALLY can't sweat out of my armpits for almost a week after I use these little magic towels. The first use is kind of aggressive as others have said, so it definitely needs to be put on at night before bed. It just makes you really itchy. After that you can do whatever you want and you aren't going to sweat from your arms for DAYS. It's ridiculous... I went on a 5-mile run, nothing; HIIT workout, nothing; choir concert on a 100-degree stage... shirt soaking wet except for my underarms. Ridiculous! I love this stuff." —Scott E. Faust
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (each box lasts two months).