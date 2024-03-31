33 Products For Anyone Who’s Excited To Get Exercise Outside This Spring

These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "Great sound, price, water protection, and fit! The range of plastic 'bulbs' are perfect! I needed a different size and configuration for each ear for a good fit that won't allow the earpiece to fall out during aerobic exercises. Quality of sound is very good — especially at the price point of these T10 earbuds that are half the price of a competitor. I live in the wet northwest and sweat a lot during exercise, so having good protection from wet-related issues was important." —PNF

Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in five colors).

