36 Products That Will Make Eating Even *More* Fun

1. A set of deep set heart-shaped salad plates because sometimes the way to your heart is through a BIG OL' Caesar salad loaded with whatever flavor of crouton Trader Joe's came up with this week.
Promising review: "The quality is amazing. Bright white, ceramic! I loved them so much I ordered another set! Obsessed with them!" —christina lowie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $22.78 (available in three sizes).
2. A shaker of brown butter seasoning to instantly add that complex nutty, toasty flavor bakers *LOVE* to play with in cookies, granola, and cakes to anything you desire. It's all of the flavor of brown butter without the COLOSSAL hassle of making it on the stove yourself!
Promising review: "This is what your cookies are missing. If you only use this stuff in your chocolate chip cookie recipe, then right there, you got your money's worth. All I can say is just try it, you will never make cookies without this stuff again!!!!!!" —Darlene z.
Get it from Amazon for $6.29.
3. A "Gracula" garlic crusher, because you know what? If a 108-year-old vampire lurking moodily in the trees in the Pacific Northwest isn't going to fall in love with you and grant you immortality, one might as well make your life in the kitchen a little easier.
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it, but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway, so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $17.46 (clip the 30% off coupon on the product page for this price).
4. A two-slice touch screen toaster with all the fanciness of the $350 TikTok-famous version and none of the "YIKESSSSS" of the price tag. This lets you select seven different toastiness levels for your bread, and specify if you're putting other carbs in there, like bagels, English muffins, waffles, and even gluten-free bread.
Promising review: "I love this toaster! It has all the options I need: lifter, countdown timer, visual icon of the toast colors, and all the toast varieties anyone could want, from white to grain to bagel to waffle to English muffin to gluten-free. It not only has reheat and defrost options, you can even add more toasting time, too. Truly, it has all the bells and whistles anyone could want and is easy to use." —Tanya Feddern-Bekcan
Get it from Amazon for $55.99 (available in six colors and in a four-slice toaster style).
5. A honey stick variety pack so you can mix and match new flavors like watermelon, cinnamon, and vanilla (at the risk of Winnie the Pooh showing up unannounced at your doorstep and demanding to sample the green apple one).
The Honey Jar is a small business that specializes in unique honey products.
Promising review: "The flavors are strong and the honey is light and sweet. A perfect sweet snack for on the go that won't make a mess. Love these." —Easter H
Get a set of 50 assorted sticks for $12.99 (also available in single flavor packs).
6. Campbell’s Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup for anyone whose looking to jazz up their boring meal with a side that will inevitably make them go. 😳🔥👻❗ Reviewers are delighted to report that Campbell's was NOT messing around on the spice level with this!!
There's also 16 grams of protein in there, if you can power through the heat!! 🥵
Promising review: "My new favorite soup. Big can, big flavor, and it has enough ghost pepper to leave your eyes watering long after you're finished. I'm going to be keeping a case on hand. Campbell's hit a home run with this product." —James Corridan
Get it from Amazon for $2.26 (available in other non-ghostly flavors as well).
7. A color-coded Cuisinart knife set so not only will you have the perfect blade for each task like a true profesh, but you'll be able to avoid cross-contamination without having to pause and wipe everything down every time you transition to a new food. 🌈
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. Psst — the knives don't come with this a holder, but you can snag an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives on Amazon if you want to display them like this reviewer did!
Promising review: "This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny." —GWP
Get a set of six knives with covers from Amazon for $16.98.
8. A set of itty bitty rainbow coffee spoons that aren't just perfect for mixing your drinks, but also for being extra dainty and fancy when you're eating yogurt, oatmeal, or various desserts. Truly there is no better feeling than eating something with your Emotional Support Irrationally Tiny Spoon.
Promising review: "Every morning, they give me a little dopamine boost. My spoons are interesting and rainbowesque when most people just have boring silver-colored spoons. I held off on posting this review until I had a sense that the electro-coating was going to last and not be hurt in the dishwasher. They still look as good new despite many cycles through the dishwasher. My morning latte is just all that much happier now!" —Amazon Customer
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $14.99 (available in five styles).
9. A delightfully nonstick smiley face pancake pan reviewers use for mini pancakes and eggs to instantly ~pizzazz~ what is indisputably the most delicious meal of the day.
Promising review: "Easy eggs and pancakes. This is a family favorite!! We love cooking with this. It makes breakfast quick and cleanup easy." —AmazonCustomer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
10. And a mini dinosaur waffle maker, aka the perfect crossover product for anyone who loves dinos and also gobbles up waffles like one. Before you know it the days of ordinary-shaped waffles will feel simply prehistoric.
Promising review: "This waffle maker is so easy to set up, clean, and use! It took less than 10 minutes to make the batter (I followed the directions on the back of the pancake mix), grease the maker, and have the perfect dinosaur waffles! My 2-year-old loves it so much that he could identify all of the dinosaurs after they were made. I waited until Prime Day to splurge on getting it, but knowing what I know now, I wish I would’ve gotten it sooner!" —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
11. A set of handcrafted cartoon cat appetizer plates so precious that you'll be sending out invites to all your friends to come over with cheese and crackers to enjoy them RIGHT MEOW.
Promising review: "The cat's meow! These dishes are perfect for nuts, candy, olives or whatever! There is a lot of detail on the cats, the dishes are well made and sturdy." —Carol Ann W.
Get a set of four from Amazon for $24.99.
12. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture so you can have a yummy frozen treat made to your *precise* favorite fruit combos, no measuring or brain power required. A lot of folks with dietary restrictions swear by this to get their ice cream kicks!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $31.69 (available in six colors).
13. And an at-home slushy-making cup so easy to use that you're going to spend the entire summer in Slushie Town, Population: You. All you have to do is freeze the cup for four hours, pour in the cold drink of your choice (read: anything from soda to LaCroix to juice to smoothies) and crush the sides of the silicone cup until a slush forms.
Check out a TikTok of the Slushy Maker Cup in action — it even comes with a spill-proof lid so it won't leak while you're crushing the cup!
Promising review: "I’m an absolute sucker for slushies. Why? Heck if I know. I saw this cup on TikTok, and bought it though I was very skeptical. However, it works!! I’ve made at least a dozen already, if not more." —C. Warrick
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.