38 Products To Make Everything Feel A Little More Easy, Breezy, Lemon Squeezey

1. A teensy undetectable laptop mouse jiggler you can slide into the USB to keep your computer active on Teams, Slack, and all those other various technological overlords that keep track of you when you're working from home. Sometimes, a human has to pee or walk the dog or fall into a ten-minute TikTok abyss without worrying their screen is going to tattle on them to Daddy Capitalism!!
Promising review: "Saves me from auto logouts! My brother recommended this handy gadget. I work from home and have three monitors. When I leave my desk for lunch, the computer goes to sleep, and when I come back, everything is logged out, and whatever was on three monitors ends up on two. SO frustrating. This is programmable for three settings, and I use it on the minimal movement, so when I come back, everything is just as I left it. Revolutionary! Just remember to turn it on!" —Isaiah
2. A fast-acting, refillable plug-in fly trap for flies, fruit flies, moths, and gnats that works up to 400 feet by using a light to lure them. The best part?? The "trap" part is on the back, so you don't have to behold a little bug graveyard in your kitchen when you flick on the lights in the morning.
Promising review: "I can’t say enough wonderful things about these handy little bug catchers! They are simple to use, cheap to refill, and catch a ton of small bugs and flies. I have eight of them now, all around my house! It’s a little gross how many tiny flying insects are around…but it makes me feel a lot better now that I have these!" —Chris H.
3. No Worries: A Guided Journal, a popular self-guided journal designed to help with managing anxiety, stress, and the general "adkfjgaldkjfgalkj" in your brain. Each day has a similar set of prompts for 12 undated weeks to help you reflect on your thought patterns and sources of anxiety, and gradually find self-care practices and management strategies that suit you best.
Promising review: "I’ve never been a journal or diary person, but needed an outlet for my anxiety and stress. Each day has the same two-page spread that prompts you to think about your day, how you felt, and why you felt that way. There isn’t really any inspiration or advice, just open lines for your thoughts without it being an intimidating blank page. This journal has already helped me see patterns in my thoughts/emotions and I feel better overall. I would recommend this journal to anyone." —Kari Madsen
4. A set of the brand spanking new lightweight wireless "floating" open-air earbuds designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of AirPods, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears and worry that they'll fall out. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else — all the promises the new Bose open-air version has, but without the $299 price tag. 😬
Reviewers who run or sweat a lot during workouts especially swear by these, because the flexible ear loops lock them in place!
Promising review: "Amazing sound quality! I have owned many headphones and none have been as good as these. There's always the problem with the in-ear ones, which tend to fall off, and the over-ear ones are just too bulky or hurt to wear for long periods of time. Most importantly, they should be able to wear them not only for audio but for calls too and have a good microphone. These headphones cover all of the above and more. They are lightweight, they don't bother my ears in any way, they don't fall off, they have a good mic, and no sound leaking at all!!!! Best purchase I've made! Now I'm tempted to try other headphones from Tozo." —Cliente de Kindle
5. A set of delightfully ~~tingly~~ self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Nothing like a lil' self-care on those aching feet to lift your spirits!
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that, my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
6. A pair of super lightweight ruffled elastic shorts you will be SO happy you invested in when you need an elevated piece to toss on without thinking, like when you're walking the dog early in the a.m. or heading to a last-minute outdoor lunch with pals.
Promising review: "Made well. Love the thin linen material. The scalloped hem dresses up the shorts. Very comfortable." —kim Marcoaldi
7. An itty bitty flat water bottle, because sometimes you aren't Big Thirsty, but still Little Thirsty, and you shouldn't have to lug a whole ginormous tumbler to take care of it. This cheeky little insulated option is designed to tuck easily into purses, tote bags, and backpacks without taking up nearly as much space.
Promising review: "This is my new favorite water bottle. It looks nice, holds 10 to 12 ounces, seals well (no leaks), and is sized such that I can slip it into my back pants pocket (most of the time, if they are somewhat roomy) or in a large coat or vest pocket. I take regular one to two-mile hikes, and I was sick of carrying around water bottles holding twice as much water as I drink. This works perfectly, no excess weight and easy to pocket. I will also use backpacking for an easy access water bottle." —CRIU
8. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours, and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually, I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, including soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise, it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
9. A sensitive gum-friendly "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how effectively it takes care of yellow spots between teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical, but my kids hate flossing their teeth, so I thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazingly! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use, and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there, and if you push too hard, you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
10. A hands-free portable phone charger that sticks right onto your phone plug and chills there so easily that you might forget it's there in the first place. This mini charger is designed to give you one full iPhone battery per charge, making it a lifesaver for busy humans, particularly ones who love traveling.
Promising review: "I used these several times for the past year, traveling for business and leisure. It is always a challenge to find an outlet at the airport since some airports do not offer a charging station. Using those types can also be a security risk. That's why I love using these portable chargers. They are lightweight and fit in my travel handbag/or small backpack pocket. The portable chargers take about 30–35 minutes to fully charge if dead. Once charged, they charge fast and hold a charge for many hours." —J
11. An oh-so-sweet hummingbird lamp with three brightness levels and a touch sensor that reviewers love using as a reading light, a wind-down light, or a nursery light. Bonus: it also functions as an aroma diffuser if you add 3–4 drops of essential oil to the top of its head.
Promising review: "I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting, so I was like, 'lol, okay.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think, and the battery lasts forever. It has three shades of light, and it’s extremely bright." —K
12. A popular, super affordable pair of adorable pair of strappy support sandals made with a memory foaming yoga padding, a flexible fabric strap, and lightweight, nonslip soles — literally how dare this shoe be this cute AND this comfy?? The audacity.
Promising review: "These are the best flip-flops I've ever worn. They are padded and have nice arch support. I have flat feet, and these really helped to ease my foot pain. They are cute, and the colors are true to the pictures. I ordered my normal size, and they fit great! I will be ordering more." —Ashley Russell
