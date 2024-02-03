Not To Sound Dramatic, But These Reviewers Say These 47 Products Changed Their Lives

1. A clever silicone "Broombi," designed to flex harder than most of us have in a calendar year — it's an all-surface broom, squeegee, *and* pet hair remover, making it your one-stop shop for all your "fix this grimy floor IMMEDIATELY" needs.
Promising review: "LIFE CHANGING. Like many women, I am a massive shedder and it DRIVES ME NUTS having the take all my hair off the bristles of the broom!! This amazing broom, since it’s silicone, the hair will get stuck to it, but you rinse it right off and it’s good as new. I will never buy any other broom again!" —Catie
2. A set of reusable Gripstic bag sealers, which are sticks that clamp over open snack bags to make sure they're genuinely sealed and airtight. (We cannot risk letting our beloved Cheez-Its get stale!!) These also save a lot of space compared to regular chip clips, and are safer considering there isn't a spring that could either wear out or break on you in the middle of sealing something 😬.
Gripstic is a small business that specializes in reusable chip clips.
Promising review: "These are somehow life-changing? Seriously, I never knew chip clips could be so good. So secure, air tight, nothing falls out in an overpacked cupboard. They're also so slim and not bulky. I seriously won't use anything else ever again." —Stephanie Lane
3. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "Life changing. Seriously! I love this stuff and tell everyone I know that they need this! Once you get your shower clean (I had the benefit of starting with a brand new shower), just spray this on after the first week of using the shower, after everyone is done showering for the day. The next day, rinse it off. Poof, you're done, and you won't have mold and mildew. Repeat each week. You don't have to lift a finger to clean your shower or shower door for about 6-8 weeks!!!!" —TJS
4. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Promising review: "Life changing. I’ve struggled with motion sickness while riding in a car most of my adult life. Living in the mountains and driving winding roads often was no fun. Now I don’t leave home without these and slip them on whenever I might normally feel sick. I’ve never gotten full blown motion sickness while wearing these." —AU
5. A sandwich "decruster" set so you can live your best knockoff Uncrustables life — a lot of parents swear by this for cheap meal preps by making sandwiches in batches at the beginning of the week and freezing them! Plus you can freeze the leftover crusts to use in bread puddings or turn into French toast 😋.
Each set comes with three square, three round, and three triangle cutters in different sizes. Psst — people also use these to make hand pies and toss 'em in the oven or the air fryer!
Promising review: "Life-changing product!!! Not only does it save me time, but it's so easy to use and easy to clean. Plus the kids love it because it doesn't make as big a mess while they are eating their sandwiches, like when the eat one where I just cut the crust. If my kids are happy I am happy." —JessMatt Miller
6. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
7. A roll-on migraine stick made with peppermint, spearmint, and lavender oils to help you soothe away headaches, which frankly have a lot of audacity interrupting your day.
Basic Vigor is a US-based small business specializing in all-natural migraine relief products.
Promising review: "Life changing. I honestly never leave reviews, but I truly felt like this product needed it. I suffer from migraines a few times a month and have a whole ritual when I feel one coming on ... Excedrin, water, CBD, etc. I tried this product this past weekend and didn't really read too much into it or have too much hope. WOW was I surprised. Not only did this dull the initial pain by about 80%, the longer I kept it on the more it kept working. I literally felt almost full relief. I CANNOT recommend this product more." —Maggie Tibbits
Read BuzzFeed's review of the migraine stick for more deets!
8. A memory foam cushion designed to relieve pressure on your back, butt, and tailbone so you don't have to suffer through long work days and commutes. Now you'll just have to convince yourself to actually get *off* of this cushion to get on with your day.
Comfilife is a small business that specializes in comfort-based personal care products.
Promising review: "Life changing on a long trip! My partner wanted us to drive from Colorado to California. I wanted to fly because I had a fall and half of my body was in pain. He talked me into it so I purchased this pillow for the car ride. What a game changer! It helped so much with the pain and I would recommend it for anyone in the car!" —Nadia
9. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug that blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you, meaning you can wear them to focus at the office without seeming antisocial. (Especially since these are so subtle that nobody will notice them!)
Promising review: "I’m easily overstimulated by my kids being loud. This changed my life, I’m not even kidding. It turns the volume down but you can still hear to have conversations or if something really allowed happen like crying or something fell. You could still hear it but way lower. Before having this, I often found myself yelling for my kids to be quiet when really, it was just multiple kids laughing or having a good time. It made me feel guilty, but having this, I am able to let my kids enjoy themselves and still have a peace of mind and the ability to hear my own thoughts." —Brittnylynn Torres
10. A set of legging organizing hangers for anyone who owns approximately [number redacted] pairs that are currently tangled in a dresser drawer like a giant athleisure nest. This will not only free up space, but give you easy access so you're not rooting through them for the One Pair That Makes Your Butt Look Good.
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger in action.
Promising review: "Life-changing legging hanger. This legging hanger has been a lifesaver! No more struggling to find the right leggings or dealing with tangled volumes. Previously, they'd disappear amidst other clothes or get mixed up, making it frustrating to locate a specific pair. But this hanger has transformed my closet organization, saving me time and ensuring I can easily find any legging I want. It's truly changed the game for me!" —Rouge Palate
11. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier against dry spots and irritants. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "This has changed my life! I have tried so many different face serums. I decided to give this one a chance just because it was so different. I LOVE it! My skin feels amazing!! And it looks so hydrated and clear. It feels just like any other serum. I just make sure my face is a little bit wet when putting it on. I will forever buy this!" —Briana Harris
