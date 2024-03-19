35 Products To Add Some Calm And Balance To Your Chaotic Existence

1. No Worries: A Guided Journal, a popular self-guided journal designed to help with managing anxiety, stress, and the general "adkfjgaldkjfgalkj" in your brain. Each day has a similar set of prompts for 12 undated weeks to help you reflect on your thought patterns and sources of anxiety, and gradually find self-care practices and management strategies that suit you best.
Promising review: "Learning to change my life in a positive way, and this is my first guided journal. I am so so happy with it. I will probably keep buying it for the rest of my life because it truly does help." —Whitney French
2. An affordable luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent." —Melissa I.
3. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Now instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~self care~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and after a few minutes feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
4. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: The pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "I love everything about this book. Thank you for making it. I'm so happy now. :) I have major perfection and anxiety issues, and this is like medicine. Before my mother passed, she was on loads of medication that made her hands shake all the time, and I think she would have loved this. I dedicated this page to her, with super shaky lines. Pure creativity, you cannot mess up!" —Emma125
5. A deliciously soft waffle weave blanket made with bamboo, which makes it so light and breathable that every time you drape it on yourself you'll be like, "Am I the insufferably comfortable main character in a laundry detergent commercial?"
Promising review: "We absolutely love these blankets. We entertain family and friends quite a bit and I know of four people that have bought blankets from this seller after staying with us. They are light and airy but also warm and cozy. They hold up well in the wash and keep their appearance as looking new. We will definitely purchase more." —KMcK
6. A pair of chic wireless headband headphones so you can keep your ears comfortable and toasty warm listening to music, white noise, or calming affirmations.
Promising review: "I purchased this product to be able to listen to affirmations as I fall asleep. It has been great for that, and has also been very beneficial on long airplane flights when my ears hurt from the AirPods being in for so long. Also a great option when you are sleeping in a room with someone who snores! My kids keep stealing this from me so I purchased two more to get them for Christmas!" —Dawn Cooperider
7. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug that blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you, meaning you can wear them to focus at the office without seeming antisocial or at home without being inaccessible. (Bonus: these are so subtle that nobody will notice them!)
Promising review: "I’m easily overstimulated by my kids being loud. This changed my life, I’m not even kidding. It turns the volume down but you can still hear to have conversations or if something really allowed happen like crying or something fell. You could still hear it but way lower. Before having this, I often found myself yelling for my kids to be quiet when really, it was just multiple kids laughing or having a good time. It made me feel guilty, but having this, I am able to let my kids enjoy themselves and still have a peace of mind and the ability to hear my own thoughts." —Brittnylynn Torres
8. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. It's like you've got your own babysitter in a notepad, basically.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
9. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
10. A compact, beginner-friendly watercolor palette that comes with everything you need to start creating your own masterpieces, including 100 (!!) colors to choose from. Next stop, the Louvre.
Each set comes with a 100-color palette, a sketch pencil, a sponge, a swatch sheet, and three water brush pens.
Promising review: "Love collecting watercolor sets, and this one is amazing — so many exquisite colors to paint with. Creativity is everything, and imagination with all these colors is unlimited. Pure happiness!" —pve
11. A gorgeous pastel paint-by-number you can get in all kids of intricate, deeply satisfying patterns for anyone who is looking for an activity that pairs perfectly with a screen-free night in.
Each set comes with a detailed numbered outline, four brushes, and a set of numbered acrylic paints with extra to spare.
Promising review: "Colorful and fun! This is the third paint-by-number I’ve done, and by far the most challenging. Lots of fine point detail, and the paint brushes included were adequate, unlike other PBN sets I’ve bought." —Emily cox
12. A light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser that looks like it was pulled out of your dizziest daydreams. Reviewers especially love how soothing the color changes and sounds of the water flow are. (And that both are fully adjustable!)
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.
Promising review: "Love it! It’s so super cute! We call it our shroomcloud. It's peaceful and the mood changing colors are the best! I love hearing the subtle sound of water. Ahhh, zen! Works great as a diffuser with a few drops of your favorite essential oils, too." —Krissy
