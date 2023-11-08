44 Products Reviewers Loved So Much They're Buying Them Again As Gifts

1. A pair of game-changing memory foam slippers for indoor *and* outdoor use, so they can enjoy these lightweight, plush-lined clouds that mold to their feet anywhere they roam.
Promising review: "Wonderful slippers. So soft and cozy. Pretty much the only thing I've worn since January. They're very well made, but I feel like I'll wear a hole in them pretty soon because I wear them so much. Will definitely purchase again for myself and as a gift for literally everyone I know." —David and Melena
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and nine colors).
2. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, they can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "So far I love everything about these earphones. I have had multiple kinds of wireless headphones and am always getting the wires hung on everything. These are so comfortable, they stay in my ears well. The sound quality is fantastic. I haven’t tried them in the shower yet, but will do that soon. I will be ordering more to give for gifts. They are wonderful!! They pair easily to my phone and IPad. Noise cancellation is great. They are comfortable to wear also. I have small ears, so the small bud that comes with works very well for me. My 27-year-old son LOVES to sing in the shower so I am going to buy him a pair of these for Christmas. He will love them as much as I do." —Karen Haney
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (get this price by clipping the $5 off coupon; available in five colors).
3. A pair of wireless sleep headphones that will play white noise or the music of their choice in a comfy headband, so they don't have to risk their ears getting sore while they snooze.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot! I bought each of us one for our last cruise. They were a godsend! The headband is easy to use and holds a charge for days. We were able to use Bluetooth to our own devices. They are comfortable enough to sleep in, we slept with ours on every night for the seven-day cruise. We find ourselves using them a lot here at home as well. The material is comfortable and breathable. I don't think it would keep your ears very warm in the cold but I also don't think the material is thick enough for you to sweat in either. Overall we are both very pleased and plan to purchase some for Christmas and birthday gifts." —Jenn S.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in ten colors).
4. A trio lasagna pan designed so all of their edges are so perfectly crisped it will taste like Remy from Ratatouille cut them with his own discerning, bougie eyes.
FYI, you can 6,000% use these for brownies, blondies, and bread too. This is also great for making several kinds of lasagna at once, if you and other fam members have different preferences!
Promising review: "I ordered this pan and made lasagna three ways, traditional, vegetarian, vegan for a dinner party, the pan is very deep and each space is approximately the size of of lasagna noodle. The party was a big success and pleased everyone. The day after the party I gifted each couple a pan. We are having a complete dinner based on this pan. 1) appetizers (3 dips in one pan). 2) side dishes or bread in 3) main dish Mexican, Italian and Greek and finally, 4) brownies three ways in the last pan. I have not run into a single person who is not surprised by is versatility. I'm ordering multiple pans for Christmas gifts." —LESLIE M WEISBRICH
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
5. A time-marked water bottle you can get them in a bajillion different colors if they're someone who needs reminders to stay hydrated — this one's especially great because of the ease of use. It's designed to fit into car cup holders and has a lil' button by the mouthpiece to pop the cap off for easy access.
It's also BPA-free and comes equipped with a flip-top lid for protection from germs and debris and a silicone, leak-proof spout for easy drinking flow.
Promising review: "I love how the water bottle is marked with how much you are drinking in a day. I loved the sippy straw, no mess, no leaking, very high quality, and something I’m gifting this Christmas because of how much I love!" —Rebecca
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in 13 colors).
6. A pair of glowing lightsaber chopsticks to bring balance to The Force *and* to their sushi — whether they're repping the dark side or the light.
As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force.
Promising review: "The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger than I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars nerds. I've been too busy playing with them rather than using them to eat food — but hopefully, that will eventually happen before the batteries need changing." —Anthony
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.97.
7. A sparkling-wine saver to keep their bubblies bubbling, so they can pop a bottle any day of the week without worrying about wasting the leftovers. (Psst — this gift pairs well with an actual bottle of bubbly, wink wink, nudge nudge.)
I purchased one of these at the aggressive behest of a friend, and it's LEGIT. I told myself I was a Red Wine Lady my whole life because it was easier to save for later, but now that I don't live in constant fear of wasting the bubbly stuff, I am an All Wine Lady and have finally achieved my truest form.
Promising review: "What’s not to like?! I’m a Champers/bubbles person and I need to be able to cork my bubbles so I can have a glass or two every day! This works amazingly well and it’s sooooooooo easy! Bought one and then three more as gifts!!! Excellent price point and it also saves your bubbles so you get to finish a bottle in a couple of days!! No wasted bubbles!!!" —Brontski
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Check out BuzzFeed's review of the wine saver here!
Get it from Amazon for $10.19.
8. A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey to instantly elevate all their favorite dishes to "my compliments to the CHEF" level. This can add a pinch of sweetness and a kick of spice to anything from pizza to salads to tacos to — be still my '90s bb heart — grilled cheese.
Mike's Hot Honey is a small business that specializes in specialty food and gift products.
Promising review: "This is now a staple for my kitchen. How I cooked without it before, I'll never know. Makes the best vinaigrette ever, quick pan sauces for pork, unexpected zip in dozens of dishes. Does it come in gallons? Have given it as hostess gifts several times and everyone gets hooked." —Martha Romeus
Check out BuzzFeed's review of Mike's Hot Honey for more info!
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $13.49.
9. A bottle of Drop It, a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover to prevent wine-related allergies and migraines, so they can enjoy that wine advent calendar without powering through a migraine the whole next day.
It's also a lot more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than wine wands or other competitors — a single bottle of this can be used to treat up to 55 glasses of wine, as opposed to wands that can only do a few glasses each before they get tossed. Drop It recommends one to two drops for each glass of white wine, two to three for a glass of red, and seven to nine if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and it should be raring to go!
Promising review: "Is this magic? I’ve always gotten headaches from wine that turn into migraines. Not anymore! I’m not sure how this works but it seems to effectively neutralize the sulfates and tannins in the wine that cause headaches. It’s discrete and the bottle seems like it will last me awhile. I’m going to gift one to my Mom who has the same issue." —Becky duPuis Bartek
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in beer drops).
10. A contoured sleep mask designed to alleviate pressure from their eyes and plunge them into total delicious darkness, while staying put on their head without any Velcro snagging in their hair. A lot of 20-minute power naps are about to turn into three-hour sleep-a-paloozas, y'all.
Promising review: "I've tried many sleep masks but this is the only one I like. The foam around the eye sockets is soft and covered with soft material that forms a seal around my eye sockets. This makes it very comfortable and shields out any light, even if I want to take a nap during the day! I have been able to regulate my sleep better because I put it on when I want to sleep and I am not awakened by light until I want to be. I usually stay up until at least midnight and wake up the minute the sun comes out but I've been able to sleep many hours more than usual. This is THE ONLY mask I give as a gift and the recipients tell me they have gotten the same response — longer sleep in the morning. Excellent buy!" —Fanceyfootwork
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors).
11. A satin pillowcase to invest in, not only for its cooling effect, but the fact that it's soft on skin and creates less friction for hair so that it won't get as tangled while they sleep. Reviewers also swear by these for helping clear up their acne and love how easy these are to wash while still maintaining their quality.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "I was stunned when I opened the package at the luscious look and feel of this pillowcase.The look and feel of fine silk at a great price and is machine washable. I’ve already bought two more and given one as a gift. I highly recommend this pillowcase." —Woodvetch
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $18.89+ (available in two sizes and in 11 styles).
12. A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic they can sync with preeeeetty much anything, including speakers, players, or singing apps on their phone. Now they can live out their Ariana Grande fan fiction in the comfort of their own home.
Promising review: "I only wish that I would have bought this sooner. I’ve karaokied alone and with others every day since it came. One day it was all that I did all day. I ate meals but not a chore or responsibility.... just hardcore karaoke. I found it best to pull up YouTube scrolling lyrics on the TV and then use the microphone to project my voice but you can have both come through true microphone easily. I can’t wait to use it in the car on a girls trip. I just bought a second one for duets and have plans to send a couple as gifts. Great purchase!!" —Susie Q
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (get this price by clipping the $10 off coupon on the product page; available in 11 colors).
13. A rechargeable hand warmer complete with double-sided heat and three different heat settings the user can adjust to their environment, whether it's "walking in a winter wonderland" or "everyone in this house is deeply divided on what a regular human temperature is, MOM."
Psst — this is USB rechargeable, and you can even use a power bank or your phone to charge it!
Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful. I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g. sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" —Riva Kupritz
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $24.65+ (available in 12 colors).