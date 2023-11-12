35 Products To Help Make Breakfast At Home Both Easier And Tastier

1. A breakfast sandwich maker that simultaneously cooks an egg, toasts bread, warms precooked meat, and melts cheese into the perfect sammie in less than five minutes. Egg McWHOMST???
Check out a TikTok of the breakfast sandwich maker in action.
Promising review: "I am actually excited for my weekday breakfast now. These homemade McMuffins are so good! My favorite version uses sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and precooked bacon (from Costco). So many options, so easy! My kindergartener and my teenager both love it. I may have to buy another one for our family. It's also easy to clean with a quick wipe-down." —Joolie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five colors).
2. A cold brew coffee maker so gloriously easy to use that all you have to do is stick your favorite ground coffee in the filter, seal the airtight lid on top, and pop it in the fridge overnight. Boom, 4 cups of delicious cold brew you don't have to lift a finger to make when you're scrambling to get to work.
Takeya is a small business that specializes in water bottles and pitchers.
Promising review: "Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12-24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
3. A rapid egg cooker that I am warning you right now is going to become your most meaningful relationship. It can make soft-, medium-, *and* hard-boiled eggs in addition to poaching, scrambling, and making omelets out of them. This gizmo is, like, a thousand potential brunches and meal preps in one.
I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled 🍳). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five colors).
4. And an egg bite maker to flex on Starbucks and Costco and all the other places where you're paying top dollar for fresh or frozen egg bites by — gasp?? — customizing and making your own for cheap. Bonus: you can take the silicone molds off of it and use it as a regular grill for sandwiches!
Psst — a lot of folks also use these for pancake and protein pancake bites!
Promising review: "I bought this in hopes to make egg bites similar to Starbucks and I have not been disappointed. I chose this one after reading reviews on the smaller four-bite size. I have used it multiple times and have had excellent results each time. I followed the recipe in the booklet and used a tip from another reviewer that suggested to triple the cottage cheese amount. It’s very easy to use and clean." —April124
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in three colors).
5. A split anti-soggy cereal bowl perfect for anyone who reserves the right to take their darn TIME eating their cereal without worrying about it turning into an unappealing, crunchless blob before they can finish it. Reviewers also love this for chips and dip or small salad and soup combos!
Promising review: "This product is something I didn’t know I needed. It’s like the creator crawled into my soul and found the deepest desire of my heart and then invented it. If you think I’m being dramatic, you should try soggy cereal and then eat cereal from THIS bowl. I’ll take 30 more, please, and hand them out as gifts." —Sarah F.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine to get rid of all the crusted-on grinds and residue that are *definitely* affecting the taste of your coffee, even if you haven't noticed over time.
Quick & Clean is a small business that specializes in coffee machine cleaning products.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.95.
7. A teensy mini waffle maker that will churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes. Psst — if you're waffling on the waffles, you can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even (gasp) PIZZA. If you can dream it, you can mini waffle it.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and its great!" —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 23 colors).
8. Plus a stuffed waffle maker to introduce you to the infinite glory of stuffing food into a pillowy warm carb — I'm talking jam, cheesy eggs, meats, NUTELLA (!!), pie filling, peanut butter, the whole nine yards. I'm truly shaking thinking about amassing this kind of breakfast power.
Check out a TikTok of the stuffed waffle maker for inspo!
Promising review: "I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" —Adirondackdarling
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
9. An oh-so-handy double-sided pan for easy flipping, because you know what! Some of us were not born with the sauce "jock gene" where you flip the pancake in the air and wink at the invisible camera! Some of us are clumsy and need an assist!!!!
Promising review: "I had a similar pan for years but the handle eventually broke off and I was really missing it. This pan is even better, because the top will stay open at a 90-degree angle while pouring in pancake batter or whatever. Anything that needs to be flipped is great in this pan. I often make grilled cheese sandwiches in it. It's not good for volume cooking, but I only cook for one or two so it is fine. Another improvement over my old one is that the two pieces fit tighter together when closed, so batter or eggs or whatever don't have a chance to leak out when flipping. Finally, the price was very reasonable." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.19.
10. A handy pancake batter dispenser and mixer to guarantee you'll get mess-free, beautifully blended, perfectly portioned pancakes every time. The silicone tip is even heat-resistant, so you can get up close and personal with the pan if you wanna flex some pancake art skills. Plus? Cleanup is as easy as shaking soap and water into it.
Promising review: "My 8-year-old is a huge fan of making pancakes. He saw this on TikTok and just had to have it. We absolutely love this product!! Easy to clean and use. I love that it’s an all-in-one. No more messy bowls, and he can squeeze out the perfect amount for his pancakes." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
11. A cereal dispenser that will *deeply* enhance your morning cereal and midnight snacking adventures — this eliminates the hassle and bulky storage of cereal boxes, *plus* keeps the contents super fresh and makes it easy to dispense exactly how much you need. Families also swear by these as an easy way for kids to grab their own snacks!
Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser in action.
Promising review: "We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle
Get it from Amazon for $28.42.
12. A mini donut maker to keep anyone with a sweet tooth occupied — truly, can you think of anything in this universe more delicious than a warm homemade donut?? I'll wait.
The donuts cook within minutes, have an auto shutoff to stop them from overheating, and come with a recipe book that even includes gluten-free and Paleo-friendly options. Bonus? You don't even need to figure out how to make donuts — this machine will take store bought brownie, muffin, and cake mix just fine.
Promising review: "I cannot say enough about the Dash Mini Donut Maker. It is so much fun to use and make donuts at home. Rather than going to the local chain donut restaurant, you can make your own specialty donuts at home. It is very easy to use and cleans up quickly. My children love to decorate the donuts after they are cooked. It's a fun family activity and the donuts taste great! Also, it comes with a neat design and stands out among my other boring looking kitchen cooking appliances. If you like donuts, this product is for you." —JoshH
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
13. A stain-resistant nonstick sectioned skillet with five compartments for the ultimate Breakfast of Champions — now instead of deciding on one dish, you can cook a bunch of little ones at once! Life is a charcuterie board and we're all just living in it.
Bonus: it's oven- and dishwasher-safe!
Promising review: "Now that I have cooked a few meals with this pan, I can honestly say that I will no longer be needing all my other pans. It just does it all. Cooking several ingredients at the same time and then infusing them together to mix the flavors is something that I have never been able to do before. Keep the pan at a medium heat to always get the best cook, because foods cook differently, and you can take your time in preparing your meal. I recommend this to pretty much anyone who likes to cook and mostly to the ones who dread it!" —Dan S
Get it from Amazon for $55.01.
14. A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey to instantly elevate every breakfast you make to "my compliments to the CHEF" level. You can add a pinch of sweet and a kick of spice to anything from pancakes to waffles to greek yogurt.
Mike's Hot Honey is a US-based small business that specializes in hot honey-based condiments and gifts.
Promising review: "Saw someone try this in TikTok and knew I needed it. It’s so good and sweet and spicy. I love it on fried chicken and even pepperoni pizza. It’s delicious." —Tricia
Get it from Amazon for $10.57.
15. A set of individual bagel molds designed to let you boil *and* bake your bagels, so you can DIY some deliciousness in the comfort of your own home.
Promising review: "This thing made the world of difference in making my bagel. Before using this, my bagel used to get stuck to most pans. However, the first time I used this, my bagel came out perfectly and it was so easy to release. I'm in the process of getting another set. I highly recommend this item if you want to make your bagels bake easily." —Paulo
Get a set of six from Amazon for $29.90.