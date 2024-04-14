28 Products From Amazon’s “Internet Famous” Section That Are Actually Worth The Hype

Fun fact: Amazon has an "Internet Famous" section curated with TikTok-viral products. Here are a few of the current ones so beloved by reviewers that they are *definitely* worth the hype:
1. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, which became the internet's holy grail for concealing and brightening dark circles under your eyes so fast that everyone's old concealers are doing double takes. This lightweight, color-adapting formula is designed for truly ~invisible~ coverage that makes a drastic difference.
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
2. Joesoef's pharmaceutical-grade anti-acne sulfur soap that people with acne, rosacea, dermatitis, and clogged pores swear by for helping clear their skin. A lot of reviewers noted that they found this specific product after their dermatologists recommended it to them!
Joesoef Skin Care is a small business that specializes in anti-acne skincare products.
Promising review: "I recently saw a dermatologist talk about those clogged pores on and around your nose. If they are of uniform size, they aren't blackheads. She suggested using a sulfur soap to get rid of or minimize those stubborn clogged pores. This has a slight sulfur smell, it is not overwhelming and it disappears when dried. It works! My pores are much smaller. After applying and drying, moisturize." —Sandy G
3. A popular, super affordable pair of adorable pair of strappy support sandals made with a memory foaming yoga padding, a flexible fabric strap, and lightweight, nonslip soles — literally how dare this shoe be this cute AND this comfy?? The audacity.
Promising review: "These are the best flip-flops I've ever worn. They are padded and have nice arch support. I have flat feet, and these really helped to ease my foot pain. They are cute, and the colors are true to the pictures. I ordered my normal size, and they fit great! I will be ordering more." —Ashley Russell
4. E.l.f. Power Grip Primer, aka a *godsend* for makeup lovers of all skin types, particularly those dealing with dry, flaky, or acne-prone skin. Once you apply this and let it set for 30 seconds, not only will it grip your makeup in place, but the hyaluronic acid will help moisturize and plump your skin to improve its texture over time.
Promising review: "I wanted to try this for the longest time and I finally got it and I was not disappointed. I highly recommend this product, especially if you have dry skin. This is my favorite primer to use now. Works so well and helps with making your makeup look almost flawless. Highly recommend it." —Megan Lindstrom
5. An affordable, Lululemon-esque longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for outdoor workouts, gym use, *and* errand running. This is designed be supportive without being too compressive, with lightweight fabric that keeps you breezy in the heat.
Promising review: "LOVE. It is super comfortable to wear and is great for supporting my chest when I go on a run. Doesn't collect sweat, very nice and cool material for hotter environments. I have it is so many colors because I love them so much. HIGHLY recommend!" —Cheyenne
6. TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum that just short of startles reviewers for how fast it visibly brightens and firms skin even from the first use, and how well it reduces wrinkles and the appearance of dark spots over time. This may be on the pricier side of skincare, but this cult-fave blend of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E has over 93,500 5-star reviews on Amazon, and dozens of reviewer photos that prove the hype is more than earned.
TruSkin Naturals is a small business that specializes in skincare products.
Promising review: "TruSkin Vitamin C Skin Serum has been nothing short of a revelation for my skincare routine. From the very first application, I could tell this was a game-changer. The serum’s lightweight, non-greasy formula delivers a powerful punch of hydration and brightness to my complexion. Over the weeks, I’ve noticed a significant reduction in dark spots and an overall more even skin tone." —Maxpower
7. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Serum, which finally answers the question of, "What if a high-quality priming moisturizer could also punch the UV right out of the sun??" This lightweight, nongreasy, no-white-cast formula is here to solve all your warm weather beauty woes once and for all by playing nice under your makeup *and* protecting you from the sun's rays.
Promising review: "I've gone through several sunscreens to wear with make-up and this has been the best for me. I'm a simple girl. I apply this with vitamin C cream, let it absorb then apply my It Cosmetics CC cream. It acts like a primer for me, and my CC glides nicely over it, no pilling, no heavy or cakey feeling. It's def lightweight but provides great protection." —Emily Haynes
8. A buildable Lego cherry blossom reviewers love for a small but thoughtful way to add a touch of whimsy to their floral displays, or to gift to a fellow Lego enthusiast as a cheerful lil' pick-me-up.
Promising review: "Great afternoon activity. All of the flower Lego sets are great for a break and getting your mind off things. We have several different flower ones in a vase and they all seem to fit nicely together." —Jeremy Moeller
9. A set of retro-style rounded square aviator sunglasses to make you look like you fell out of an '80s action movie, but in the chicest way possible.
Promising review: "These sunglasses are so great, I love them. They are super lightweight, and they look amazing on. The shape and fit are perfect, and they are very comfortable. They are great because they are so inexpensive you don't have to worry about them, but they also are well made and good quality. Highly recommend if you want a nice pair of sunglasses that don't cost a fortune." —Amazon Customer
10. Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion, which TikTok is going *feral* over both because of the lightweight, long-lasting moisture, and the soothing, delicious smell that reviewers compare to more expensive brands like Philosophy and Bath & Body Works.
Promising review: "Heaven sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on. Gets absorbed quickly, for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy. It smells like an iced sugar cookie, and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing." —Dragonheart Jo
11. Marc Anthony "Grow Long" Leave-In Conditioner Spray to help detangle and prevent breakage and restore health in curly, dry, and damaged hair. We've got biotin, we've got vitamin E, we've got caffeine — TBH, your split ends and breakage-prone locks should be SHAKING knowing this is coming for them.
This is designed for all hair types. For results, you should apply it to wet or damp hair from root to end, then style as usual without rinsing out.
Promising review: "This stuff is magical! Honestly, it’s the best leave-in conditioner I have ever used on my hair. I have highlighted long blonde hair that frizzes and tangles easily. I have tried every leave-in product, and none has compared to this one. It softens, hydrates, smooths, and leaves my hair looking like I just walked out of a salon! Not to mention it smells divine!" —Penelope
