30 Products So Good Reviewers Give Them “11/10 Stars”

1. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make *excellent* AirPod alternatives, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "These earbuds sound great with all types of music. They have great bass and have really good build quality. I have taken them everywhere from the gym to school. The charge lasts a few hours and whenever I need them again they will be fully charged again with the case that fits great in your pocket. 11/10, great price too!!" —Shopper
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in four colors).
2. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal tens of thousands of reviewers swear by — through a series of questions and thought experiments, it encourages people to take time away from their screens to explore their feelings, both new and old, so they can embrace meaningful ones and try to let others go.
Promising review: "I LOVE IT!! I have depression/anxiety and have been told in the past that I need to journal. Well, easier said than done, right? I just never knew what to write about. I love this journal because it gives you prompts. It gives you something to think about other than what’s going on inside of your brain. It’s amazing. I feel so much more relaxed after writing in here and there are some really thought provoking prompts. 11/10 highly recommended!!" —Becca Moss
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
3. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper that'll have you feeling like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget julienne, chops, spiralizes, and slices vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "It me. A newer cook. I can’t believe how great this thing is. Easy to use. Easy to clean. I’ve used it about five times so I hope it lasts but so far 11/10. Now I’m eating more veggies because it’s so satisfying to CHOP. The blades are super sharp, I already cut myself a little (new cook, my fault) but goes to show you they’re the real deal." —Kellie Rowe
Get it from Amazon for $23.95.
4. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "I've been dealing with atopic dermatitis my whole life but recently it has gotten worse. I've tried other snail serums in the past and found that it made my skin really soft. This is my first time trying this brand and I'm in shock with how well it works. In just a few hours my skin felt the most hydrated it's ever felt. Overall a 11/10 product, and I highly recommend you get some of you deal with eczema." —Mikayla
Get it from Amazon for $16.90.
5. *Plus* COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.
Promising review: "I use it as my night moisturizer and as soon as I started using it my friends immediately started complimenting me and went to go buy their own. It makes my skin so clear and gives a glassy feel at the end. The serum is also really good. 11/10 recommend getting it." —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $26.
6. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "Without a doubt, the best toothbrushes I've ever used. They do a great job getting rid of the bits of hard to reach food particles that like to hide between your teeth. On a scale of 1–10, I'd give them an 11!!!" —Sonja L Veilleux
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
7. A decorative rainbow window film that says "yes, I want my privacy, but I also want to be extremely glamorous about it." Not only does this refract beautiful rainbows in your space, but reviewers mention that it's handy for pet owners whose dogs love to bark at things outside, and that they also used them to outfit the sunroofs of their cars to prevent glare.
Psst — you can read BuzzFeed's review of this decorative window film for more deets!
Promising review: "I am in love with this window cling and I want everyone in the whole world to have them. It transforms your room into such a beautiful space. My dog obviously loved it and she is now thinking about pursuing her dream of becoming a supermodel. 11/10 would recommend to everyone." —Marina Parsons
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in 12 sizes)
8. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "I have had some tough stains on my stove top that I couldn’t find anything to get rid of. I tried glass cleaner, stove top cleaner, magic erasers, and even some 'tried and true homemade methods.' Nothing worked. I decided to give this a shot and I have honestly never been happier with a cleaning product. 11/10." —Sam
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that is deeply beloved by pet owners — it's like a sticky lint roller, but specifically designed to pick up pet hair and not only lock it in, but stash it inside the roller itself, so you don't end up making matters worse by just shoving the hair around instead of getting rid of it properly.
Promising review: "I have three double coated dogs and two cats — this thing is heaven sent, I freaking looooooove it! 11/10 would recommend! Very eco-friendly, it uses no electricity or battery power or disposable sticky paper like a lint roller." —Samantha Davey
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
10. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm, a game-changing makeup remover made with a blend of pearl barley and vitamin E that reviewers adore for getting that ✨ CLEAN clean✨ feeling — it's designed to leave zero residue or oiliness, *plus* brighten skin and reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots.
Promising review: "A must-have. I've been seeing this in Snapchat ads and TikTok for weeks and I'm a huge makeup person, so I had to try it. out. 11/10 recommend. Absolutely amazing. It works so well and takes everything off in seconds." —Meghan Adams
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
11. A roomy duffel bag that's just as handy on a weekend trip as it is on a trip to the gym — this durable, water-resistant duffel comes with long handles for easy maneuvering, a side panel to hook it to a roll-on suitcase, and even has compartments to separate dry clothes from wet/dirty clothes.
Promising review: "This bag was exactly what I needed for my long weekend trip! It worked perfect as a personal bag on my flight (I flew with United, and it had no issues fitting under the seat). There are lots of pockets on the inside to organize all your personal items and enough room for at least a four-day trip! Also, I absolutely love the light lilac color I got. 11/10 would recommend this bag!" —Hannah
Get it from Amazon for $21.49+ (available in a variety of colors).
12. A super absorbent hybrid scrunchie towel to help dry your hair faster *without* the heat damage of drying tools. Reviewers love this as an alternative to heavier towels, particularly if they're errand running with wet hair.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Best scrunchie ever. I would give this 11/10. I want them in every color." —Rose D.
"I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.19+ (available in four colors and designs).
13. A pair of no-tie elastic shoelaces perfect for anyone whose fashion sense can be loosely defined as "how fast can I get this stupid shoe on my foot and get out the door." Plus the fasteners on these are hidden, so it'll be your lil' convenient secret.
14. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner with a *MAJOR* fan following of parents and pet owners — this compact, super portable powerhouse uses warm water and a special formula to make stains from grass, mud, pet accidents, food, and all your other home-related shenanigans look like they never even happened.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "I literally cannot recommend this product enough, especially if you live in a smaller space with pets. My dog has epilepsy which causes him to go on the carpet more often than usual. I was losing my mind trying to find an affordable but decent cleaner. This solved all of my issues. It’s extremely portable and very easy to use and clean. 11/10." —R
Get it from Amazon for