30 Products So Good Reviewers Give Them “11/10 Stars”

I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!

Promising review: "I've been dealing with atopic dermatitis my whole life but recently it has gotten worse. I've tried other snail serums in the past and found that it made my skin really soft. This is my first time trying this brand and I'm in shock with how well it works. In just a few hours my skin felt the most hydrated it's ever felt. Overall a 11/10 product, and I highly recommend you get some of you deal with eczema." —Mikayla

