41 Problem-Solving Products That Are Almost Laughably Easy To Use

1. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours, and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "Let me assure you that this is well worth the money. If you have a bad back or anything hindering you, this is the product for you. I must say, at first, I was skeptical, but when I sprayed my shower down and let it sit within the first hour, I could see a difference. Not to mention, following the instructions for rinsing, my tub was sparkling. I don’t remember it shining that much when I purchased my home. I’m never scrubbing a tub again in life. This is my new go-to product." —Jazzi
2. A jewelry-cleaning stick with cleansing solution on a brush designed specifically to get in the nooks and crannies of your jewelry, so you can dig out all the grime that's accumulated over the years.
Promising review: "My engagement ring had gotten really dull over time. I hadn't even really realized until I came across a picture of when I first got it and noticed it didn't sparkle anymore at all. Which was what I had loved so much. I tried EVERYTHING. Soaps, soaking it in baking soda and a little vinegar and dish soap, rinsing it, etc. and nothing was working. This cleaned it up immediately and completely restored it to its former super-sparkly glory! It gets into all the little crevices and clears away all the fogginess. Will definitely purchase again and again!" —Sheila
3. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget lets you julienne, chop, spiralize, and slice vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "I was skeptical, but I am very pleased with this! Easy to use and works perfectly. I’ve used on onions, bell peppers and jicama thus far, and all good. Price is great too, considering I paid the same for lesser quality products that I returned. I typically don’t take time to review, but I wanted to let others know this lives up to the hype." —Jten
4. A bottle of Angry Orange pet odor eliminator that's working OVERTIME — not only does this vanish the evidence of pet-related stains and odors, but it leaves the area smelling so nice that you'll be like, "Um, is this my new signature perfume??" Extremely bonus: it also deters pets from peeing, so if there's a ~hot spot~ your doggo loves to frequent, this ought to curb the habit.
Angry Orange is a small business that specializes in home cleaning products.
Check out a TikTok of Angry Orange in action.
Promising review: "This product has become a must in our household! We discovered it while looking for another scent/odor control product that had a strong citrus scent to spray around a Christmas tree a year or so ago when one of our dogs suddenly decided that he was going to start peeing on the Christmas tree every night. Not only did it deter him from peeing on it, it smells fantastic, and now we use it all the time for any smells around the house, pet odor related or not! It only takes one or two sprays as well, and the whole area smells fabulous afterwards." —Amazon Customer
5. A sink and drain plunger so good it's gonna put Mario and Luigi out of business — this little gizmo is ten times more effective than a traditional plunger, and works fast to unclog kitchen and bathroom sinks that are backed up with hair, gunk, and all the other things in the gross menagerie of human existence.
Reviewers mention this was faster and more effective than one-time use drain snakes and chemical cleaners!
Promising review: "I couldn’t believe I wasted my time with those liquid drain clearers. This was fast and efficient, and I only wish I had thought of a product like this sooner. Cleaned my bathroom sink in two seconds!" —Sn48
6. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I bought this and love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "I was very skeptical but I'm super lazy about flossing and figured this would be better than nothing if it worked. I must say that I am pleasantly surprised and very pleased! My teeth feel like they've been cleaned by the dentist every time I use this. Would recommend!" —Tyler Wiliams
7. A Benzene-free, travel-friendly applicator of I Dew Care's dry shampoo powder so easy to use that you can just dab it on your hairline and rub it in for an instant, oil-absorbing refresh. Now your "no wash" days are a secret that you and your roots will never tell 👀.
Check out a TikTok of the dry shampoo in action.
Promising review: "I've had the best results from this dry shampoo than any other. It's a small container, but it lasts a very long time because a little really does go a long way! I also do this the night before so the powder-y look goes away by morning and it's more absorbed, you can also add a light oil to your ends and work it up if it feels too dry. There's no scent either and it is very convenient for travel! This is the only thing that still makes my hair look 'clean' on the no hair wash days!" —Alice
8. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine to get rid of all the crusted-on grinds and residue that are *definitely* affecting the taste of your coffee, even if you haven't noticed over time.
Quick & Clean is a small business that specializes in coffee machine cleaning products.
Promising review: "I got very tired of cleaning my Keurig with vinegar and water. It literally used to take 50 runs of just water to get the smell of vinegar out of the machine's system. I was skeptical about this — but it's as easy as making a fresh cup of coffee! No smell and no problems, and the Keurig dispenses coffee more efficiently than before." —Jim
9. A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink. Yes, maybe it's only a weekend trip, but some of us need OPTIONS!!
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
10. A clever silicone "Broombi," designed to flex harder than most of us have in a calendar year — it's an all-surface broom, squeegee, *and* pet hair remover, making it your one-stop shop for all your "fix this grimy floor IMMEDIATELY" needs.
Broombi is a small business that specializes in household cleaning and pet hair-removing products.
Promising review: "So, we were skeptical at first about this product, but boy were we wrong! We absolutely love it!!! This broom picks up so much more dirt and hair than your average broom. We love it and highly recommend it!" —Nikki Gilliland
11. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen reviewers swear by as an alternative to pricey professional treatments and strips. This gets results from the very first use, lightening up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just, you know, existing as a human with teeth.
Promising review: "I purchased based on the great reviews but was still skeptical. After using it for a couple of weeks, I can say it 100% works! I’ve used it once a day and saw a change after a few days. I’ve tried other well-known products, and they didn’t work at all and were annoying to have to leave on and then peel off. This couldn’t be easier to brush on, and also, the price is right. Definitely buy it if you are debating!" —Laura
12. An earwax removal kit, so you don't have to wait until your yearly physical for your doctor to be like, "um WHOA" and fix it for you. This is quicker, easier, and will be a huge relief for those of us waxy individuals who sometimes wake up in the morning with an ear so fully clogged-up that it feels like you're underwater.
Y'all, this stuff is no joke — you can check out the earwax removal kit customer reviews to see the GOBS it is taking outta people's canals.
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first, but this stuff really works! My ear was clogged, and I couldn’t hear anything. I wanted to save myself a trip to the doctor's office. I put 10 drops in twice a day and left it in for 20 minutes each time, and on the fifth application, the floodgates opened, and I could hear again! It’s amazing, all the stuff I wasn’t hearing before!! I highly recommend this product." —Virginia Whitehead
13. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp because honestly? Cleaning the toilet every week is a scam. Let this do the job for you. (And prevent grime buildup and toilet rings while it's at it!)
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action!
Promising review: "I was skeptical, but this really works. It smells good, but it is a little bit strong on the first day. It lasts about two weeks before I have to reapply. It is really easy (and kind of fun, weirdly) to use. It keeps the toilet bowl very clean and fresh." —Floridajoy
