33 Problem-Solving Home Products That Are *Way* Cheaper Than Hiring A Professional

1. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things that it'll win the gold medal in "Not Having To Hire Cleaners." Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-sized amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
2. A fast-acting, refillable plug-in fly trap for flies, fruit flies, moths, and gnats that works up to 400 feet by using a light to lure them — no $$ exterminator required. The best part?? The "trap" part is on the back, so you don't have to behold a little bug graveyard in your kitchen when you flick on the lights in the morning.
Promising review: "I can’t say enough wonderful things about these handy little bug catchers! They are simple to use, cheap to refill, and catch a ton of small bugs and flies. I have eight of them now, all around my house! It’s a little gross how many tiny flying insects are around…but it makes me feel a lot better now that I have these!" —Chris H.
3. Plus a cute lil' insect catcher you can set in a plant or near your fruit bowl or compost to deal with any unwanted fluttering guests on the cheap. These odorless sticky traps are designed to work indoors and outdoors and will stop fruit flies, gnats, mosquitoes, and more.
Reviewers note that these work best if you put them somewhere the flies are already attracted to — these will definitely trap them, but they won't attract them on their own.
Promising review: "I had a HUGE fruit fly issue after I found a rotting lemon that had called behind a bread box. I paid $20+ for the liquid fly traps, but nothing worked. I ordered these sticky fly traps, and within two days, the sticky traps caught 50+ fruit flies, and I don’t have any more fruit flies. These were the least expensive options I tried and worked the best. I HIGHLY recommend!!!" —Lisa
4. A set of paint touch-up pens to quickly deal with lil' scuff and scratch marks that pop up on your walls without having to do the whole song and dance of whipping out a giant roller brush. (Ah, we love the fresh smell of "getting my deposit back" in the morning.)
Slobproof is a small business that specializes in home improvement products.
Reviewers also love these for doing detail work on painted designs and murals! As an added bonus, these are totally airtight, so the paint in them won't dry out if you don't finish up the pain in the pen all at once.
Promising review: "These are genius! They work so well and make it no hassle to quickly retouch small areas that get scratched up. Never knew something like this existed, and now am in love with them!" —Jeff
5. An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that works its magic in one wash to help you instantly get rid of all that discolored dried sweat, oil stains, or deodorant residue on your favorite clothes without taking them to a dry cleaner.
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.
Psst — this spray also does a number on all those other miscellaneous stains in your life, like wine, coffee, soy sauce, makeup, and period blood! I recently bought this to test it for myself, and can attest to how well it works to get period blood out even after you've tried something else. I stained a pair of beloved bright-blue bike shorts in my sleep and tried to get it out with soap and water, but the stain was still there when it came out of the wash. I treated it with this, stuck it back in the wash, and BOOM, it's like it never happened (I panicked before I could get a before and after, please forgive me, laundry gods).
6. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink, run a little water on, and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top while clearing out all the gunk that's collected over time all in one go instead of calling a plumber.
Promising review: "These are amazing! I was skeptical at first but I followed the directions (which are super easy) and was grossed out and satisfied at the same time to see the gunk that was removed. You put the entire packet down your disposal (I read that twice too) and magic happens in under two minutes! That is what I call powerful and successful cleaning! The scent is super clean and light with a hint of lemon. These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me." —KPITT
7. Plus a sink and drain plunger so good it's gonna put Mario and Luigi out of business — this little gizmo is ten times more effective than a traditional plunger, and works fast to unclog kitchen and bathroom sinks that are backed up with hair, gunk, and all the other things in the gross menagerie of human existence.
Reviewers mention this was faster and more effective than one-time use drain snakes and chemical cleaners!
Promising review: "I couldn’t believe I wasted my time with those liquid drain clearers. This was fast and efficient, and I only wish I had thought of a product like this sooner. Cleaned my bathroom sink in two seconds!" —Sn48
8. A roll of clear heavy-duty double-sided removable tape, which did NOT come here to play — people use this for everything from mounting wall hangings and electronics to securing their vases and glass objects to tables to keeping their rugs in place. It's also easily removable and leaves no residue behind!
Promising review: "So, I bought these beautiful acrylic shelves from Amazon and the sticky adhesive wasn't bad, it just wasn't sturdy and one of my shelves fell. Luckily nothing broke, but after that I immediately ordered this tape, which I got in two days, and I installed it as soon as I got it. Beautiful!!!! Works well, very sticky, I love that it's thick because it also helped with balancing. My walls seem to not be completely straight. So with this product I was able to stick the shelves up perfectly without them looking like they are dropping over. And on that note they are great and amazing with the help of this company. Thank you!" —Trinity
9. A bottle of Angry Orange pet odor eliminator that's working OVERTIME on preventing you from replacing your carpets — not only does this vanish the evidence of pet-related stains and odors, but it leaves the area smelling so nice that you'll be like, "Um, is this my new signature perfume??" Extremely bonus: it also deters pets from peeing, so if there's a ~hot spot~ your doggo loves to frequent, this ought to curb the habit.
Angry Orange is a small business that specializes in home cleaning products.
Promising review: "This product has become a must in our household! We discovered it while looking for another scent/odor control product that had a strong citrus scent to spray around a Christmas tree a year or so ago when one of our dogs suddenly decided that he was going to start peeing on the Christmas tree every night. Not only did it deter him from peeing on it, it smells fantastic, and now we use it all the time for any smells around the house, pet odor related or not! It only takes one or two sprays as well, and the whole area smells fabulous afterwards." —Amazon Customer
10. Plus a Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner with a *MAJOR* fan following of parents and pet owners — this compact, super portable powerhouse uses warm water and a special formula to make stains from grass, mud, pet accidents, food, and all your other home-related shenanigans look like they never even happened.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $16.99!
Promising review: "Saw this thing all over TikTok and caved because my couch was looking BUSTED. This little green monster was super simple to put together out of the box, easy to wrap back up after use and the water that came after cleaning my couch was literally black... My couch is light blue so, definitely gets things CLEAN. Do it, you don't know you need it but you do." —KD Krane
