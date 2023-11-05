Skip To Content
    34 Pretty Trinkets To Buy Yourself Just Because

    Hmm, would you look at the time, it's "buy myself this cult-fave $15 ring for no reason o'clock."

    Emma Lord
    by Emma Lord

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A stackable oval gem ring so gorgeous and well-made that reviewers use it as a temporary wedding ring when they're traveling. Psst — people love stacking it with other high quality Pavoi rings

    BuzzFeeder's hand with an oval gem ring with gold plating on their middle finger
    TBH, I bought this ring after seeing it blow up on TikTok, and I love it. I wear it every single day, and I've gotten SO many compliments on it — friends are always stunned when I tell them how cheap it is! I've been wearing it for months now without any wear and tear that a quick cleaning won't fix. Pictures don't do it justice; it really does ✨gleam✨ like real jewels. (Bonus: I use this as a fake wedding ring when I travel to encourage humans to leave me alone, lolololol.) 

    Get it from Amazon for $15.95+ (available in four plates and sizes 5–10). 

    2. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little cottagecore heart wants a cozy solution to stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night in the dark. 

    buzzfeed editor holding white plug with pastel mushrooms and leaves blooming out of it
    the LED color shifting mushrooms in the dark
    Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97

    3. A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic." Reviewers love this bottle not just for the chic frosted, minimalist look, but because it's super lightweight, leakproof, and motivational re: keeping yourself fully watered. 

    Reviewer holding white clear frosted water bottle with small black measurement markings on the side and gold twist off lid
    Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors and two sizes). 

    4. A rainbow prism suncatcher you can easily hang indoors or out to refract sunlight and make a bunch of teensy little rainbows all over the place, adding a subtle touch of magic in your space. 🌈  

    reviewer image of tiny rainbows reflected around a couch and room
    Reviewer image of a cat with a rainbow on it
    Promising review: "They actually were bigger than I anticipated which was actually pretty awesome. I hung them in the window of my office and it's beautiful when they catch light. Definitely worth the money when it puts a smile on your face." —Emmy Ann

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99.

    5. Plus a cowgirl suncatcher to put a lil' bit of yeehaw into your 3 p.m. slump right when the afternoon sun starts blazing through your window. 🌈🤠

    A tarot card style window catcher with a blonde cowgirl facing away wearing a white cowboy hat and jeans with stars on the back pockets
    Ally Makes Magic / Etsy

    Ally Makes Magic is a Florida-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in custom pop culture-themed glassware and decor. 

    Get it from Ally Makes Magic on Etsy for $11.79

    6. A dainty bird-shaped lemon juicer you can use to squeeze lemons, limes, or oranges into your morning tea, salads, or hot water. Turns out the early bird gets the worm *and* the delightfully aesthetic juice. 

    A clear acrylic bird shaped squeezer with an orange slice in it
    Model squeezlng a lemon into a jar
    Promising review: "This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." —Dian Marchese

    Get it from Amazon for $5.39

    7. Two pairs of minimalist teardrop earrings that aren't *not* a near perfect alternative to the popular Bottega Veneta version that run for over $1,000. 👀 

    Model in a pair of gold teardrop shaped earrings
    The earrings in gold and silver
    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly these earrings came and in such cute and safe packaging. They were so shiny and stylish, but I chose the ones that were quite large, but very comfortable and will go with everything!! These are lightweight so they won't pull on your earlobes, you can actually wear them all day and forget they're on, they're so comfy!!! Love them!!" —june d. 

    Get two sets from Amazon for $16.99 (available in single sets and in a larger size). 

    8. A disco ball bottle opener to inspire you to say, "Mamma mia, here we go again!" and appropriately get ABBA stuck in everyone's heads just before you imbibe. 

    model opening a beer bottle with a small disco ball opener
    Promising review: "I love a disco ball and this is hands down the coolest bottle opener ever. Not practical to carry around since it’s kind of bulky, but looks amazing on my counter." —jk30

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $20

    9. A set of removable 3D butterfly stickers you can lawlessly put all over your walls for an *instant* storybook aesthetic. Reviewers also love these for party decorations because they're easy to stick and remove! 

    close up for four stick on gold butterflies in different shapes stuck to a party decoration
    The butterflies in pink and gold stuck to the white wall of a home
    Promising review: "SOOO pretty. They come with little sticky adhesives — you get a lot of them for the money and they are beautiful! They make for very cute decoration. Super happy with the purchase, and not to mention it only took like 20 minutes to put all of them up." —Haley Pelletier

    Get a set of 48 from Amazon for $8.99 (available in 19 colors and styles). 

    10. An oh-so-dainty initial necklace for a sweet, subtle pop to any outfit that says, "Yes, I'm in sweatpants, but it's still fashion." 

    a model wearing a thin chain with a gold heart on it with an 'a' inside
    a pile of gold heart charms with initials engraved into each one
    Promising review: "The best necklace I’ve ever had!!! It’s the perfect size and length, so dainty! I was worried about the gold fading (because it’s so wonderfully affordable) but it hasn’t — not even a little bit!!! I’ve worn it every single day for about a month now, even accidentally wore it in a pool for a little bit but nothing happened and it’s never been damaged! Has become such a staple for me and my everyday outfit, don’t feel complete without it anymore." —Brittany Burrahm

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 26 letters and 2 styles)

    11. A set of light up bath fizzes because life is short and bath time is nothing if not an opportunity for an underwater rave!! Bonus: these are made with natural essential oils and moisturizing shea butter and coconut oil for a real ~spa~ experience. 

    A bath fizz turning the water blue with the fizz and with the blue light inside it
    The blue light in the bathtub making it glow once the bath fizz is dissolved
    These come in six different scents: lavender, aloe, ocean, rose, milk, and olayer. 

    Promising review: "Disco in my bath! This product is such a nice distraction from a stressful life! The scents are not overpowering — light and soothing — they don’t seem to deposit rings a real plus with a soaker tub! But the best part save the little center bit and set aside for a real party with wine and candles. Sending these out to stressed family now as random pick me ups." —Katrin Sullivan 

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $21.98

    12. A gold decorative mirror so versatile it'll make the rest of your room's decor feel a lil' self-conscious. This vintage-style piece is perfect as a catch-all for jewelry and make up, a gallery wall, or just a standalone mirror on the wall for checking out your cute self on your way out the door. 

    perfume and other small items on a white and gold mirror being used as a tray
    the white and gold versions of the mirror hung on a wall next to art and other mirrors as a sort of gallery wall
    Check out a TikTok of the mirror in action. 

    Promising review: "The mirror looks exactly like the pictures and was an absolute STEAL. So glad I found this. It's the perfect size for me to easily see my shoulders from just holding it an arms length away! It's super lightweight, so don't worry about it being too heavy for the nail. It came completely undamaged! Looks super vintage and great for doing hairstyles and makeup in! It can also be a jewelry dish if you're into that kind of thing." —Rhonda Farias

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in gold or white, and in two-packs).

    13. An eye-catching moon phase garland that'll give some balance to the space above your bed (and inspire you to get up in the morning by ~reaching for the moon~). 

    Gold garland with different moon phases hanging from it above a bed
    Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the gray/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in four styles). 

    14. A minimalist watch so chic you'll find yourself admiring it enough times that you'll give the Mad Hatter a run for his time-checking money. 

    Reviewer wearing the watch in black with gold accents
    A different reviewer wearing the watch but in rose gold with brown straps
    Promising review: "I ordered this watch not expecting to be blown away because of the price. Boy, was I wrong! I immediately put on the watch as soon as I opened it up; It fits comfortably and the band wasn’t too small, which I was a little concerned about. I’ll definitely be looking to purchase other styles of this watch. Great buy, especially for the price!" —Jessica Kurry

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in seven colors).