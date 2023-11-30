37 Practical Gifts Under $25 You’ll Want For Everyone On Your List

1. A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic." Reviewers love this bottle not just for the chic frosted, minimalist look, but because it's super lightweight, leakproof, and motivational.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors and two sizes).
2. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, they can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "So far I love everything about these earphones. I have had multiple kinds of wireless headphones and am always getting the wires hung on everything. These are so comfortable, they stay in my ears well. The sound quality is fantastic. I haven’t tried them in the shower yet, but will do that soon. I will be ordering more to give for gifts. They are wonderful!! They pair easily to my phone and IPad. Noise cancellation is great. They are comfortable to wear also. I have small ears, so the small bud that comes with works very well for me. My 27-year-old son LOVES to sing in the shower so I am going to buy him a pair of these for Christmas. He will love them as much as I do." —Karen Haney
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A pair of wireless sleep headphones that will play white noise or the music of their choice in a comfy headband, so they don't have to risk their ears getting sore while they snooze.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot! I bought each of us one for our last cruise. They were a godsend! The headband is easy to use and holds a charge for days. We were able to use Bluetooth to our own devices. They are comfortable enough to sleep in, we slept with ours on every night for the seven-day cruise. We find ourselves using them a lot here at home as well. The material is comfortable and breathable. I don't think it would keep your ears very warm in the cold but I also don't think the material is thick enough for you to sweat in either. Overall we are both very pleased and plan to purchase some for Christmas and birthday gifts." —Jenn S.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in ten colors).
4. A pair of sleek touchscreen-friendly gloves — not only do these gloves come in a bunch of cute colors, but they have grippers on the fingers to better hold their devices and text without taking them off.
Promising review: "I love these gloves. These fit well, they are soft, and warm. The pads on the palm and fingers give them a sure grip and the nodules on the thumb and two fingers allow me to use my iPhone without taking them off. These are the best gloves I've ever had." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.39+ (available in sizes M–XL and five colors).
5. A Geekey multitool, which looks impressive at first glance, but functions as *deep breath* a coring tip, serrated edge, can opener, wire stripper, smoking pipe, file, imperial and metric ruler, protractor, bottle opener, multi-head fit driver, lanyard hole, bike spoke key, screwdriver tip, wrench, *and* bit driver all at once. In short...it is a whole lot.
Geekey is a US-based small business established in 2019 that specializes in versatile outdoor tools.
Promising review: "This gadget is the coolest item I've purchased in a while. I love little gadgets and tools, and this is about 20 in 1. I've used many functions already. It is larger than a standard key, but fits on my keychain and isn't too big for the front pocket. It has so many functions, my goodness. I've paid just as much for similar concepts with four to five tools; this one has 20! Highly recommend, as a gift, or just get for yourself. Probably I'll get a few more for different locations." —J Bennett
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
6. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug that blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you, meaning they can wear them to focus at the office without seeming antisocial. (Especially since these are so subtle that nobody will notice them!)
Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day but holy cow are they a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried many pairs of ear plugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores down to manageable and sleep-able level without cutting off all sound." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in seven colors).
7. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in eight styles).
8. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher to turn virtually *any* device with a press-able "on/off" switch into smart tech in an instant. Once they adjust the device over the button — be it a light switch, a switch to turn on their kettle, or a switch to turn on a fan — they can ask Alexa or Google Home to turn it off or on, or control it via an app on their phone.
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed!
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." —Alecia McLochlin
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in white and black).
9. A Saucemoto dip clip so they can enjoy the sweet, delicious freedom of dipping their fries into ketchup in a parking lot without said ketchup ending up all over their pants.
Saucemoto is a small business established in 2018 that specializes in unique car accessories.
Promising review: "How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.)" —Pleasure Pamela
Get set of two from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
10. A device cleaner with two sides — one with an antimicrobial-treated cleaning solution to clear off the grime, and another with a soft polishing buffer to make it gleam.
Hans is a small business that specializes in device cleaners.
One side dispenses a cleaning solution that kills bacteria, and the other side polishes the surface off so it looks nice and shiny.
Promising review: "Saw a friend at work using this; she showed me and I had to have one. I wasn't disappointed. Gets all the gunk off my phone, iPad, computer screens, and my kids' Kindles. Getting these for gifts this year. Awesome." —kevin
Get it from Amazon for $22.95.
11. A teensy mini waffle maker that will churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes. Psst — if they're waffling on the waffles, they can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even (gasp) PIZZA. If they can dream it, they can mini waffle it.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and it's great!" —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 23 colors).
12. A set of TikTok-famous Globbles, which are about to be their new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy. These colorful balls are squishy, stretchy, and stick to pretty much any flat surface you throw them at *without* leaving any messy residue. TikTokers are having a blast tossing these at walls and ceilings to see the satisfying way they glom onto them.
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could — the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.60.