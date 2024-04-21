35 Pieces That Check Your Very Important Boxes: Cute, Comfy, And Easy To Style

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A cult-fave supportive seamless compressive bodysuit reviewers swear is a cheap alternative to Skims and makes for such a perfect summer staple that people are already stocking UP on Amazon. Not only does this come in a bunch of neutral and fun colors, but it tucks easily into pants and skirts alike, so you can move and groove without worrying about your top moving somewhere it shouldn't.
Shaperx is a small business that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles.
Promising review: "Honey! This shaper will have you looking smooth and tight! I wore this beneath my outfit for a wedding, and it was great. It is comfy to wear all evening, and the snaps stay closed even while sitting. I would purchase it again! I liked the fact that this shaper didn’t compress the 'girls,' but did its job everywhere it was supposed to!" —Chris Young-Greer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and 11 styles, including shorts and thong style).
2. A pair of ridiculously comfortable pull-on Levi's jeans for anyone who wants a go-to basic that'll work with just about any T-shirt in your closet. These are so comfy and easy to put on that they'll will make you want to throw your regular jeans out the window.
Promising review: "These jeggings are great! They’re super cute, soft, and fit really well. I didn’t realize they were going to be 'waist cinching' or whatever (I didn’t read the description as I just saw them on TikTok and ordered), so they are right and kind of difficult to get on, but once I got them on, they were snug and actually really comfortable! Probably going to order another pair!" —Amazon Customer
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $20.20+ (available in sizes 2–28, three inseams, and 20 colors).
3. A stunning printed high waist maxi dress that is basically a mandatory purchase if you're going on vacation anywhere and plan to put it on ye olde Instagram — this is such a timelessly chic, ridiculously comfortable fit that it is worth the investment and *then* some.
Promising review: "I bought this dress in blue for a vacation to Europe. I loved the long-flowing look with the slit on the side. I also loved the adjustable straps and the fact that the skirt part was lined. It fit perfectly and photographed so well. It is also very comfortable. I liked this dress so much that I bought one in green for my sister who was traveling to Greece." —Mama of Four
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 11 styles).
4. A pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compared to Lululemon's Align ... but WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these.
Promising review: "Super comfy. I usually don’t write reviews, I tried this first before buying Lulu, and these are the most comfortable leggings for everyday and even for workouts. Highly recommended!" —Criselle Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 styles).
5. A spaghetti strap romper so "playground chic" that it'll become your uniform for all warm weather shenanigans. Who knew getting in touch with your inner child could be so fashionable??
6. A pair of super lightweight drawstring elastic shorts you will be SO happy you invested in when you need an elevated piece to toss on without thinking, like when you're walking the dog early in the a.m. or heading to a last-minute outdoor lunch with pals.
Promising review: "I own several colors of these shorts. Best shorts I own. Super comfortable. The pockets actually hold things. Perfect length. Stretchy waist, need I say more. I can dress it up a bit or stay super casual. So far, all colors I have are true and fit great." —Rachelle Miller
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 27 styles).
7. An easy breezy, reviewer-beloved straw fedora to sunproof all your outfits and subtly elevate them at the same. This breathable, chic little hat not only boasts UPF 50 protection but features a hidden adjustable band on the inside to get the perfect fit, so you aren't spending the whole day adjusting it.
Promising review: "Perfect hat! Adjustable and lightweight. The black band and the style/width of the brim resulted in numerous compliments. A woman on my plane asked for the link and bought it right then and there. I never took this off during my tropical vacay. Highly recommend." —Mjanaynay
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and nine styles).
8. A silky satin midi skirt with an elastic waistband and such absurd versatility that it will redefine the meaning of MVP. Your other basics are shaking.
9. A sleeveless peplum top and matching pant set for an instant chic outfit, no brain thoughts required. This airy little number features a high waist with an elastic waistband for the ultimate in, "Wait, am I wearing pajamas??" vibe.
10. An affordable, Lululemon-esque longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for outdoor workouts, gym use, *and* errand running. This is designed to be supportive without being too compressive, with lightweight fabric that keeps you breezy in the heat.
Promising review: "LOVE. It is super comfortable to wear and is great for supporting my chest when I go on a run. Doesn't collect sweat, very nice and cool material for hotter environments. I have it is so many colors because I love them so much. HIGHLY recommend!" —Cheyenne
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors).
11. A retro-style button-up dress with such a romantic, breezy fit that your main character energy will be stronger than a magnetic field.
Promising review: "It's giving RICH, it's giving OLD MONEY, it's giving Abercrombie & Fitch. Win all around!" —Old Navy Customer
"Perfect fit, great material, and super comfy." —Old Navy Customer
Get it from Old Navy for $44.99 (available in sizes XS–4X, Tall and Petite sizes, and four styles).
12. A tank dress (with POCKETS!!) comfy enough that you'll want to wear it to lounge around the house. This loose fit is perfect for both high-temp weather *and* when you can pair it with some cute denim on chillier days.
Promising review: "This dress is so simple and versatile...I bought four! I wear it around the house almost like a house dress or lounging wear, around town, over a bathing suit, and even to bed. It is really comfortable. I ordered a medium. A medium fits looser and natural, how I like, but I could probably fit into a small if I wanted a snugger fit, which might remedy the looser bust. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–4XL and in 37 styles).