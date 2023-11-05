33 Personal Care Products To Take Care Of All Those Things You Keep Calling Your Mom About

1. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, a hydrocolloid sticker that you can apply straight onto a zit to flatten it, reduce redness, and even suck the gunk out of individual trouble spots overnight. Personally *love* to see a problem magically disappear while I'm snoozing.
Peach & Lily is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising review: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out." —Savannah Wilson
2. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil that you simply brush on your nail beds once a day to condition and strengthen all those brittle spots and painful hangnails, leaving you with thick, strong nails and nail beds you're not tempted to pick at all the livelong day.
Promising review: "Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra
3. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant to help exfoliate and smooth skin by dealing with rough patches or dry bumps — a lot of reviewers with keratosis pilaris and similar skin textures swear by this!
First Aid Beauty is a US-based small business that specializes in clean, fragrance-free, cruelty-free personal care products.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Lana
4. CeraVe's Hydrating cleanser made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin — aka, all the good stuff to hydrate your face and remove makeup and oil without stripping your skin of its natural moisture. Psst — a lot of reviewers with sensitive skin and acne swear by this, because it's super gentle *and* super effective.
Promising review: "Got this after seeing a recommendation on TikTok. It's been a lifesaver for me. I have dry, red, sensitive, acne-prone skin. Most cleansers strip my skin, but not this one. It’s been helping keep my skin clear while not drying it for a few months now. If you have dry skin this is a must!" —L. Ashburne
5. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "Recommended from a dermatologist which is very important when choosing skincare. I use it in the morning after toner then follow up with a light moisturizer, vitamin C, then SPF, and my skin is glowing. I’ve received many compliments after incorporating this into my routine." —E. Rice
6. *Plus* COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.
Promising review: "As someone who has dealt with redness and extremely dry skin for years, I've struggled finding products that work well. After using this for a month, I have received so many compliments on my skin looking healthy/glowy. Much of my former redness has faded or gone away entirely! I regret not getting this product sooner as it has easily become one of my holy grail items." —Alexis Taglia
7. A roll-on migraine stick made with peppermint, spearmint, and lavender oils to help you soothe away migraines and headaches, which frankly have a lot of audacity interrupting your day.
Basic Vigor is a US-based small business specializing in all-natural migraine relief products.
Promising review: "I’ve had migraines all my life — I’m 31 now. I’ve been on all kinds of prescriptions that work, but make me so sleepy... I’ve been using this stick for one week now, and it’s amazing! I rubbed it on at the first hint of a headache/migraine and it takes care of it fast. I haven’t taken a prescription migraine since I started using it." —Amanda Braswell
Read BuzzFeed's review of the migraine stick for more deets!
8. A podiatrist-level toenail clipper to quickly and easily take care of thicker toenails and ingrown ones, so if you want to give yourself a pedicure and paint your toesies now that sandals are fair game again, you can do it right at home.
Promising review: "I am on my feet a lot and I had two nails that had thickened to the point where I couldn't use the regular nail clippers any more because they didn't open far enough. I had nail scissors but they weren't nearly strong enough. I'm not going to lie — I was getting really self-conscious about them in addition to the fact that my shoes were getting more and more uncomfortable. I found these clippers and tried them out and I couldn't believe how smoothly they cut through my super thick nails. I thought I was going to have to apply a lot of pressure but the blades just slid right through. One of the best purchases I've made in awhile!" —Katie D.
9. An oral rinse made with a mild mint flavor that packs a powerful punch — this formula fights bad breath for a full 24 hours and can combat those sour, bitter, and metallic tastes you can sometimes get in your mouth.
Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without, stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong, it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." —Zac
10. A stainless-steel tongue scraper that a lot of reviewers bought to prevent bad breath, but ended up loving even *more* because it made their mouth feel so squeaky clean (and in a lot of cases, made their taste buds experience flavor a lot more intensely!).
DrTung's is a US-based small business that specializes in oral care products.
Promising review: "On the list of things TikTok made me buy ... You guys!!!! I don’t know why I waited so long to use one of these but here I am AMAZED!! I really recommend. True game-changer!" —Aliyah Lofton
11. A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors you can use to take care of those lil' unibrow hairs that keep dodging your tweezers or work whatever face fuzzies you might want to take care of in a gentle way.
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
12. An earwax removal kit, so you don't have to wait until your yearly physical for your doctor to be like "um WHOA" and fix it for you. This is quicker, easier, and will be a huge relief for those of us waxy individuals who sometimes wake up in the morning with an ear so fully clogged-up that it feels like you're underwater.
Y'all, this stuff is no joke — you can check out the earwax removal kit customer reviews to see the GOBS it is taking outta people's canals.
Promising review: "My right ear has been plugged up for months. I squirted warm water in there, peroxide, tried various ear scraper tools, then just gave up. A month or so later, I saw this product at a local CVS, and gave it a try. Laid on couch with several drops in my ear for a half hour. I could hear weird fizzing noises. Then I flushed warm water in my ear with the included soft bulb syringe, and out came the culprit. Had to have been deep in there." —fixitforgood
