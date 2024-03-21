34 Personal Care Products For Stuff You Only Talk To Your BFFs About

1. An earwax removal kit, so you don't have to wait until your yearly physical for your doctor to be like "um WHOA" and fix it for you. This is quicker, easier, and will be a huge relief for those of us waxy individuals who sometimes wake up in the morning with an ear so fully clogged-up that it feels like you're underwater.
Y'all, this stuff is no joke — you can check out the earwax removal kit customer reviews to see the GOBS it is taking outta people's canals.
Promising review: "My right ear has been plugged up for months. I squirted warm water in there, peroxide, tried various ear scraper tools, then just gave up. A month or so later, I saw this product at a local CVS, and gave it a try. Laid on couch with several drops in my ear for a half hour. I could hear weird fizzing noises. Then I flushed warm water in my ear with the included soft bulb syringe, and out came the culprit. Had to have been deep in there." —fixitforgood
Get it from Amazon for $8.29
2. A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors you can use to take care of those lil' unibrow hairs that keep dodging your tweezers or work whatever face fuzzies you might want to take care of in a gentle way. This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!
Promising review: "I bought these blades to try at home dermaplaning. I was nervous at first, but it’s almost impossible to cut yourself with these and it took the peach fuzz right off my face. In fact, as I was staring at my face in a magnifying mirror and removing the fuzz, I noticed my nose hair was a little out of control. I even used one of these in my nose (that’s right) and it worked great! I will be keeping a few of these on-hand at all times." —TKB
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.55.
3. An oral rinse made with a mild mint flavor that packs a powerful punch — this formula fights bad breath for a full 24 hours and can combat those sour, bitter, and metallic tastes you can sometimes get in your mouth.
Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without, stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong, it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." —Zac
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.95.
4. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant to help exfoliate and smooth skin by dealing with rough patches or dry bumps — a lot of reviewers with keratosis pilaris and similar skin textures swear by this!
First Aid Beauty is a US-based small business that specializes in clean, fragrance-free, cruelty-free personal care products.
Promising review: "I saw a dermatologist recommend this on TikTok and I figured I’d give it a try. I have had red bumps on the back of my arms for as long as I can remember and have tried multiple things, so I didn’t have very high expectations. After one use, I could already see a difference! It says to use 1–2 times a week but I use it usually every other day, and I use Cerave rough and bumpy lotion after and now my red bumps are almost nonexistent. This product has truly been life changing and I would recommend to anyone struggling with red bumps! 10/10!" —Sydney
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes).
5. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier against dry spots and irritants. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $17.
6. *Plus* COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.
Promising review: "I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement! My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone) and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min the product fully absorbs and you’re all set! I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid." —May
Get it from Amazon for $16.
7. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. A set of bra strap extenders so you can keep your beloved favorite bras *and* stay nice and comfy (plus save the bajillion dollars on new bras, because yowza, are they expensive).
Promising review: "These bra extenders are so easy to use and the best invention ever! I can’t believe I’m in my 50s and just finding these! They have saved me and my girls for sure! I don’t need to go up in size but I needed an extra eyelet worth of room! Very comfortable! I’d highly recommend! Thank you!" —Ally McCoy
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.76+ (available in 19 set varieties).
9. A Meridian "Manscape" trimmer that a lot of people don't know is an excellent razor for *anyone* shaving in sensitive areas, since it's mainly marketed toward men. If you're worried about nicks, cuts, ingrown hairs, and razor burn, particularly in your pubic area, this waterproof trimmer is about to be your new favorite gizmo.
Promising review: "I never thought about getting something like this until someone on TikTok was talking about how this changed her life. Literallyyyyy it’s so easy to use, it doesn’t take me an hour to shave anymore, so I save so much time. I hated shaving so much because it took so long and was to tedious but now it’s so easy????? Please buy this thing, it is probably the best thing I’ve purchased on Amazon ever. I’ve never cut myself with it, it’s very simple, just has one button to turn it off and on, and it comes with a charger. Like Y'ALL, it’s so good." —grydneybean
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in three colors).
10. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.51.
11. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops" perfect for anyone who is prone to getting overwhelmed at social events or anywhere more noisy or crowded than usual. This meticulously designed ear plug that effectively blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you.
Not only do sleepers swear by them, but they are so subtle and comfy in your ears that people wear them to focus in the office or to block out overwhelming noise at concerts or clubs. Each set comes with a carrying case and several sizes of silicone tips to get your perfect fit!
I recently used these at Taylor Swift's Eras tour and could not swear by them more. I had what I fondly describe as the literal worst seats in the stadium (behind the stage in the 300s, help, lol), and not only did these block the WALLS of noise from my beloved fellow Swifties, it funneled Taylor's audio so I could hear the music more clearly. The few times I pulled them out, I couldn't hear her as well, and the noise was quite overwhelming. It made the concert a calmer, more enjoyable experience.
Promising review: "Got these to use at night while sleeping, and I would definitely recommend and rebuy. The noise cancellation is just enough that I can sleep comfortably. My concern before buying was that they would block out too much noise, and for safety reasons, I wanted to still be able to hear any alarms or alarming noises. That doesn’t seem to be the case. I can still hear the important stuff, but am able to sleep because the snoring that I usually hear is majorly cut back." —PB Mom
Check out the Loop Store on Amazon for more options based on your sound-blocking needs!
Get it from Amazon for $25.95 (available in eight colors).
12. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, a hydrocolloid sticker that you can apply straight onto open zits to help drain them and reduce redness overnight. Personally *love* to see a problem magically disappear while I'm snoozing.
Peach & Lily is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising review: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out." —Savannah Wilson
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for