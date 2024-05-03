36 Newer Kitchen Products That Will Make You Go “Oooh, Nifty”

1. A wineglass-washing dishwasher attachment that keeps your glassware nice and secure so you can continue to have your "pretending I'm Olivia Pope while holding a glass of wine and yelling at the president" Friday nights with your favorite glasses safe and squeaky clean.
Wine Wash Co. is a woman-owned small business that specializes in dishwasher attachments.
Promising review: "I had a hard time finding wine glass holders for my dishwasher. My previous dishwasher had built-in holders, but my current dishwasher does not. I got tired of having wine glasses break during dishwashing cycles. These holders are sturdy and fit the bill for standard glasses. They can fold up when not in use. I would not use them for expensive Waterford crystal wine glasses, but they are perfect for everyday glasses. A must-have for wine drinkers!" —Alicia
Get a set of four from Amazon for $15.
2. A ring can opener, because holy SMOKES can those be annoying to open. Reviewers swear by this for getting a quick and easy grip without wrecking their nails or cutting themselves on the edges of the lid. It's also a super handy tool for people with arthritis and joint pain.
Promising review: "It does the job it's supposed to do. I was cutting my hand trying to open cans. This allows me to get a better grip on the little loopy thing, and gives me leverage to open the can." —P. Alscher
Get it from Amazon for $6.57.
3. A set of reusable Gripstic bag sealers, which are sticks that clamp over open snack bags to make sure they're genuinely sealed and airtight. (We cannot risk letting our beloved Cheez-Its get stale!!) These also save a lot of space compared to regular chip clips, and are safer considering there isn't a spring that could either wear out or break on you in the middle of sealing something. 😬
Gripstic is a small business that specializes in reusable chip clips.
Promising review: "I'm a stickler about stale chips and have always used those little snapping clips. I thought they worked pretty well, but they really don't compare to Gripsticks. The snack that proved this the most was Pirate's Booty. If these are exposed to air for more than three minutes, they turn into styrofoam peanuts. I promise they're just as fresh as when you first open them with Gripsticks. They're going to be my go-to chip clips moving forward." —Rachel Campbell
Get a set of 24 from Amazon for $23.95 (available in four sets).
4. A lightweight hybrid backpack, cooler, *and* chair that is doing so much that it's practically eclipsing all your other warm-weather gear. This foldable, insulated gizmo holds food and supplies for everything from long soccer games to hikes to camping, and easily converts into a seat that can hold up to 400 pounds.
Reviewers especially love that it comes in so many colors so family members can each have their own!
Check out a TikTok of the backpack chair in action.
Promising review: "Super recommended! We have only used it a few times, but it has saved my poor legs and our arms from carrying stuff at events. It is super lightweight, comfortable to wear, and has lots of space. I am a bigger girl, and it holds me just fine sitting on it." —Purehoney
Get it from Amazon for $28.98 (available in 11 colors).
5. A Twix shakers seasoning blend to lawlessly spread all over everything from yogurt to apples to ice cream to coffee to toast to — you know what? I dare you to find something that isn't improved by a bunch of Twix-y dust.
Promising review: "This is the stuff right here. So far, I've tried it alone, on french toast, and on popcorn. It is amazing on all of the above. We bought it for our Christmas crepe tradition. We always have crepes Christmas morning and this year I decided to get lots of toppings and spreads to try on them. I cannot wait to try Twix on my crepes. I even have a Twix spread to go inside of them!" —UMBERT3
Get it from Amazon for $11.04.
6. A "Magic Tap" automatic drink dispenser as the ultimate parent hack — this battery-operated, spillproof system easily slides into jugs of water, milk, and juice in your fridge to make it easy for kids to serve themselves. Essentially it means a whole lot more independence for the kiddos, and a WHOLE lot more convenience for you.
Check out a TikTok of the drink dispenser in action.
Promising review: "Super happy with this purchase. Our two little ones (5- and 3-year-old) can now easily fill their own drinks. We also purchased a dual cereal dispenser from Amazon, so now the kids can get their own breakfast cereal with milk!" —April M. Ramos
Get it from Amazon for $19.75 (available in four colors and in multipacks).
7. A rectangular lazy Susan to turn you into a legitimate fridge wizard by holding *way* more than the traditional round version. This features 360-degree rotation, so when you install it in the fridge, you can easily access condiments and foods at the "back" by spinning them closer to yourself. No more accidentally dumping pickle jars on your unsuspecting feet!!
Check out a TikTok of the rectangular lazy Susan in action.
Promising review: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all of those extra items that just don't have their own space. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
8. A two-slice touchscreen toaster with all the fanciness of the $350 TikTok-famous version and none of the "YIKESSSSS" of the price tag. This lets you select seven different toastiness levels for your bread, and specify if you're putting other carbs in there, like bagels, English muffins, waffles, and even gluten-free bread.
Promising review: "I love this toaster! It has all the options I need: lifter, countdown timer, visual icon of the toast colors, and all the toast varieties anyone could want, from white to grain to bagel to waffle to English muffin to gluten-free. It not only has reheat and defrost options, you can even add more toasting time, too. Truly, it has all the bells and whistles anyone could want and is easy to use." —Tanya Feddern-Bekcan
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in six colors and in a four-slice toaster style).
9. A hybrid magnetic paper towel holder and rack you can stick right onto your refrigerator door for quicker access — important when you are living in a household of people who treat the kitchen counters and floors like their own personal splash pad. Renters of small spaces also appreciate this for freeing up their counters!
Reviewers also use this on their washing machines, dryers, and metal doors.
Promising review: "I don’t know if it’s just me, but I don’t like a lot of stuff on my countertops. This is just what I was looking for. It’s compact and a space saver. The magnet sticks really well. It doesn’t move when I tear off paper towels." —Latasha Jackson
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two colors and two sizes).
10. A set of cowboy straw toppers to add some much-needed "yeehaw!" into your hydration regimen, and keep your straws safe from germs out here in the wild, bacterial west.
11. A hybrid digital food scale and measuring cup so convenient and clever that you'll be like, "Am I Bill Nye the literal science guy??" every time you're measuring out ingredients for food prep and baking.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this measuring cup!!! What a great invention. I love that I can put flour in, reset it and add sugar, reset it and add milk, etc. One cup is used to measure several things at the same time. Love, love, love it!!!!" —wolfpause
Get it from Amazon for $22.98 (available in three colors).