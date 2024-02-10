32 Newer Kitchen Products Your Friends Want To Buy Right After You Do

1. A rotating 2-in-1 colander and washing basket with a handle to make it *that* much easier to drain water without it being an entire two-act Broadway production of finagling things in the sink.
2. A set of magnetic fridge spice organizers to magically create storage space out of ~thin air~, and keep all your favorite spices and seasonings in convenient eye-level reach.
Promising review: "These work well and solve the problem of having to dig into a cabinet to find spices. These shelves are better than mounting a spice rack as the shelves have strong magnets that easily stick to a the side of a metal appliance as shown in the product description." —Michael
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $21.99 (available in 11 colors and in larger packs).
3. An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer so you can go full cottagecore with the aesthetic when you're baking muffins on a cozy Sunday afternoon.
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying.
Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them their dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." —Vik V
Get it from Amazon for $8.95 (available in four colors).
4. A set of reusable Gripstic bag sealers, which are sticks that clamp over open snack bags to make sure they're genuinely sealed and airtight. (We cannot risk letting our beloved Cheez-Its get stale!!) These also save a lot of space compared to regular chip clips, and are safer considering there isn't a spring that could either wear out or break on you in the middle of sealing something 😬.
Gripstic is a small business that specializes in reusable chip clips.
Promising review: "I'm a stickler about stale chips and have always used those little snapping clips. I thought they worked pretty well, but they really don't compared to Gripsticks. The snack that proved this the most was Pirate's Booty. If these are exposed to air for more than three minutes, they turn into styrofoam peanuts. I promise they're just as fresh as when you first open them with Gripsticks. They're going to be my go-to chip clips moving forward." —Rachel Campbell
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $23.95 (available in four sets).
5. A microwave bacon cooker because as fun as it is to get your cardio in dodging bacon grease spitting at you from the pan, THERE IS ANOTHER WAY. This can cook seven to nine strips at a time, and comes with grooves and a spout designed to pour out the extra fat.
Promising review: "Best way to make bacon!!!!! I will never cook bacon any other way. Bought one for me and one for my daughter. Buying one for my MIL for Christmas." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors).
6. A 52-week tear-off meal planning pad with space to plan all your meals in advance, plus a weekly shopping list you can grab and take to the store with you.
Check out a TikTok of the weekly meal planning pad in action.
Sweetzer and Orange is a small business specializing in planners, stationery, and educational products.
Promising review: "The magnet is great, sticks to fridge very well, does not slide or move. Perfect for planning meals and adding needed grocery items to the right side. Then you just tear off the right side and head to the store. This has made our family meal planning so much easier!" —SandyBeach
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in two styles).
7. A ring can opener, because holy SMOKES can those be annoying to open. Reviewers swear by this for getting a quick and easy grip without wrecking their nails or cutting themselves on the edges of the lid. It's also a super handy tool for people with arthritis and joint pain.
Promising review: "It does the job it's supposed to do. I was cutting my hand trying to open cans. This allows me to get a better grip on the little loopy thing, and gives me leverage to open the can." —P. Alscher
Get it from Amazon for $6.55.
8. Plus a can colander to easily drain the juices from your canned goods. (No offense to whatever it is our beloved chickpeas are swimming in!!)
Promising review: "For years, I’ve been saying somebody needs to invent something to easily drain tuna. Finally, it’s here. Drains in 1-2-3. Quick, easy, and no mess. No longer do you have to deal with being sprayed or getting your hands messy. I only wish I had been smart enough to invent it myself. Who knew such a simple item would save so much time and less mess in the kitchen." —Lisa
Get it from Amazon for $8.12 (available in two styles).
9. A hybrid digital food scale and measuring cup so convenient and clever that you'll be like, "Am I Bill Nye the literal science guy??" every time you're measuring out ingredients for food prep and baking.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this measuring cup!!! What a great invention. I love that I can put flour in, reset it and add sugar, reset it and add milk, etc. One cup for measuring several things at the same time. Love, love, love it!!!!" —wolfpause
Get it from Amazon for $19.98 (available in three colors).
10. A colorful 24-ounce Simple Modern leakproof tumbler with a design that says, "Stanley cup, but make it CIRCUS." These delightfully-mismatched insulated bottles are technically the version they made for kids, but adults are loving them for the whimsy of it all (and because they're not as heavy as the 40-ounce version).
Promising review: "We ended up getting our whole family these cups. These kids cups are impressive. They don’t leak! I figured they would have a slow, steady drip but no, they are solid. I really like that the straws are flexible and I don’t have to worry about my kids knocking out a tooth or taking out their eye. 😅 I also appreciate that the straw inside stays attached and doesn’t randomly fall off like other cups we have had in the past." —Brian T. Berg
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 18 styles).
11. Plus an adjustable straw cover that works for preeeeeetty much any viral cult-fave water bottle under the sun, keeping it safe from germs, dust, and *gestures vaguely at who even knows what else is in the air*.
It's compatible with *deep breath* Stanley, Simple Modern, Yeti, Owala, Hydro Flask, Reduce, Maars, Meoky, MaxBase, Beast, Hydrapeak, aaaand more.
Promising review: "They keep my mind at ease because I know that they will not leak and bugs will not get in my water. They're super easy to clean and they're leakproof. They will last a long time." —rb
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $6.89.
12. A set of convenient suctioning "Food Cubby" dividers to portion out plates so food, sauces, and dressings don't co-mingle — perfect for picky eaters young *and* old who would rather pretend that we don't live in a world where broccoli and mac 'n' cheese are occasionally allowed to touch.
Check out a TikTok of the food cubby in action.
Food Cubby is a small business specializing in family-friendly kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I love these! Even as an adult, I hate my food touching. Thought they might keep things apart but not juices or things, but they really stick to the plate, and the meat juice doesn't run into the salad. It saves me from having different plates for each food. I wish I had these a long time ago." —Superbeckee
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
13. A 14-slot chicken wing rack for the oven, smoker, or grill designed so the juices can drip down on your veggies, taking care of the main dish *and* a delicious side all in one go.
Reviewers mention that if you're not using foil on the bottom you shouldn't wait too long after cooking to clean it, or the juices will set and get hard to scrub.
Promising review: "Cooks legs so well! The skin gets crispy with no extra fat. We marinade the chicken first and have loved every meal so far." —Selina Shivey
Get it from Amazon $18.99.
14. A sweet Nessie sugar spoon reviewers are obsessed with, and for good reason. It infuses just the right amount of ~whimsy~ into the best parts of their day (read: that first cup of coffee, the first bite of oatmeal, that lil' bowl of ice cream before bed). It also has a very satisfying weight and curve for optimum sipping.
Promising review: "This little silly spoon makes me happy. It is now the #1 spoon everyone looks for in the silverware drawer at our house. Often found in a container of ice cream or a mug of tea living its best little life." —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in sets of four and eight).