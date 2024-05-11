35 Of The Most Useful Products You Can Buy If You’re Easily Distracted

1. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. It's like you've got your own babysitter in a notepad, basically.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
2. Or, if you're looking for a more general focus, a weekly notepad to keep you on track with your tasks for each day. Now your main to-dos won't be crowded by your less-important duties.
3. Plus, a set of eye-popping fine-point pens designed for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code your tasks, putting a fun twist on them that makes it all the more motivating to stay focused 🌈.
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I bought these pens not expecting much, considering they are quite inexpensive. They do not bleed, and the tips are strong and thin. I use these pens for coloring, hand lettering, and note taking, and they're exactly what I was looking for! The only regret I have is that I did not order the larger pack with more colors!!" —Michael Fanizzi
4. A timed lock box you can use to banish your tech for a few minutes or hours at a time, putting you in a distraction-free headspace to focus on work, reading, craft hobbies, or talking to your loved ones. This comes with three different commitment modes and can lock things in intervals from one minute to a full month.
Mindset is a small business that specializes in timed lockboxes and meditation decor.
Reviewers use this for other habit-forming items too, and even for catharsis, like writing letters to people who have upset them and physically "locking" them away until they've had a chance to calm down.
Promising review: "Exactly as described — a safe box to lock away small items for up to a month. Great for stowing away distractions for the workday. And customer service replies very promptly to emails!" —Amazon Customer
5. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug that blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you, meaning you can wear them to focus at home or in the office without seeming antisocial. (Especially since these are so subtle that nobody will notice them!)
Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day but holy cow are they a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried many pairs of ear plugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores down to manageable and sleep-able level without cutting off all sound." —Christina
6. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make *excellent* alternatives to AirPods, if not better. Reviewers love these because they're ridiculously comfy on the ears, making them perfect for in-office days when you're trying to get in the zone and for at-home days when you're in constant Zoom calls.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I work remotely and use these for all-day Zoom calls. I love the quality, comfortable fit, sound, and noise-canceling features. I will say the noise canceling isn't 100% proof, but I'm not looking for that. I want to be able to hear around me in case someone in my house needs me." —Ali R.
7. Or a pair of delightfully relaxing noise-canceling on-ear headphones for anyone whose dreams of owning AirPods Max do not align with the reality of their bank account — this ultra-lightweight, chic alternative has the same noise-canceling features as the Apple version, lasts for up to five hours on a single charge, and can get a three-hour charge in ten minutes. In other words: if you are a busy, cheap little chaos gremlin but you still want the best in tech, these headphones have your name on 'em.
Note that the the noise-canceling is 95% — ideal for keeping ears out for traffic and kid noises, if need be, but not 100% like the Apple version.
Check out a TikTok of the headphones in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer has to say about these headphones: "I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising review: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the AirPods Max I also really like how you can pause/skip & adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
8. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need an uninterrupted break to keep their focus, but also need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack. Now you can take some "me time" to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time you dare to get up from your desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy, and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
9. Or a teensy undetectable laptop mouse jiggler you can also slide into the USB to keep your computer active on Teams, Slack, and all those other various technological overlords that keep track of you when you're working from home. Sometimes, a human has to optimize their schedule to get things done without worrying their screen is going to tattle on them to Daddy Capitalism!!
Promising review: "Saves me from auto logouts! My brother recommended this handy gadget. I work from home and have three monitors. When I leave my desk for lunch, the computer goes to sleep, and when I come back, everything is logged out, and whatever was on three monitors ends up on two. SO frustrating. This is programmable for three settings, and I use it on the minimal movement, so when I come back, everything is just as I left it. Revolutionary! Just remember to turn it on!" —Isaiah
10. A Tile GPS tracker reviewers swear by not just to keep track of luggage (why?? is it in the middle of the Atlantic???? 💀) but everything from their keys to their pets. If you can lose it, the Tile can un-lose it for you.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Tasia Bass has to say about it: "I'm gonna tell you now, I have a ton of these on a lot of things like my keys, my wallet, and even my Nintendo Switch. My mom always asks 'How can someone so brilliant lose everything?' The app lets you connect as many tiles as you want (thankfully). I actually found out about these right before I was going to Japan. A friend recommended them to me and I am so glad he did because the airline lost my luggage during a layover in Vancouver and when I landed in Osaka, I was able to give them the exact coordinates so they could get it to me by the next morning and I didn't have to spend money buying months worth of clothes.
11. A TikTok-famous, compact rolling desk bike for anyone whose schedule has them chained to a computer in the morning — this lets you sneak in a quick workout, or at least keep your blood pumping so you're awake and alert to tackle all your emails.
This desk bike is also height adjustable so you can get your perfect fit with the tray, and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, rpm, and other stats.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before. The tabletop part is a little loose but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t originally like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. Ten out of ten recommended for someone who's looking to move more!!" —Amazon Customer
Psst — you can watch the viral desk bike TikTok featuring it for more insight on how it works. It's been liked over 12.5 million times!
12. A low-impact under-the-desk elliptical for anyone who gets distracted by aches and pains from sitting in one position all day — this can help keep your body loose so you can keep your brain occupied on the tasks at hand.
It also comes with a digital display that tracks time, speed, and distance, as well as eight different modes of resistance, so you can tailor it exactly to your needs.
Promising review: "No assembly required! Took right out of the box and put it under my desk. Spend long hours on the computer and suffer from hip and leg pain. Use the exerciser on and off all day especially first thing in the morning to loosen up joints. Felt the different in just a couple of days. Just what I needed." —Amazon Customer
13. Plus, a discreet under-desk electric treadmill all the ~restless~ office workers will truly appreciate — this gizmo will go anywhere from .5 to six miles per hour so you can stay loose and focused on the job. The LED display even comes equipped with a Bluetooth you can sync music with. (Praise be to your Work Jams playlist on Spotify!!) Bonus: this comes as-is, with no assembly required, and easily slides under a bed or couch for storage.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome. I'm a small, not technical person and managed to haul this thing up two flights of stairs (slowly), unbox, turn on and even connect my phone to the Bluetooth in it. No assembly. Simple instructions. Distance and time measurements seem to be accurate, but the 'calories' might be missing a decimal point. No squealing or groaning under my walking. Not too loud. Slides right under my bed. Didn't need to adjust the belt, though the tool to do so is included. Packaging says to oil every 30 hours. The remote is needed to make the treadmill function. It is extremely cheap — like dollar store cheap. I hope the company has a remote replacement for if/when the remote bites it. Even still, I would 100% buy this again. Great treadmill!" —Crowells
14. A pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics, designed to give you energy five times faster than regular coffee — without jitters or sluggishness afterward. All of the zing you need to keep your focus, with none of the crash. (Or 15 mid-afternoon trips to the bathroom!!)
Promising review: "This gum is outstanding! It mildly wakes you and gives you a positive attitude and motivation. Chews well and pleasant taste." —Roy Fazio
You can read former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's full review of NeuroGum for more deets!
15. An outlet timer with clearly marked time increments for the "Wait, did I remember to ... ?" crowd. This auto-shuts off appliances between 15 minutes and six hours, making it ideal for anything from hair straighteners to slow cookers.
Check out a TikTok of the outlet timer in action.
Promising review: "I was looking for a better countdown timer to turn off corded entertainment devices after I fall asleep. The one I've been using has small buttons and a LCD display. Although any countdown time can be set on it, the display is hard to see in low lighting. This BN-LINK has larger buttons and knowing their order allows me to select a preset time in the dark. Yes, not infinitely flexible, but 15 and 30 minutes, plus 1, 2, 4 and 6 hours is close enough for my needs." —Picky Consumer 01
16. A set of Monkey Noodles designed as a quiet sensory toy that stretches, pulls, twirls, wraps, *and* squeezes, helping calm anxiety during long meetings, brainstorms, and video conferencing marathons that laugh in the face of Dolly Parton's "Nine To Five."
17. Plus, the "Ono Roller," a compact fidget toy specifically designed for adults that helps to encourage focus and relieve stress and anxiety with its frictionless, noiseless rolling. It's a bit more expensive than competitors, but reviewers love the satisfaction of the rolling feeling and attest to how ridiculously durable it is against even the most frequent of fidgeting.
Ono is a small business specializing in compact, work-friendly fidgets for focus and stress relief.
Promising review: "I have had ADHD since I was a small child, and this is the only thing I've ever found that helps me focus. It's quiet, durable, and keeps my mind occupied so I can focus (ADHD people will understand what I mean by that). A bit pricey, but worth every penny in my opinion!"